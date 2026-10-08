News & Notes: Declan Doyle And Ravens Teammates Have Confidence in Tyler Huntley

With Lamar Jackson (ankle) not practicing so far this week, the possibility of Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback in Week 5 is very real.
In his first year as coordinator, Doyle senses the positive vibes that Huntley has created with his Ravens' teammates.
"They have a lot of confidence in him," Doyle said. "I have a lot of confidence in him to be able to operate the system.
"I don't think the mentality of how you want to run the offense changes at all. You're trying to hunt explosives. The standard is still the standard regardless of who's in there and that can't change."
That doesn't mean Doyle won't adjust if Huntley starts, because his plans are very game specific and detailed. He faced a similar situation for the Ravens' Week 3 game in Brazil, when No. 1 receiver Zay Flowers' status was uncertain due to a hamstring injury.
Flowers played on a pitch count and made five catches for 84 yards, including a huge 27-yard reception that set up Tyler Loop's game-winning field goal. However, if Flowers had been ruled out, Doyle was prepared.
"I went into that gameplan with literally two different call sheets," Doyle said. "One with Zay rolling and one without him. I think that's how you have to shape it. Guys that are worth game planning around, you've got to have a plan with them and without them.
"You have to go down this avenue like, 'Ok, if Snoop's (Huntley) going, this is the way I want to call it. If L's (Jackson) going … if he's banged up, I may not want to do certain things with him."
In Week 17 last year, Huntley completed 16 of 20 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, leading the Ravens to a 41-24 victory in Green Bay that kept their playoff hopes alive. While Derrick Henry's four rushing touchdowns and 216 yards stole the show, Huntley operated the offense well.
"Did you watch the Green Bay game last year?" Henry said, smiling, when asked about Huntley's abilities. "Put the tape on. It will tell you."
Doyle has seen up close how effective Huntley can be. When Doyle was the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator last season, they were beaten by Baltimore, 30-16, with Huntley completing 17 of 22 for 186 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also ran eight times for 53 yards and used his legs to escape pressure to keep the chains moving.
That victory halted a four-game losing streak by the Ravens after they started the season 1-5.
"Snoop did a great job in that game," Doyle said. "The Ravens hadn't had a ton of success early in the season and were kind of reeling a little bit. Snoop played in that game and was kind of a rallying cry. Every time I looked up, he was making a play."
Henry Calls Bijan Robinson 'Best in the Game' Right Now
Henry can make a case for being the best back in the NFL, but he would give top billing right now to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.
"He's the best in the game right now, he's doing it all," Henry said. "I ain't going to shy away from it. Hell of a back. Does a great job running in the system and does a great job if the play is not exactly how they want it. He knows how to make guys miss, get vertical, and get the most out of the play."
The Falcons have the NFL's top run defense, yielding just 48.3 yards per game, presenting a challenge for Henry. Watching film, he has been impressed with Atlanta's approach.
"Disruptive, get to the ball, willing tacklers, blitzes," Henry said. "For you to be No. 1 in the run game you've got to have that."
Dwayne Ledford Is Stoked About Cam Jurgens Trade
The Ravens' acquisition of veteran center Cam Jurgens in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday made Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford a happy man.
Baltimore has dealt with a host of offensive line injuries, and Jurgens is a two-time Pro Bowler who can take control from the center position.
"You are really the voice of the offense up there," Ledford said. "That's a guy that has to have command, get everybody on the same page. You see that with Cam over and over watching film.
"Secondly, the thing that really stands out is his athleticism. It's a really great fit for what we want to do offensively."
Landing Jurgens was a collaborative process, as General Manager Eric DeCosta got input from Head Coach Jesse Minter, Doyle and Ledford.
"My hat is off to everyone involved in getting this done and bringing a player like Cam, bringing him along here with the guys that we have, because I love the addition," Ledford said.