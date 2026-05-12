John Simpson Plans to 'Bring That Tenacity Back' to Ravens Offensive Line

The Ravens' inconsistency on the interior last year was a major cause of their offensive setback, and getting Simpson back in the fold was one of Baltimore's first orders of business in free agency.

Simpson said his first stint with the Ravens "showed him how it's supposed to be done," learning from veterans such as Kevin Zeitler, Ronnie Stanley, and Morgan Moses. Stanley is still wearing purple, but Simpson is also a veteran now.

He's 28 years old, headed into his seventh season, and now has two kids. He doesn't feel he's changed much as a person, but he's become even more physically imposing as a player.

"I didn't talk much [before], but now I talk a lot of trash," Simpson said. "I get into it. I get rowdy sometimes out there."

While reuniting with some familiar faces was alluring to Simpson, who called it a "no-brainer" to come back to the Ravens' family environment, some of the new pieces on the offensive line also have him excited.

Simpson is eager to get rowdy with first-round pick Vega Ioane, who was taking reps at right guard during rookie minicamp. Simpson has watched some of the rookie's college tape and has seen him in the weight room.

"He's a dog, and I think he has what it takes to play at this level and compete against some of the best in this league," Simpson said. "It's going to be fun to watch."

The Ravens also have a new Offensive Line Coach in Dwayne Leford, who is also the team's run game coordinator. Ledford is stressing "speed off the ball," which is getting a quick first step to establish positioning against defensive linemen.

"He's one of the best teachers I think I've ever had," Simpson said. "Like, beyond being a coach, he's a great teacher, and he wants it to be to a point where it's just like you get a play call and you get up there, you get to the line fast, and you just run it. He doesn't want you second-guessing or anything like that."

The Ravens are still figuring out who will start at center in place of Tyler Linderbaum, but Simpson is confident he and Ioane will help whoever wins the job. He said the interior of the offensive is "where it all starts."