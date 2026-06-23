Late for Work: Todd Monken Reflects on His Time With Ravens, Says 'Everything Has a Shelf Life'

Todd Monken Reflects on His Time With Ravens, Says 'Everything Has a Shelf Life'

There's a lot of positive buzz surrounding new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, who is tasked with rejuvenating a unit that was 16th in total offense last season.

Three years ago, Todd Monken was in the same situation.

The Ravens had the 16th-ranked offense in 2022, the year before Monken arrived. Under Monken, the offense rose to No. 6 in 2023 and No. 1 in 2024. The offense regressed last season, due in large part to Lamar Jackson being banged up and missing four games.

Monken's stint with the Ravens ended when Head Coach John Harbaugh was let go after the team finished 8-9. Now an NFL head coach for the first time at age 60 with the Cleveland Browns, Monken reflected on his stint in Baltimore in an interview with The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker.

Monken noted how quickly things can change in the NFL.

"From the year before, if you'd have told me that we'd have been fired after the year we had offensively …" Monken said. "I'll give it this, coaches, for the most part the players, never quit."

He added: "It was just time. Everything has a shelf life."

The Ravens went 25-9 in Monken's first two seasons, but they came up short in the playoffs, including a 17-10 loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in January 2024. Monken was criticized for not running the ball enough in that game (the Ravens logged just 16 rushing attempts for 81 yards, both of which were season-lows).

"I didn't coach well enough," Monken said about the playoff losses. "I didn't get Lamar to play at his best when the best was needed. Ultimately, it's a get-it-done business."

Regarding his relationship with Jackson, Monken called him a "tremendous person." After Jackson sent him a congratulatory text for getting the Browns job, Monken said he thanked him for the three years they had together and told him he wouldn't have gotten the position without him.