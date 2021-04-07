Late for Work 4/7: Pundits Say the Ravens' Offseason is Just Beginning 

Could DeShon Elliott Be Next in Line for a Contract Extension?

With all of the contract talk surrounding Jackson and Andrews, could another extension candidate be flying under the radar?

Baltimore Beatdown's Frank Platko believes safety DeShon Elliott is deserving of a new contract.

"No, Elliott is not the organization's franchise quarterback like Jackson, nor is he the top pass-catching option on the roster like Andrews," Platko wrote. "He also has not started 32 straight games like [Bradley] Bozeman, either. Even so, there are more reasons to extend his contract than not."

It's an interesting thought as Elliott enters the third year of his rookie contract. The former sixth-round pick wasn't able to find the field during his first two seasons because of injuries, but made an immediate impact as a starter last season.

Following the release of Earl Thomas, Elliott started all 16 games. He provided a physical presence in the back third of the defense, finishing with 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

"Elliott quickly became an invaluable chess piece in the defensive backfield alongside [Chuck] Clark," Platko wrote. "Between his hard-hitting style and rangy athleticism, Elliott's versatility was apparent week in and week out. He's not the same ball-hawking presence that Thomas was, but Elliott brought more juice to the table and was more impactful against the run. It would have been fair to expect some growing pains in his first year of starting. Instead, Elliott rarely if ever was responsible for lapses in coverage, blown assignments, or missed tackles."

This offseason, the Denver Broncos signed Justin Simmons to a four-year $61 million deal, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL on a per-year average ($15.25 million).

The Ravens have already locked in a loaded secondary by extending Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Platko argued that now would be the time to sign Elliott to a contract extension because he's "an ascending, homegrown talent who plays a premium position."