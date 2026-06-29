Late for Work: Pundit Says Declan Doyle Could Have Head Coaching Interviews Next Year if Offense Takes Off

Pundit Says Declan Doyle Could Have Head Coaching Interviews Next Year if Offense Takes Off

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle is less than five months into his tenure with the Ravens and has yet to call a play at any level, yet there's already speculation that the 30-year-old Doyle's opportunity to become an NFL head coach could come sooner than later.

"He gets the unique advantage of calling plays for quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP who is almost an offense unto himself given his unique dual-threat ability," ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote. "If Doyle matches his reputation as a fast-rising coaching star, he'll have head coaching interviews by the time the 2026 season finishes."

Ravens players and coaches have raved about the new offense this spring. Jackson said Doyle's play-calling, creativity, and attention to detail is "mind-blowing," while Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver referred to Doyle as a "human computer" for having a "Rolodex of plays in his head."

However, Solak contended that Doyle's complex offense presents challenges for the players who are learning it.

"A bigger onus will be on Jackson to solve defensive puzzles and adjust plays at the line – and in an offense he hasn't previously played in before," Solak wrote. "Jackson can handle it – he's a much better pre-snap processor than he's given credit for. But the rest of the roster must be in lockstep with Doyle and Jackson, and that falls on the young offensive coordinator and his position coaches. Will the Ravens' receivers be on their P's and Q's for route adjustments and landmarks? Will the Ravens' new guard-center-guard combo of John Simpson, question mark and first-round rookie Vega Ioane have their protection calls dialed in?

"The Ravens' floor on offense is very high given their quarterback. Their ceiling belongs to Doyle, who by reputation is ready to answer the call. But a deep bag on offense is only valuable if the coordinator knows just what to call in just what moment, and can call it with confidence that all 11 players will execute their roles."