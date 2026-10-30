Lamar Jackson Set to Play vs. Bills

Lamar Jackson is back.

Head Coach Jesse Minter announced Friday that Jackson will play against the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon after logging three full practices this week.

Jackson has missed the past three games with an ankle sprain, and the Ravens have gone 1-2 in his absence, including back-to-back losses to AFC North rivals.

Now, Jackson will step back in against the Buffalo Bills (5-1) and fellow MVP quarterback Josh Allen, giving the Ravens a jolt.

"I'm excited," Jackson said. "I'm always excited when I'm able to be back on the field with my guys. Put us in the win column, help us get another dub. That's what I'm ready to do."

Jackson said he is still experiencing some pain in his ankle but said it's "bearable."

"I feel like I'm no longer a statue," Jackson said. "I'm able to move around a little better. I'm going to give it a shot."

Asked if his ankle felt "night and day" better than a week ago, when he said he woke up Saturday with swelling, Jackson said, "It's better."

Minter said safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) won't play against the Bills.