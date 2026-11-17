The Ravens have plummeted into unfamiliar territory. This is the first time they've been 4-6 since 2015. They're in 10th place in the AFC and two games behind the Cleveland Browns (6-4), who hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the conference.

Ending the season with four straight games against AFC North rivals gives the Ravens a chance to make a move down the stretch. However, Baltimore is last in the division, and the first-place Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) have won five straight games, including a victory over the Ravens in Week 7.

The Ravens are in a hole, and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson remains on injured reserve following thumb surgery. But Derrick Henry said the circumstances are not going to break his will.

"I'm never going to not believe that we can turn it around or be able to play the way we want to play," Henry said after the Chargers held him to 10 yards on 10 carries. "You go through tough stretches, but you still have to go to work.