Late for Work: Colin Cowherd Says He's Selling His Lamar Jackson Stock

Joe Flacco 'Doesn't Really Care That Much' About Super Bowl Bling

Joe Flacco led the Ravens to victory in Super Bowl XLVII, and as the saying goes, to the victor go the spoils. For Flacco, the spoils not only included a diamond-encrusted ring, but also a trophy and new Corvette for being named the game's MVP.

"This is my Super Bowl MVP trophy. I mean, it's tarnished as heck," Flacco said on the series. "It's been in my dad's place. Nobody's touched this in 12 years, 13 years. These are things you think you're going to care about a lot, and I guess the idea is, 'Oh yeah, that'd be cool to have a little office and put some things up.' And then you ultimately don't really care that much about it. Like this ring, for instance. I think my kids like to look at it. I think that's ultimately what it's for."