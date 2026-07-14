Late for Work: Pundits Call Out Absurdity of Lamar Jackson's Low Placement in 'NFL Top 100'

Pundits Call Out Absurdity of Lamar Jackson's Low Placement in 'NFL Top 100'
One would think that after winning two MVP awards, being the co-leader in career passer rating in addition to owning the single-season and career records for rushing yards by a quarterback – not to mention having one of the best statistical seasons ever for a quarterback just two years ago – that Lamar Jackson would certainly be near the top of any rankings of the NFL's best active players.
Then again, when it comes to Jackson, the goal posts never seem to stop moving.
Early Monday morning, ESPN published its quarterback rankings, which were based on a survey of league executives, coaches and insiders. Jackson came in at No. 5.
A strong case could be made for Jackson being higher, but there's no shame in a top five ranking, especially since he was coming off an injury-hampered season that statistically wasn't his best.
However, at least one voter inexplicably left Jackson out of their top 10.
A few hours later, the NFL revealed Nos. 69 and 70 on its annual “NFL Top 100” list, which is determined by voting by the players themselves. Shockingly, Jackson was No. 69, as he dropped 67 spots from his No. 2 ranking in 2025.
Pundits were quick to point out the absurdity of Jackson's ranking.
"There aren't 68 players better than him in the NFL," Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote. "There aren't 28. There aren't 18. There arguably aren't eight. So how did it happen?
"As the voting process was explained at some point during the years [NFL Network] has conducted the top-100 voting, an unspecified number of players are asked to list their top 20 NFL players. Points are assigned, 20 down to one, based on where a player lands. If a player, no matter how objectively good he is, is having an off year, he'll slip farther than he should — because the players who are currently playing at a high level when a given ballot is constructed will end up in higher spots on more ballots. Really, it's not on the players. The process is flawed. As evidenced by the fact that Lamar Jackson fell 67 spots to No. 69."
Sporting News’ Billy Heyen wrote: "This feels like one of those rankings that should be impossible. … If franchises were starting from scratch to build a roster, there isn't a scenario in a million years where Jackson would be the 69th player chosen."
Jackson's ranking caused FS1 analyst and former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings to question the judgment of the players involved in the voting.
"This is one of the reasons I always question – and even when I played – this top 100 list voted on by the players," Jennings said. "When you line up against him, you're still concerning yourself about No. 8. But, hey, the list is what it is. Lamar will definitely see this and he'll do something about it this year, I'm sure."
Here's a look at what pundits said on social media about Jackson's placement in the "NFL Top 100" and ESPN quarterback rankings:
Roquan Smith Is No. 2 in ESPN's Off-Ball Linebacker Rankings for Fourth Straight Year
Off-ball linebacker was next in ESPN's positional rankings. Roquan Smith was No. 2, with only the San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner ranked ahead of him.
Smith has said that his performance last season was not up to his standard, but NFL insiders were still impressed by the five-time All-Pro. Warner and Smith were ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the survey for the fourth year in a row.
"Still has the instincts, physicality and playmaking that's a class ahead of the others outside of Fred," one coordinator said.
An AFC offensive coach said: "He knows what's coming before the play and plays with reckless abandonment."
A personnel evaluator added: "He's f---ing nasty coming downhill. He sees it fast, good blitzer, good eyes, cuts the ball off in the run game."
Like Jackson, Smith was ranked as high as No. 1, but he was unranked by at least one voter.
Jackson, Ed Reed Among Biggest Draft Steals Since 2000
Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo named the biggest steal in every draft since 2025, and two Ravens picks made the list: Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed (2002) and Jackson (2018).
"We try to avoid first-round selections, but we'll make an exception for getting one of the greatest safeties of all time at No. 24 overall," Melo wrote. "Ed Reed had a profound impact on the Baltimore Ravens. He won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in his third campaign (2004), was a nine-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowl XLVII. His 1,590 career interception return yards is an all-time record."
Regarding Jackson, who was the final pick in the first round, Melo wrote: "Lamar Jackson has gone from questionable prospect to two-time MVP winner. Some wondered if Jackson, described as a run-first quarterback at Louisville, could even play the position in the NFL. He's one of the most dynamic quarterbacks the game has ever seen."
Tight end Mark Andrews, who was taken in the third round (86th overall) in 2018, received an honorable mention.
Two current Ravens not drafted by Baltimore who were deemed the biggest steal of their respective drafts were defensive tackle Calais Campbell (Round 2, No. 50 overall, in 2008) and running back Derrick Henry (Round 2, No. 45 overall, in 2016).