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Lamar Jackson Takes the Practice Field at OTAs

May 26, 2026 at 12:30 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is on the practice field Tuesday as the Ravens kick off their second week of Organized Team Activities.

Jackson missed practice during the first week of OTAs as he "had a couple things going on," according to Head Coach Jesse Minter, who said he spoke with Jackson and expected him back soon.

"Lamar's been one of our leaders of the offseason program," Minter said.

The Ravens previously had a week of voluntary minicamp, permitted under a new head coach, as well as multiple other phases of the offseason program.

The arrival of OTAs is the next step, and Jackson will continue building the next iteration of the Ravens' attack with first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle.

Jackson also has four new rookie targets this year in wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt and tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas.

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