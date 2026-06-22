Late for Work: Pundit Names Two Ravens Who Could Make or Break 2026 Season

Pundit Names Two Ravens Who Could Make or Break 2026 Season

From coaches to players to front office members, plenty of people will bear responsibility for how the Ravens' 2026 season unfolds.

However, Ravens in 5’s Gordon McGuinness believes a pair of Ravens are flying under the radar regarding their importance to the 2026 season. One of which is guard John Simpson, whom the Ravens signed to a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency.

Simpson, who's entering his seventh NFL season, played the last two with the New York Jets after spending the 2023 campaign in Baltimore.

"The reason why I think he's much more important than he's being given credit for is that the Ravens have turned over their entire interior offensive line this offseason," McGuinness wrote last week. "First-round draft pick Vega Ioane is the headline move, but given that he is a rookie, expectations for his immediate success should be measured."

The inexperience along the offensive line isn't limited to guard, McGuinness continued.

"Then there's the uncertainty at center. As things stand, the Ravens will start Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn or Corey Bullock in the middle of their offensive line. If that holds true, then their starting center will be someone with limited NFL starting experience at this point.

"With inexperience at both of the other two spots on the interior, the Ravens need to be able to count on Simpson. They don't need him to be a Pro Bowl-caliber player, but they do need him to be solid enough that he is an improvement over the standard of play they had at either guard spot last year."

The other player McGuinness mentioned was outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who has nine sacks and nine tackles for loss in three seasons with the Ravens.

"Mike Green heads into his second year in the league with expectations of a step forward, but like [Trey] Hendrickson he is a stronger pass-rusher than a run defender," McGuinness wrote. "Jesse Minter's defense benefits from a strong run defender who can set the edge, and that's what makes Robinson so key this year.