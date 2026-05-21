Jaylinn Hawkins Has Another Super Bowl Trip on His Mind

Hawkins says the transition into Baltimore's defense has gone smoothly during OTAs. He's enjoying getting to know Hamilton, Starks, and the rest of his new teammates. Baltimore's safety group has the potential to be elite, and Hawkins is chasing that goal.

"I think we could be special," Hawkins said. "I think we've got something cooking. Everybody is talented in their own way. Everybody has different strengths. We all can get the ball. There's so much upside to it. Now it's just about feeding off each other, playing off each other, playing well together."

Hawkins thought New England would re-sign him, coming off a season in which he led them with four interceptions. Against the Ravens last year at M&T Bank Stadium, Hawkins forced a Derrick Henry fumble that set up a Patriots touchdown during their 28-24 victory. After conversations with the Patriots at the start of free agency, Hawkins said he heard overtures from the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers. But he chose the Ravens for several reasons.

"Just the way this culture is, the team the history, and what we have right now," Hawkins said. "I believe in the guys we have on the team. I believe we can do something special. I also believe in Coach Minter. I look at his resume and what he did in LA, a good defensive-minded coach. I fit well."

Hawkins' comfort level is increasing every day as he learns a new defensive scheme. Every day, Hawkins sees the big picture, the vision that Minter has for the defense and how each piece fits into the puzzle.

"It's simple but also very strategic," Hawkins said. "It's smart the way his playcalling is. I'm starting to understand it more as we're going through these OTAs as we go through the new playbook and the plays.

"I'm like, 'OK. I understand why we do this. I understand why he's putting us in this call. This makes sense.' Once we start game planning and stuff, he can really cook up."

At age 28, Hawkins believes his best football is still ahead. He has found a new home, and he's ready to make plays with a new group of talented players.