Late for Work: Colin Cowherd Claims Lamar Jackson 'Regressed,' Says Take the Under for Ravens' Win Total

Colin Cowherd Claims Lamar Jackson 'Regressed,' Says Take the Under for Ravens' Win Total

Expectations for the 2026 Ravens are high. Their over/under win total of 11.5 is tied for the highest in the league with the Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, however, isn't as enthusiastic about the Ravens as the oddsmakers. He said he's taking the under.

"You know how hard it is to win 12 games in [the AFC North]?" Cowherd said on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” "They've got a new head coach. The Ravens have a new offensive coordinator. They have a new defensive coordinator. And you and I all watched Lamar Jackson last year. He regressed. His rushing numbers went down to less than 30 yards a game. … They were 8-9 last year."

Cowherd went on to say that the Ravens have a difficult stretch between Weeks 7-14 that includes games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cowherd is correct in that winning 12 games is difficult, but the Ravens won 12 in 2024 and 13 in 2023. Injuries certainly played a part in the Ravens taking a step back last season.

Jackson, in particular, was banged up for a good portion of the season and missed four games. With injuries to his hamstring, knee, ankle, and toe, it's no surprise that Jackson ran less frequently and effectively.

Jackson still threw the ball well. His 103.8 rating was fourth in the league and the third-highest of his career. So saying Jackson regressed if off base.

"I know what he is as a thrower," Yahoo! Sports' Nate Tice said on “The Mina Kimes Show.” "So even if he's aging as a runner, and you can tell that he was banged up last year, he's still great."