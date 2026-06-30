 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Late for Work: Trey Hendrickson Is Key to Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Ravens Defense

Jun 30, 2026 at 08:59 AM
Author Image
Kevin Eck

Writer

OLB Trey Hendrickson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson Is Key to Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Ravens Defense

Having a dominant defense has been a staple of the Ravens for decades, but last season's unit fell short of that standard.

The team addressed the issue this offseason, signing four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson and veteran Calais Campbell while using a second-round pick on outside linebacker Zion Young . The Ravens also hired a defensive-minded head coach in Jesse Minter and an experienced defensive coordinator in former Raven Anthony Weaver.

Will the additions and changes return the defense to prominence?

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport looked at the potential scenarios and contended that Hendrickson is a determining factor.

Best-case

"The Ravens were terrible last year against the pass (30th in the NFL) in part due to a lack of sacks (30 — third-fewest in the league), and the team attacked that weakness in the offseason with the signing of edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. If Hendrickson can recapture the form that saw him post 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 2024 and Baltimore's veteran secondary plays up to its potential, the Ravens could field the best defense in their division."

Worst-case

"Hendrickson is also well past 30 and is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, so it's not certain he will instantly become a Pro Bowl edge rusher again. Two years ago, the Ravens logged 54 sacks (second-most in the NFL) and the pass defense ranked, um, 31st in the league. There's no shortage of big names on the back end in Baltimore, but if the Ravens are abysmal against the pass again the team is going to be in major trouble."

Hendrickson's track record suggests the best-case is the likelier of the scenarios.

Hendrickson was limited to seven games last year due to a hip/pelvis injury that required core muscle surgery, but he still produced a 20% or better pass rush win rate and 90.3 or better PFF pass rush grade for the third consecutive season.

All indications this spring are that Hendrickson, who turns 32 in December, is healthy and poised to be a force multiplier.

The additions of safety Jaylinn Hawkins, Campbell, and Young are also cause for optimism, as is the potential return of two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike from a serious neck injury.

Vega Ioane Has Made Seamless Transition to Right Guard

The pads won't come on until training camp begins in late July, but first-round guard Vega Ioane has impressed coaches and teammates with his physicality during minicamp and OTAs.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley said Ioane is on track to make an immediate impact on the Ravens' revamped offensive line.

"As expected, Ioane worked with the first-team offense throughout spring. He's the Ravens' highest-drafted offensive lineman in a decade," Hensley wrote. "The only surprise has been Ioane lining up at right guard and not on the left side. In college, Ioane played 1,822 snaps at left guard and 296 at right guard. But the transition has been seamless so far."

When inside linebacker Roquan Smith was asked for his impression of Ioane at minicamp a few weeks ago, he said: "I can tell – obviously, we're not in pads right now – but I can tell physicality is his thing. I'm very excited to see him in camp when the pads get to popping a little bit more."

Players Who Improved Their Stock Entering Training Camp

Ioane and Young were among seven players who improved their stock heading into training camp in the opinion of Ravens Wire’s Glenn Erby. Here's a look at two others:

WR Elijah Sarratt

"Sarratt has steadily pushed himself into the receiver conversation by looking like the kind of dependable target who can earn trust quickly. The former Indiana standout arrived after catching 65 passes for 830 yards and 15 touchdowns for the national champion Hoosiers, and his path to early work is tied to reliability. Baltimore has Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Ja'Kobi Lane, Devontez Walker, and several other receivers competing for snaps, but Sarratt's route detail, hands, and ability to finish plays give him a chance to carve out a specific role. If Lamar Jackson trusts him on third down, in the red zone, or in condensed formations, Sarratt can become more than a developmental rookie."

S Keondre Jackson

"Jackson's rise is tied to roster value. The Ravens always place a premium on players who can help on defense, special teams, or both, and Jackson has positioned himself as a player worth watching when the roster battle intensifies. With Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, and Hawkins leading the safety group, Jackson's immediate path may run through special teams, physicality, and reliability as a reserve defensive back. Those roles can matter more than they appear in June. If Jackson continues to show he can handle coverage units and defensive depth responsibilities, he can make himself difficult to cut."

Quick Hits

Yesterday's Most Read: Late for Work: Pundit Says Declan Doyle Could Have Head Coaching Interviews Next Year if Offense Takes Off

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Declan Doyle Could Have Head Coaching Interviews Next Year if Offense Takes Off

Why the Ravens are offseason winners and the AFC North's most interesting team. Jamison Hensley takes stock of the Ravens.

news

Late for Work: Nate Wiggins Says We'll See 'The Full Nate' for First Time After Offseason Surgery

Mark Andrews says Lamar Jackson will be a 'scary sight' in Declan Doyle's offense. Kyle Hamilton says the new coaching staff 'is going to help us a lot.' The Ravens' offensive weapons are ranked in the middle of the pack. Five Ravens make Pete Prisco's top 100 players rankings.

news

Late for Work: Zay Flowers Receiving a Contract Extension Before 2026 Season Would Be Unsurprising

Albert Breer praises a pair of Ravens defensive backs. Trey Hendrickson ranks highly among the most impactful players on new teams.

news

Late for Work: Biggest Lesson Learned During Offseason Workouts

One pundit labels the nullified Maxx Crosby trade and signing of Trey Hendrickson as a negative. Which Ravens are sneaky locks to make the 53-man roster?

news

Late for Work: Todd Monken Reflects on His Time With Ravens, Says 'Everything Has a Shelf Life'

Devontez Walker is named the Ravens' most surprising player this spring. Pundit predicts Year 3 leap for Nate Wiggins. Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers make the top 10 quarterback-wide receiver duo rankings. Re-signing John Jenkins is a move that shouldn't be overlooked.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Names Two Ravens Who Could Make or Break 2026 Season

Lamar Jackson earns high distinction from Pro Football Focus. Which Ravens are most likely to make this Pro Bowl this season?

news

Late for Work: Colin Cowherd Claims Lamar Jackson 'Regressed,' Says Take the Under for Ravens' Win Total

Why Mark Andrews will return to form in Declan Doyle's offense. Three players who helped their chances to earn a roster spot. Derrick Henry remains a yards-after-contact beast.

news

Late for Work: Reasons to Be Excited About Roquan Smith-Teddye Buchanan Duo

Malaki Starks projected to have a second-year breakout. The best- and worst-case outcomes for the 2026 Ravens. Lamar Jackson and Kyle Hamilton make Ravens' All-PFF team.

news

Late for Work: Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Such As Keenan Allen Should Be on Ravens' To-Do List

Looking at players who raised their stock at the Ravens' offseason program. Former Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale saw something special in Jesse Minter during their time together in Baltimore. Zion Young is named the Ravens' X-factor.

news

Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Is Optimistic Ravens Will Sign Lamar Jackson to Contract Extension

Kyle Hamilton is named the Ravens' most essential non-quarterback. Calais Campbell says he's seeing a 'different kind of maturity' from Jackson. What the Ravens' final roster could look like at three positions

news

Late for Work: Ben Roethlisberger Says Ravens Are 'Falling Apart, Window Has Closed'

A pundit criticizes Trey Hendrickson's contract. Two questions the Ravens need to answer before training camp. Which players are most important to Lamar Jackson's success this season?

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising