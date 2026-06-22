Late for Work: Pundit Names Two Ravens Who Could Make or Break 2026 Season

Pundit Names Two Ravens Who Could Make or Break 2026 Season
From coaches to players to front office members, plenty of people will bear responsibility for how the Ravens' 2026 season unfolds.
However, Ravens in 5’s Gordon McGuinness believes a pair of Ravens are flying under the radar regarding their importance to the 2026 season. One of which is guard John Simpson, whom the Ravens signed to a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency.
Simpson, who's entering his seventh NFL season, played the last two with the New York Jets after spending the 2023 campaign in Baltimore.
"The reason why I think he's much more important than he's being given credit for is that the Ravens have turned over their entire interior offensive line this offseason," McGuinness wrote last week. "First-round draft pick Vega Ioane is the headline move, but given that he is a rookie, expectations for his immediate success should be measured."
The inexperience along the offensive line isn't limited to guard, McGuinness continued.
"Then there's the uncertainty at center. As things stand, the Ravens will start Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn or Corey Bullock in the middle of their offensive line. If that holds true, then their starting center will be someone with limited NFL starting experience at this point.
"With inexperience at both of the other two spots on the interior, the Ravens need to be able to count on Simpson. They don't need him to be a Pro Bowl-caliber player, but they do need him to be solid enough that he is an improvement over the standard of play they had at either guard spot last year."
The other player McGuinness mentioned was outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who has nine sacks and nine tackles for loss in three seasons with the Ravens.
"Mike Green heads into his second year in the league with expectations of a step forward, but like [Trey] Hendrickson he is a stronger pass-rusher than a run defender," McGuinness wrote. "Jesse Minter's defense benefits from a strong run defender who can set the edge, and that's what makes Robinson so key this year.
"Robinson has the length to set the edge, and was sorely missed when he was out injured for part of the 2025 season. With the addition of Hendrickson to boost the Ravens' pass rush, a strong season from Robinson on early downs would help the team out a lot."
2024 Ravens Quarterback Room Tied for Highest-Graded in Pro Football Focus History
The 2024 Ravens were one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league, and their engine was quarterback Lamar Jackson, who almost won his third MVP award that season.
With Pro Football Focus turning 20 years old in 2026, PFF’s Bradley Locker looked back at the highest-graded position groups since PFF began tracking and releasing data in 2006.
The 2024 Ravens quarterbacks tied with the 2020 Green Bay Packers for the highest-graded quarterback room. Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won league MVP in 2020, making this tie unsurprising.
"Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson are two of the most talented quarterbacks to ever step foot on an NFL field, and their abilities translated to two of the best quarterback rooms — if not seasons — ever," Locker wrote. "Rodgers was named league MVP in 2020 with a 95.2 overall grade, 94.7 PFF passing mark and 49 big-time throws compared to 15 turnover-worthy plays. Meanwhile, Jackson was likely snubbed of the same prize four years later with his 95.3 overall grade, including 89.3 or better in both passing and rushing."
Which Ravens Are Most Likely to Make the Pro Bowl in 2026?
The Ravens have had at least one Pro Bowl selection every season since their inception. That streak will likely continue in 2026, but who exactly will get the nod remains to be seen.
Ravens Wire’s Glenn Erby took a crack at naming seven Ravens who are most likely to be selected to the Pro Bowl.
Jackson, safety Kyle Hamilton, running back Derrick Henry, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, and wide receiver Zay Flowers were obvious choices. The latter four made the Pro Bowl last season, while Jackson is a two-time MVP who's poised to return to form after a less-productive 2025 campaign that was hampered by injuries.
Erby also tossed two former Pro Bowlers into the conversation:
DT Nnamdi Madubuike
"When healthy, Madubuike is Baltimore's most disruptive interior defensive lineman. He can collapse the pocket, win as a pass rusher, and force protections to account for him inside. The Ravens have depth with Travis Jones, John Jenkins, Broderick Washington, Aeneas Peebles, and others, but Madubuike is the player with true Pro Bowl-level impact. If he returns to form, he could quickly reenter the leaguewide conversation among interior defenders."
CB Marlon Humphrey
"Humphrey remains one of Baltimore's most accomplished defensive backs and has a realistic path back to the Pro Bowl if he stays healthy and productive. His versatility gives the Ravens flexibility because he can play outside, inside, and in matchup situations against top receivers.
"The cornerback room is deeper with Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, Chandler Rivers, and others, but Humphrey remains the most decorated player in the group. His $26 million cap hit brings added scrutiny, but his role should still be significant in Weaver's defense. If the Ravens improve against the pass and Humphrey creates turnovers, he can make another Pro Bowl push."
Just missed: TE Mark Andrews, S Malaki Starks, OT Ronnie Stanley, CB Nate Wiggins, OLB Trey Hendrickson
"Andrews remains one of the NFL's most respected tight ends and could easily earn another Pro Bowl nod if his target share remains strong. Stanley still has the name recognition and positional value to make the list if he stays healthy, while Wiggins and Starks are young defensive backs with enough talent to emerge quickly. Hendrickson is a proven pass rusher and could force his way into the conversation if his sack production matches his role as Baltimore's closer off the edge one year after dealing with injuries."