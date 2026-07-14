Late for Work: Pundits Call Out Absurdity of Lamar Jackson's Low Placement in 'NFL Top 100'

A few hours later, the NFL revealed Nos. 69 and 70 on its annual “NFL Top 100” list, which is determined by voting by the players themselves. Shockingly, Jackson was No. 69, as he dropped 67 spots from his No. 2 ranking in 2025.

Pundits were quick to point out the absurdity of Jackson's ranking.

"There aren't 68 players better than him in the NFL," Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote. "There aren't 28. There aren't 18. There arguably aren't eight. So how did it happen?

"As the voting process was explained at some point during the years [NFL Network] has conducted the top-100 voting, an unspecified number of players are asked to list their top 20 NFL players. Points are assigned, 20 down to one, based on where a player lands. If a player, no matter how objectively good he is, is having an off year, he'll slip farther than he should — because the players who are currently playing at a high level when a given ballot is constructed will end up in higher spots on more ballots. Really, it's not on the players. The process is flawed. As evidenced by the fact that Lamar Jackson fell 67 spots to No. 69."

Sporting News’ Billy Heyen wrote: "This feels like one of those rankings that should be impossible. … If franchises were starting from scratch to build a roster, there isn't a scenario in a million years where Jackson would be the 69th player chosen."

Jackson's ranking caused FS1 analyst and former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings to question the judgment of the players involved in the voting.