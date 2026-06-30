Late for Work: Trey Hendrickson Is Key to Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Ravens Defense

Trey Hendrickson Is Key to Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Ravens Defense
Having a dominant defense has been a staple of the Ravens for decades, but last season's unit fell short of that standard.
The team addressed the issue this offseason, signing four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson and veteran Calais Campbell while using a second-round pick on outside linebacker Zion Young . The Ravens also hired a defensive-minded head coach in Jesse Minter and an experienced defensive coordinator in former Raven Anthony Weaver.
Will the additions and changes return the defense to prominence?
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport looked at the potential scenarios and contended that Hendrickson is a determining factor.
Best-case
"The Ravens were terrible last year against the pass (30th in the NFL) in part due to a lack of sacks (30 — third-fewest in the league), and the team attacked that weakness in the offseason with the signing of edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. If Hendrickson can recapture the form that saw him post 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 2024 and Baltimore's veteran secondary plays up to its potential, the Ravens could field the best defense in their division."
Worst-case
"Hendrickson is also well past 30 and is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, so it's not certain he will instantly become a Pro Bowl edge rusher again. Two years ago, the Ravens logged 54 sacks (second-most in the NFL) and the pass defense ranked, um, 31st in the league. There's no shortage of big names on the back end in Baltimore, but if the Ravens are abysmal against the pass again the team is going to be in major trouble."
Hendrickson's track record suggests the best-case is the likelier of the scenarios.
Hendrickson was limited to seven games last year due to a hip/pelvis injury that required core muscle surgery, but he still produced a 20% or better pass rush win rate and 90.3 or better PFF pass rush grade for the third consecutive season.
All indications this spring are that Hendrickson, who turns 32 in December, is healthy and poised to be a force multiplier.
The additions of safety Jaylinn Hawkins, Campbell, and Young are also cause for optimism, as is the potential return of two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike from a serious neck injury.
Vega Ioane Has Made Seamless Transition to Right Guard
The pads won't come on until training camp begins in late July, but first-round guard Vega Ioane has impressed coaches and teammates with his physicality during minicamp and OTAs.
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley said Ioane is on track to make an immediate impact on the Ravens' revamped offensive line.
"As expected, Ioane worked with the first-team offense throughout spring. He's the Ravens' highest-drafted offensive lineman in a decade," Hensley wrote. "The only surprise has been Ioane lining up at right guard and not on the left side. In college, Ioane played 1,822 snaps at left guard and 296 at right guard. But the transition has been seamless so far."
When inside linebacker Roquan Smith was asked for his impression of Ioane at minicamp a few weeks ago, he said: "I can tell – obviously, we're not in pads right now – but I can tell physicality is his thing. I'm very excited to see him in camp when the pads get to popping a little bit more."
Players Who Improved Their Stock Entering Training Camp
Ioane and Young were among seven players who improved their stock heading into training camp in the opinion of Ravens Wire’s Glenn Erby. Here's a look at two others:
WR Elijah Sarratt
"Sarratt has steadily pushed himself into the receiver conversation by looking like the kind of dependable target who can earn trust quickly. The former Indiana standout arrived after catching 65 passes for 830 yards and 15 touchdowns for the national champion Hoosiers, and his path to early work is tied to reliability. Baltimore has Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Ja'Kobi Lane, Devontez Walker, and several other receivers competing for snaps, but Sarratt's route detail, hands, and ability to finish plays give him a chance to carve out a specific role. If Lamar Jackson trusts him on third down, in the red zone, or in condensed formations, Sarratt can become more than a developmental rookie."
S Keondre Jackson
"Jackson's rise is tied to roster value. The Ravens always place a premium on players who can help on defense, special teams, or both, and Jackson has positioned himself as a player worth watching when the roster battle intensifies. With Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, and Hawkins leading the safety group, Jackson's immediate path may run through special teams, physicality, and reliability as a reserve defensive back. Those roles can matter more than they appear in June. If Jackson continues to show he can handle coverage units and defensive depth responsibilities, he can make himself difficult to cut."