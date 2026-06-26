Late for Work: Nate Wiggins Says We'll See 'The Full Nate' for First Time After Offseason Surgery

Nate Wiggins Says We'll See 'The Full Nate' for First Time After Offseason Surgery
Cornerback Nate Wiggins' name keeps popping up when leading breakout candidates are discussed. It's understandable given the flashes the 2024 first-round pick showed in his first two NFL seasons.
There's even more reason to believe Wiggins will make a leap in Year 3: he'll be fully healthy for the first time since his high school-playing days.
During an interview with "The Journey Media," Wiggins said he's been playing at "about like 60-70 percent," but an undisclosed offseason surgery has restored him to 100 percent.
"They're going to see a big transition this year. How I move, all that," Wiggins said. "I don't think [anybody] has seen the full Nate. I'm just so happy going into this year. … I know it's going to be a big year for me and I just can't wait."
Wiggins has only missed two games in his NFL career, both in 2024. One was due to a neck injury he suffered in a car accident, and the other was because of a shoulder injury and illness.
He exited the Week 13 Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals last year after suffering a foot injury, but returned to action the following week.
Wiggins posted a video on social media in January after the regular season that showed him in a hospital bed with a caption that said "successful surgery."
When Head Coach Jesse Minter was asked about Wiggins' surgery in February, he said: "I'll keep that between Nate, myself and the organization, but he's a guy that I loved coming out from Clemson in the draft process. I am very excited to work with him, and I think there's still a lot of room in his game, and I know he knows that. I know he's excited to work with us, and so I look forward to him having a big year."
Mark Andrews Says Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Scary Sight' in Declan Doyle's Offense
What do you get when you combine a two-time MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson and a buzzworthy new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle?
Something that should scare defenses, according to tight end Mark Andrews.
"This is a different offense than we've been a part of since we got into the league – it's totally different than anything we've done," Andrews told CBS Sports in an interview promoting awareness for diabetic macular edema and regular eye exams. "I think [Jackson's] going to make it his own, adapt to it and be the best that there is. That's the type of person that he is and that's the type of guys and coaches that we have.
"I think that's a scary sight when you see Lamar Jackson adding new things to his repertoire."
Doyle is expected to bring more under-center formations and creativity. Andrews was effusive in his praise of the 30-year-old Doyle, who is only six months younger than him.
"Sometimes I have to pinch myself to be like, 'This guy's like the same age as you,'" Andrews said. "Just the way that he carries himself and the way that he teaches and communicates and really just is a student of the game, he loves it. ... This is what he's meant to do."
Kyle Hamilton Says New Coaching Staff 'Is Going to Help Us a Lot'
All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton hadn't been on a losing team since he was in seventh grade before the Ravens finished 8-9 last season.
"It's been a while. Hopefully we go that long until the next one," Hamilton said during an interview (and a round of golf) with CBS Sports' Evan Washburn.
Hamilton called last season "disheartening," but he's optimistic about the team and the new coaching staff heading into the coming season.
"We're blessed with another season and have a new staff who I think is going to help us a lot," Hamilton said. "It's glass half full. I think we have a lot to build on. We have a great roster, great coaches, so it's just a matter of going out there and doing it."
Hamilton acknowledged that the defense in particular has something to prove after an uncharacteristically subpar season.
"Baltimore, it's one of the few places in the league that even fans pride themselves on defense," Hamilton said. "It's a special place. It's special to have that responsibility to hold a standard. And I think we let the standard slip a little bit last year, and you're hearing it from guys who have played [for the Ravens], and rightfully so. They've earned the right to their two cents, and I feel like everybody on our team, specifically the defense, is humble when it comes to stuff like that and willing to take criticism and
try to improve on it. So hopefully we can make them proud, make the fans proud this year."
Ravens' Offensive Weapons Ranked in Middle of the Pack
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranked all 32 teams' offensive weapons (running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends), and the Ravens landed at No. 16. They were No. 8 last year after leading the league in yards in 2024.
"The key players are back for the Ravens, which might make this drop out of the top 10 seem a little surprising. Some minor steps back across the board are to blame," Barnwell wrote.
Here are some excerpts of what Barnwell wrote about each position group.
Running backs
"Derrick Henry was still solidifying his Hall of Fame case last season while averaging 5.2 yards per carry, but the legendary back saw his success rate fall from 47.4% to 42%, with the latter figure coming in just above league average. … King Henry has 13 fumbles over the past four years, tied for third among all backs. He obviously still provides a lot of value as a spectacular runner, but there are more dings in this profile than it might seem at first glance."
Wide receivers
"Zay Flowers continues to produce as the team's top wideout, but the Rashod Bateman annual hype train barely made it out of the station in 2025, as he managed only 19 catches for 224 receiving yards across 13 games. … General Manager Eric DeCosta used third- and fourth-round picks on wideouts Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, respectively. They might be playing ahead of Bateman by the end of the year."
Tight ends
"Mark Andrews had a career-low 422 receiving yards, as his yards per catch dropped by more than 3 yards – down to catch-and-fall-down territory. … Isaiah Likely left for the Giants in free agency."
Five Ravens Make Pete Prisco's Top 100 Players Rankings
As the NFL continues its countdown of the top 100 players, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco revealed his top 100 rankings. Here's a look at the Ravens who made it:
- Jackson
"Injuries held him back last year, but when he was on the field he remained the same dynamic playmaker. He needs to stay healthy and should return to MVP form in the new-look offense. Last season: No. 6."
- Hamilton
"He is a big safety who can play in deep coverage, but really excels near the line of scrimmage. He was asked to do more of that last season. It will be interesting to see how the new staff uses him. Last season: No. 36."
- Henry
"He didn't quite have as good a season as he did in 2024, but he still ran for 1,595 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per rush. At 32, you have to wonder when he will truly start to slow down. Last season: No. 14."
- EDGE Trey Hendrickson
"The Ravens signed him to boost their pass rush, which is what he does. When he's on the field, he's a big-time pass rusher, but he was limited to seven games last season because of injury. Last season: No. 26."
- DT Nnamdi Madubuike
"He suffered a neck injury that ended his season in Week 2 and put his playing future in doubt. But the feeling now is that he will be able to play this year. When he's on the field, he's a force, recording 21.5 sacks in 36 games since the start of the 2023 season. Last season: NR."