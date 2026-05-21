Jaylinn Hawkins Has Another Super Bowl Trip on His Mind

Nobody needs to tell Jaylinn Hawkins what it takes to reach the Super Bowl.
He played in the NFL's ultimate game last season with the New England Patriots as a starting safety. Unfortunately for Hawkins, the Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks.
Hawkins is moving forward, but he's also using that Super Bowl defeat as fuel with a new chapter of his career beginning in Baltimore.
"You've got to turn the page," Hawkins said on "The Lounge" podcast. "I'm in B-more now. That was with the Pats. Now I'm with the Ravens. In order for me to fully embrace this journey, I've got to turn the page, but I can use it as motivation."
Hawkins signed as a free agent with the Ravens after his best NFL season with career highs in tackles (45) and interceptions (four). He's a new chess piece who joins safeties Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks in first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter's defense.
Minter often used three-safety packages in his two seasons as the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator, and the Ravens have relied on that look as well.
Hawkins says the transition into Baltimore's defense has gone smoothly during OTAs. He's enjoying getting to know Hamilton, Starks, and the rest of his new teammates. Baltimore's safety group has the potential to be elite, and Hawkins is chasing that goal.
"I think we could be special," Hawkins said. "I think we've got something cooking. Everybody is talented in their own way. Everybody has different strengths. We all can get the ball. There's so much upside to it. Now it's just about feeding off each other, playing off each other, playing well together."
Hawkins thought New England would re-sign him, coming off a season in which he led them with four interceptions. Against the Ravens last year at M&T Bank Stadium, Hawkins forced a Derrick Henry fumble that set up a Patriots touchdown during their 28-24 victory. After conversations with the Patriots at the start of free agency, Hawkins said he heard overtures from the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers. But he chose the Ravens for several reasons.
"Just the way this culture is, the team the history, and what we have right now," Hawkins said. "I believe in the guys we have on the team. I believe we can do something special. I also believe in Coach Minter. I look at his resume and what he did in LA, a good defensive-minded coach. I fit well."
Hawkins' comfort level is increasing every day as he learns a new defensive scheme. Every day, Hawkins sees the big picture, the vision that Minter has for the defense and how each piece fits into the puzzle.
"It's simple but also very strategic," Hawkins said. "It's smart the way his playcalling is. I'm starting to understand it more as we're going through these OTAs as we go through the new playbook and the plays.
"I'm like, 'OK. I understand why we do this. I understand why he's putting us in this call. This makes sense.' Once we start game planning and stuff, he can really cook up."
At age 28, Hawkins believes his best football is still ahead. He has found a new home, and he's ready to make plays with a new group of talented players.
"I'm wiser, the way I look at the game," Hawkins said. "It's been cool, really getting to know people in depth, connect. We've got a good group of guys. I believe we can really do some damage."