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Late for Work: Zay Flowers Receiving a Contract Extension Before 2026 Season Would Be Unsurprising 

Jun 25, 2026 at 09:40 AM
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Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

WR Zay Flowers
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers in Line for a Contract Extension

A potential contract extension for Lamar Jackson has been one of the offseason's hottest topics. However, Jackson isn't the only Raven who could receive an extension in the near future.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley outlined the potential for Zay Flowers to ink a new deal.

"It wouldn't be surprising if Flowers and the Ravens reach an extension before the start of the season, which is exactly what happened with safety Kyle Hamilton last year," Hensley wrote. "Flowers wants to stay, saying he would like to play his entire career in Baltimore. General manager Eric DeCosta believes it's important to keep Flowers, who has developed into a leader on offense.

"The Ravens picked up Flowers' fifth-year option, which will pay him $27.298 million in 2027. Flowers' extension will likely average over $35 million per season, which would put him among the four highest-paid wide receivers."

According to Over the Cap, the only wideouts whose average annual value is at least $35 million are reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($42.15 million), Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million), Drake London ($35.26 million), and Justin Jefferson ($35 million).

Albert Breer Hypes up Pair of Ravens Defensive Backs

The Ravens defense is looking to bounce back after a subpar 2025 season. While all three levels of the unit will be vital in catalyzing a rebound, the secondary could play an especially large role as one of the NFL's best.

In his most recent notebook, SI.com’s Albert Breer mentioned Malaki Starks and Nate Wiggins as two players who have been key in getting the Ravens to feel secure about their secondary.

"Starks, whose football IQ was part of what got him drafted that high, is now seeing his play speed catch up with his knowledge—and Jesse Minter's arrival has allowed him to build on a rookie season through which he actually led the team in snaps played (1,065)," Breer wrote. "Wiggins, similarly, has grown in his understanding of the scheme, and his work habits under the new staff have jumped out. There's a feeling now that he can become a dominant corner.

"Add Kyle Hamilton in the role that Derwin James played for Minter in Los Angeles, and there's a really good foundation for the Ravens to work from when camp starts."

Hendrickson Ranked as One of the NFL's Most Impactful New Faces

Fox Sports’ Ben Arthur ranked 15 new faces in new places who will make the largest impact. Trey Hendrickson checked in at No. 5, sandwiched between New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown and Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

"The Ravens signed Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million contract in March after backing out of a trade with the Raiders for Maxx Crosby," Arthur wrote. "A double-digit sack threat, Hendrickson's presence could elevate Baltimore's defense to the elite status it had prior to last season. The pass-rush juice he provides should speed up the clock in the pocket for opposing quarterbacks, leading to more playmaking opportunities for Baltimore's talented secondary."

Former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed a three-year, $81 million free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, was ranked No. 9. Former Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard, who signed a two-year, $7.6 million contract with the New York Giants, was ranked No. 15.

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