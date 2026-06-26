Late for Work: Nate Wiggins Says We'll See 'The Full Nate' for First Time After Offseason Surgery

Kyle Hamilton Says New Coaching Staff 'Is Going to Help Us a Lot'

All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton hadn't been on a losing team since he was in seventh grade before the Ravens finished 8-9 last season.

"It's been a while. Hopefully we go that long until the next one," Hamilton said during an interview (and a round of golf) with CBS Sports' Evan Washburn.

Hamilton called last season "disheartening," but he's optimistic about the team and the new coaching staff heading into the coming season.

"We're blessed with another season and have a new staff who I think is going to help us a lot," Hamilton said. "It's glass half full. I think we have a lot to build on. We have a great roster, great coaches, so it's just a matter of going out there and doing it."

Hamilton acknowledged that the defense in particular has something to prove after an uncharacteristically subpar season.

"Baltimore, it's one of the few places in the league that even fans pride themselves on defense," Hamilton said. "It's a special place. It's special to have that responsibility to hold a standard. And I think we let the standard slip a little bit last year, and you're hearing it from guys who have played [for the Ravens], and rightfully so. They've earned the right to their two cents, and I feel like everybody on our team, specifically the defense, is humble when it comes to stuff like that and willing to take criticism and