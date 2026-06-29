Late for Work: Pundit Says Declan Doyle Could Have Head Coaching Interviews Next Year if Offense Takes Off

Pundit Says Declan Doyle Could Have Head Coaching Interviews Next Year if Offense Takes Off
Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle is less than five months into his tenure with the Ravens and has yet to call a play at any level, yet there's already speculation that the 30-year-old Doyle's opportunity to become an NFL head coach could come sooner than later.
"He gets the unique advantage of calling plays for quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP who is almost an offense unto himself given his unique dual-threat ability," ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote. "If Doyle matches his reputation as a fast-rising coaching star, he'll have head coaching interviews by the time the 2026 season finishes."
Ravens players and coaches have raved about the new offense this spring. Jackson said Doyle's play-calling, creativity, and attention to detail is "mind-blowing," while Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver referred to Doyle as a "human computer" for having a "Rolodex of plays in his head."
However, Solak contended that Doyle's complex offense presents challenges for the players who are learning it.
"A bigger onus will be on Jackson to solve defensive puzzles and adjust plays at the line – and in an offense he hasn't previously played in before," Solak wrote. "Jackson can handle it – he's a much better pre-snap processor than he's given credit for. But the rest of the roster must be in lockstep with Doyle and Jackson, and that falls on the young offensive coordinator and his position coaches. Will the Ravens' receivers be on their P's and Q's for route adjustments and landmarks? Will the Ravens' new guard-center-guard combo of John Simpson, question mark and first-round rookie Vega Ioane have their protection calls dialed in?
"The Ravens' floor on offense is very high given their quarterback. Their ceiling belongs to Doyle, who by reputation is ready to answer the call. But a deep bag on offense is only valuable if the coordinator knows just what to call in just what moment, and can call it with confidence that all 11 players will execute their roles."
It's also worth noting that Weaver has had multiple head coach interviews in recent years and is another candidate to land a leading job.
Why Ravens Are Offseason Winners and AFC North's Most Interesting Team
The Athletic’s Mike Jones looked at the biggest winners and losers of the offseason. The Ravens were among the former.
"The Ravens' road to the AFC North title got a bit less treacherous this offseason," Jones wrote. "Baltimore signed top-flight pass rusher Trey Hendrickson away from divisional foe Cincinnati, and an even better pass rusher (Myles Garrett) was traded outside the division. General Manager Eric DeCosta also drafted rookie offensive guard Vega Ioane and signed veteran offensive lineman John Simpson, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who should bolster the offensive and defensive fronts and secondary.
"Meanwhile, the Ravens have hitched their future to two intriguing, young coaches — Head Coach Jesse Minter and 30-year-old Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle — which should infuse the franchise with life. If Minter can inspire an organization that owner Steve Bisciotti believed had grown stale on John Harbaugh's watch, and if Doyle can help quarterback Lamar Jackson and his supporting cast reach another level, the Ravens could return to the postseason after a year's hiatus and have a good chance to get over the hump."
Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon expressed a similar sentiment about the new coaching staff in identifying the Ravens as the AFC North's most interesting team.
"It's quite the jarring transition from the long-tenured Harbaugh, but it may be the shakeup the Ravens needed to finally get over the top," Gagnon wrote.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also looked at the transition from Harbaugh to Minter, noting that the change also comes with continuity.
"The Ravens' hire of Jesse Minter is indeed an indication that the organization didn't want a total teardown of the John Harbaugh era," Breer wrote. "And the signs are there that the idea is working — with Harbaugh era draft picks such as Malaki Starks, Nate Wiggins and Roger Rosengarten having big springs in a new setting, and GM Eric DeCosta taking a guy in the first round, Penn State guard Vega Ioane, who has the look of a guy who'd fit any Ravens era."
Jamison Hensley Takes Stock of Ravens
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley took stock of the Ravens at this point in the offseason. Here are some of his takeaways:
Greatest area of improvement
"The pass rush. The Ravens prioritized pressuring the quarterback after Baltimore finished with 30 sacks, tied for the second fewest in team history, last season. Baltimore's biggest free agent signing was Trey Hendrickson, who became the team's most decorated edge rusher since Terrell Suggs. Over the past three seasons, Hendrickson has 39 sacks, the third most in the NFL, despite being limited to four games last season.
"Baltimore then used its second-round pick on Zion Young, who is more of a complete outside linebacker, but he recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks last season. Baltimore would get even more of a boost if Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike returns after missing the last 15 games of the 2025 season because of a neck injury. Madubuike is one of the best interior pass rushers, recording 22.5 sacks in his past 37 games."
Ravens can win the division if ...
"They finish the season strong. Baltimore ends the regular season with four straight games against divisional opponents: at Pittsburgh, home against Cleveland, at Cincinnati and home against the Steelers. This marks the first time in the Ravens' 31-year history that they will close a season with four consecutive games against division opponents. If the Ravens and Bengals live up to expectations as the best teams in the AFC North, the division will likely come down to the New Year's Eve game in Cincinnati. This primetime showdown could also determine the No. 1 seed in the AFC."