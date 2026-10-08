News & Notes: Declan Doyle And Ravens Teammates Have Confidence in Tyler Huntley

With Lamar Jackson (ankle) not practicing so far this week, the possibility of Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback in Week 5 is very real.

In his first year as coordinator, Doyle senses the positive vibes that Huntley has created with his Ravens' teammates.

"They have a lot of confidence in him," Doyle said. "I have a lot of confidence in him to be able to operate the system.

"I don't think the mentality of how you want to run the offense changes at all. You're trying to hunt explosives. The standard is still the standard regardless of who's in there and that can't change."

That doesn't mean Doyle won't adjust if Huntley starts, because his plans are very game specific and detailed. He faced a similar situation for the Ravens' Week 3 game in Brazil, when No. 1 receiver Zay Flowers' status was uncertain due to a hamstring injury.

Flowers played on a pitch count and made five catches for 84 yards, including a huge 27-yard reception that set up Tyler Loop's game-winning field goal. However, if Flowers had been ruled out, Doyle was prepared.

"I went into that gameplan with literally two different call sheets," Doyle said. "One with Zay rolling and one without him. I think that's how you have to shape it. Guys that are worth game planning around, you've got to have a plan with them and without them.

"You have to go down this avenue like, 'Ok, if Snoop's (Huntley) going, this is the way I want to call it. If L's (Jackson) going … if he's banged up, I may not want to do certain things with him."

In Week 17 last year, Huntley completed 16 of 20 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, leading the Ravens to a 41-24 victory in Green Bay that kept their playoff hopes alive. While Derrick Henry's four rushing touchdowns and 216 yards stole the show, Huntley operated the offense well.

"Did you watch the Green Bay game last year?" Henry said, smiling, when asked about Huntley's abilities. "Put the tape on. It will tell you."

Doyle has seen up close how effective Huntley can be. When Doyle was the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator last season, they were beaten by Baltimore, 30-16, with Huntley completing 17 of 22 for 186 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also ran eight times for 53 yards and used his legs to escape pressure to keep the chains moving.

That victory halted a four-game losing streak by the Ravens after they started the season 1-5.