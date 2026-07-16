Late for Work: Kyle Hamilton Voted No. 1 Safety by NFL Insiders for Second Straight Year

Kyle Hamilton Voted No. 1 Safety by NFL Insiders for Second Straight Year

For the third year in a row, Kyle Hamilton has placed in the top two in ESPN’s ranking of the best safeties in the NFL, as determined by voting by league executives, coaches, and scouts.

And for the second year in a row, Hamilton isn't No. 2.

"His size and physicality stand out," an AFC offensive coach said. "He's that big-bodied DB who can play nickel or safety that teams are looking for. He's a talented cover player, but his ability to play the run at the point of attack and his effectiveness as a blitzer make him somebody you really have to account for in game planning."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that the Ravens held opposing quarterbacks to a QBR of just 49 when Hamilton was on the field last season versus a 90 QBR when he was off it.