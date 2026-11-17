Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike suffered a hamstring injury Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Madubuike was ruled out near the end of the third quarter. He had one tackle before the injury.
Madubuike returned to game action in Week 3 after missing a full year due to a neck injury. He's posted one sack in eight games since his return, with half sacks versus the Browns and Bills, and has 11 tackles.
The Ravens have leaned heavily on their All-Pro, as Madubuike played 73% of the defensive snaps heading into Monday night's game.