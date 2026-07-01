Late for Work: ESPN Grades Ravens' Eventful Offseason

ESPN Pundit Grades Ravens' Eventful Offseason

It's been an eventful offseason for the Ravens, but was it a fruitful one?

ESPN’s Seth Walder handed out offseason grades for every team, which he based on the decisions they made rather than simply measuring how much talent was gained or lost.

The Ravens earned a "B."

Baltimore's first move of the offseason altered the NFL's head coaching landscape, as it parted ways with John Harbaugh after 18 seasons and hired Jesse Minter, who was arguably the most sought-after first-time coach of the hiring cycle.

"Minter, a former Harbaugh assistant, excelled as the Chargers' defensive coordinator," Walder wrote. "On paper, Minter looks like a good hire – he got the most out of Los Angeles' defense over the past two seasons."

In March, the Ravens sent shockwaves throughout the league by reaching an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby for the No. 14th pick this year and their 2027 first-round pick. A few days later, the Ravens backed out of the blockbuster trade, reportedly due to concerns over Crosby's surgically repaired knee.

"The Ravens' biggest move was one they didn't ultimately make: trading for Crosby," Walder wrote. "The trade was a bad deal for the Ravens, who would have been giving up major draft capital for the right to pay a player in the second half of his career."

The Ravens subsequently signed another All-Pro edge rusher in Trey Hendrickson, inking the former Cincinnati Bengals star to a four-year, $112 million deal.

"In a vacuum, the Hendrickson signing – for $28 million per year with $60 million fully guaranteed – was fine, if slightly overpriced considering the risks he brings with his age (31)," Walder wrote. "But it was a much better deal than the one proposed for Crosby, for the simple fact that it doesn't cost the Ravens two first-rounders (though it did drop a projected compensatory pick down from a third-rounder to a seventh-rounder, per OverTheCap.com).

"Hendrickson isn't nearly the same player Crosby is in the run game, but that difference was not worth all the extra draft capital. Baltimore also brought back [defensive tackle] Calais Campbell, who is still a valuable player despite turning 40 in September."

While the Ravens landed one of the most-prized free agents in Hendrickson, they lost one in Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who obliterated the center market by signing a three-year, $81 million contract with the Raiders.

"The Ravens were correct not to match the outrageous $27 million per year contract the Raiders gave him," Walder wrote. "Tight end Isaiah Likely and edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones walked, too, but both were reasonable to let go (and will net the Ravens compensatory picks).