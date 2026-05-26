Lamar Jackson Takes the Practice Field at OTAs

Jackson missed practice during the first week of OTAs as he "had a couple things going on," according to Head Coach Jesse Minter, who said he spoke with Jackson and expected him back soon.

"Lamar's been one of our leaders of the offseason program," Minter said.

The Ravens previously had a week of voluntary minicamp, permitted under a new head coach, as well as multiple other phases of the offseason program.

The arrival of OTAs is the next step, and Jackson will continue building the next iteration of the Ravens' attack with first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle.