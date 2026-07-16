Late for Work: Kyle Hamilton Voted No. 1 Safety by NFL Insiders for Second Straight Year

Kyle Hamilton Voted No. 1 Safety by NFL Insiders for Second Straight Year
For the third year in a row, Kyle Hamilton has placed in the top two in ESPN’s ranking of the best safeties in the NFL, as determined by voting by league executives, coaches, and scouts.
And for the second year in a row, Hamilton isn't No. 2.
"His size and physicality stand out," an AFC offensive coach said. "He's that big-bodied DB who can play nickel or safety that teams are looking for. He's a talented cover player, but his ability to play the run at the point of attack and his effectiveness as a blitzer make him somebody you really have to account for in game planning."
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that the Ravens held opposing quarterbacks to a QBR of just 49 when Hamilton was on the field last season versus a 90 QBR when he was off it.
"Through his first three years (2022-24), Hamilton was the only defensive back to produce at least 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions," Fowler wrote. "That body of work earned him a four-year, $104 million extension. He followed that up with a first-team All-Pro performance."
Ravens Continue to Be Linked With Stefon Diggs
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is among a handful of big-name free agents looking for work with training camp less than two weeks away, and the Ravens continue to be named as a potential suitor for the four-time Pro Bowler.
NFL Network's Marc Ross said Diggs, a Gaithersburg native who played college ball at the University of Maryland, would be a good fit for both teams that reside in his home state – the Ravens and Washington Commanders.
The Ravens have their No. 1 wide receiver in Zay Flowers, who is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. Beyond Flowers, they're looking for Rashod Bateman to have a bounce back season, Devontez Walker to make a Year 3 leap, and rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt to make an impact.
"For a team with Super Bowl expectations, that's a lot of what-ifs and question marks, where Diggs can come in there and solidify that," Ross said.
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal also believes the Ravens and Diggs are a good match.
"Man, could the Ravens use the football skills of Stefon Diggs," Rosenthal said on “Glenn Clark Radio.” "He was still a very valuable player [last season]."
Diggs, 32, had 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns last year for the AFC champion New England Patriots. It was the seventh time in eight seasons that Diggs has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards.
The exception was 2024, when Diggs suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 8 as a member of the Houston Texans. He has otherwise been durable throughout his career, including playing in all 17 games last season and in 2023.
Other veteran wide receivers still on the free-agent market include Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill, and former Raven DeAndre Hopkins.
Roquan Smith Makes 'NFL Top 100' for Fifth Straight Year
Inside linebacker Roquan Smith continues to have the respect of his peers.
He made this year's “NFL Top 100,” which is determined through voting by the players themselves, for the fifth consecutive year. Smith came in at No. 65.
"Smith has been Mr. Consistent for the Ravens since joining Baltimore midway through the 2022 season," NFL.com's Bobby Kownack wrote. "Smith is on a run of four straight Pro Bowls. Although he wasn't able to add a fourth consecutive All-Pro team appearance last season, he was still key for Baltimore's defense.
"Smith paced the club in tackles as he has every year since 2023. He also made the most of his lone fumble recovery, rumbling 63 yards for the second touchdown of his career. Up next? Helping guide the defense through the first year of the Jesse Minter era."
Smith didn't have a sack for the first time in his career last season, but he had the highest quarterback pressure percentage (14.1%) of any of his three full seasons with the Ravens, according to Kownack.
Earlier this week, Smith was ranked as the second-best off-ball linebacker in the league behind the San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner in ESPN’s survey of NFL insiders.
Smith is the third Ravens player to be named to the "NFL Top 100" thus far in the countdown, joining Flowers (No. 71) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 69).
Peter Schrager: 'NFL Top 100' Voters Should Rethink Where They Ranked Jackson
Speaking of Jackson, his ridiculously low placement in the NFL Top 100 earlier this week remains a hot topic.
ESPN's Peter Schrager said the players who dissed Jackson in the voting should consider a do-over.
"What are we doing?!" Schrager said. "Someone, somewhere in the process of interviewing these players and then getting a list in which Lamar Jackson is ranked the 69th player, maybe we should come back to the players and say, 'Hey guys, just FYI: You have Lamar at 69. Do you really feel that way?'"
"Jackson has been down this road before. The last time he fell this far — No. 72 on the 2023 Top 100 — he responded by winning his second MVP award and earning consecutive No. 2 rankings," Tolentino wrote. "The NFL has reminded Jackson how quickly admiration fades when the winning slows. His latest ranking adds fuel to another opportunity to show the rest of the league he is still that guy."
On a side note, former quarterback Cam Newton revealed his top 10 quarterback rankings. The 2015 MVP put Jackson at No. 3, ahead of the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (No. 4) and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (No. 5), but behind the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford (No. 1) and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (No. 2).
"Lamar Jackson plays the game unconventionally, and the people who judge his game are looking at the style more than the stats," said Newton, who was a dual-threat quarterback like Jackson. "The stats say that he's a very efficient player. And he's the primary reason that the Baltimore Ravens have been winning over the years."