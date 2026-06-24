Late for Work: Biggest Lesson Learned During Offseason Workouts

Under-the-Radar Locks to Make Ravens' 53-man Roster

The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters to 53 players is Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.

While there's still plenty of time until then, Ravens Wire’s Glenn Erby explained why he believes five Ravens are sneaky locks to make the 53-man roster. Here's a look at three of them:

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

"Gwyn is one of the more interesting offensive linemen on the roster because his path has changed quickly since arriving in Baltimore. The 26-year-old was a seventh-round pick out of South Carolina in 2023 and has played primarily on special teams, seeing only 11 offensive snaps for the Atlanta Falcons last season. With the Ravens retooling their interior offensive line after losing Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, Gwyn has a chance to compete for a much larger role.

"Gwyn has been locked in a center competition with Danny Pinter, and that alone puts him in a strong position to make the roster. Baltimore needs interior depth, position flexibility, and athleticism up front, and Gwyn checks enough of those boxes to be taken seriously. The starting job will become clearer when the pads come on, but Gwyn's ability to handle guard responsibilities while pushing at center gives him added value on a roster that must protect Lamar Jackson and maintain its physical identity."

S Keondre Jackson

"Jackson fits the profile of a defensive back who can earn a roster spot by doing several things well enough to be trusted. Baltimore's secondary has high-end talent, but the back end of the roster is often shaped by players who provide depth, special-teams snaps, and emergency versatility. Jackson's path will depend on consistency throughout training camp, but he enters the summer as one of the players worth monitoring closely.

"The Ravens have traditionally kept defensive backs who can contribute in the kicking game, handle multiple assignments, and survive in coverage when injuries hit. Jackson does not need to win a starting role to make the roster. He needs to show that he can be dependable in a reserve role and valuable on game day, and that combination could make him harder to cut than his name recognition suggests."

C Danny Pinter

"Pinter's case is different because he brings experience and legitimate versatility to the interior offensive line. The Ravens have a center opening, and Pinter is firmly in the mix with Gwyn as Baltimore works through its post-Linderbaum plan. That competition may not be decided until deep into training camp, but Pinter's ability to play multiple spots gives him a strong roster argument even if he does not win the starting job.