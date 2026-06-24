Late for Work: Biggest Lesson Learned During Offseason Workouts

Jeff Zrebiec Praises Declan Doyle in Offseason Review
Minicamp is in the rearview mirror, and a long lull lies ahead before training camp in late July.
With early summer practices complete across the NFL, The Athletic’s NFL beat writers each wrote about something they learned during offseason workouts. Here's what Jeff Zrebiec had to say about the Ravens:
"It's already clear that first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle will be detail oriented and coach star quarterback Lamar Jackson and his teammates hard," Zrebiec wrote.
"From video footage that showed Doyle telling the Ravens how tight they needed to be in the offensive huddle to Doyle admonishing Jackson after he made the wrong play to Doyle sending veteran tight end Mark Andrews and others to the sideline after penalties, the 30-year-old has wasted no time in establishing and enforcing a high standard. His relationship with Jackson, who is only a year younger than his new play caller, will be scrutinized, but the two look in sync early."
Pundit Casts Doubt on Failed Maxx Crosby Trade, Trey Hendrickson Signing
One of the NFL's most hectic days this offseason came in early March, when the Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a trade to send star edge rusher Maxx Crosby to Baltimore in exchange for two first-round picks.
However, the Ravens didn't follow through on the deal following reported medical concerns and quickly signed edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a hefty free-agent contract.
In a review of the NFL offseason's good, bad, and ugly, SI.com’s Matt Verderame labeled the nullified trade and ensuing signing of Hendrickson "bad."
"On the surface, the Ravens might have won out," Verderame wrote. "After all, they retained their first-rounders, then used the first of which on guard Olaivavega Ioane in April. However, Hendrickson is 31 years old while Crosby is 28. Both are coming off injury-plagued seasons, with Hendrickson playing seven games and Crosby playing in 15 games before surgery. However, over the past five seasons, here's how they stack up:
- Crosby: 78 games, 52.5 sacks, 137 QB hits, 103 TFLs, 5 Pro Bowls, 2 All-Pros
- Hendrickson: 72 games, 61 sacks, 120 QB hits, 56 TFLs, 4 Pro Bowls, 1 All-Pro
"Ultimately, the Raiders could have used the picks for their ongoing rebuild, while Hendrickson is a risky bet for a Baltimore team desperate to win before Jackson ages out of his prime, and 32-year-old Derrick Henry ages into retirement."
Only time will tell which way Verderame's opinion ages.
Under-the-Radar Locks to Make Ravens' 53-man Roster
The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters to 53 players is Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.
While there's still plenty of time until then, Ravens Wire’s Glenn Erby explained why he believes five Ravens are sneaky locks to make the 53-man roster. Here's a look at three of them:
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
"Gwyn is one of the more interesting offensive linemen on the roster because his path has changed quickly since arriving in Baltimore. The 26-year-old was a seventh-round pick out of South Carolina in 2023 and has played primarily on special teams, seeing only 11 offensive snaps for the Atlanta Falcons last season. With the Ravens retooling their interior offensive line after losing Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, Gwyn has a chance to compete for a much larger role.
"Gwyn has been locked in a center competition with Danny Pinter, and that alone puts him in a strong position to make the roster. Baltimore needs interior depth, position flexibility, and athleticism up front, and Gwyn checks enough of those boxes to be taken seriously. The starting job will become clearer when the pads come on, but Gwyn's ability to handle guard responsibilities while pushing at center gives him added value on a roster that must protect Lamar Jackson and maintain its physical identity."
S Keondre Jackson
"Jackson fits the profile of a defensive back who can earn a roster spot by doing several things well enough to be trusted. Baltimore's secondary has high-end talent, but the back end of the roster is often shaped by players who provide depth, special-teams snaps, and emergency versatility. Jackson's path will depend on consistency throughout training camp, but he enters the summer as one of the players worth monitoring closely.
"The Ravens have traditionally kept defensive backs who can contribute in the kicking game, handle multiple assignments, and survive in coverage when injuries hit. Jackson does not need to win a starting role to make the roster. He needs to show that he can be dependable in a reserve role and valuable on game day, and that combination could make him harder to cut than his name recognition suggests."
C Danny Pinter
"Pinter's case is different because he brings experience and legitimate versatility to the interior offensive line. The Ravens have a center opening, and Pinter is firmly in the mix with Gwyn as Baltimore works through its post-Linderbaum plan. That competition may not be decided until deep into training camp, but Pinter's ability to play multiple spots gives him a strong roster argument even if he does not win the starting job.
"Baltimore's offensive line depth will be one of the most important roster-building areas of the summer. The Ravens need a reliable center, but they also need reserves who can help them withstand the normal wear and tear of a season. Pinter gives the coaching staff another veteran option inside, and that matters for a team with championship expectations. Whether he starts or becomes a key backup, Pinter looks positioned to stick."