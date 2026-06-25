Late for Work: Zay Flowers Receiving a Contract Extension Before 2026 Season Would Be Unsurprising 

Albert Breer Hypes up Pair of Ravens Defensive Backs

The Ravens defense is looking to bounce back after a subpar 2025 season. While all three levels of the unit will be vital in catalyzing a rebound, the secondary could play an especially large role as one of the NFL's best.

In his most recent notebook, SI.com’s Albert Breer mentioned Malaki Starks and Nate Wiggins as two players who have been key in getting the Ravens to feel secure about their secondary.

"Starks, whose football IQ was part of what got him drafted that high, is now seeing his play speed catch up with his knowledge—and Jesse Minter's arrival has allowed him to build on a rookie season through which he actually led the team in snaps played (1,065)," Breer wrote. "Wiggins, similarly, has grown in his understanding of the scheme, and his work habits under the new staff have jumped out. There's a feeling now that he can become a dominant corner.