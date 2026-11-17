After a defeat that became another reality check for the Ravens, Head Coach Jesse Minter kept it real.
"I just really told the team, like, honestly, we have a two-game stretch before our bye to stay alive," Minter said following Baltimore's 23-20 loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers. "That's really where it's at, from a numbers standpoint, from a postseason standpoint."
Baltimore's next two games are on the road – Sunday against the Carolina Panthers (4-5), followed by a Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans (3-6).
The Ravens are already on a short week, and their goals have become short term. Win the next two games. Get back to .500. Enter the bye in Week 13 with momentum, recharge and enter the final five games of the regular season with a realistic chance to make a playoff push.
Will a team that has lost five straight regroup and win two games before the bye? That's the immediate challenge for the Ravens (4-6). They need to play much better, but believe they still have plenty to play for.
"You have to look inside, look at yourself, look yourself in the mirror and say, 'What do you want out of this?'" safety Kyle Hamilton said. "Do you just want to get through the year and be a whatever team? That's fine, but you shouldn't be here. Or do you want to grind it out?
"Look, it's do or die at this point. You show what you're made of, and we're going to rock with who we're going to rock with.'"
The Ravens have plummeted into unfamiliar territory. This is the first time they've been 4-6 since 2015. They're in 10th place in the AFC and two games behind the Cleveland Browns (6-4), who hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the conference.
Ending the season with four straight games against AFC North rivals gives the Ravens a chance to make a move down the stretch. However, Baltimore is last in the division, and the first-place Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) have won five straight games, including a victory over the Ravens in Week 7.
The Ravens are in a hole, and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson remains on injured reserve following thumb surgery. But Derrick Henry said the circumstances are not going to break his will.
"I'm never going to not believe that we can turn it around or be able to play the way we want to play," Henry said after the Chargers held him to 10 yards on 10 carries. "You go through tough stretches, but you still have to go to work.
"I am not just going to be like, 'Oh, let's go lose the rest of them.' No, we're going to try to go out there and do our best. Lamar is a big part of what we do, but it's a grown-man's league. A lot of us have been in this league for a while, and we have 'rooks' who we have to show the way to. We just haven't been doing our job good enough. I think losing five in a row shows that."
The battle Baltimore faces is both physical and mental. Each loss brings more disappointment and frustration. The Ravens experienced a similar challenge last season when they started 1-5, but they responded with a five-game winning streak and nearly made the playoffs.
That gives players who were with the team last season a reference point. The Ravens are frustrated, but they're not conceding. They've invested heavily in this season after reporting to training camp in July determined to reach the playoffs. Others will count them out, but the Ravens say they're still all-in.
"It's definitely not time to give up on anything," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "It's time to kind of pursue forward. There's still hope for us. I think that's kind of going to be the key.
"Hopefully everybody on the team can understand that. Obviously, this one sucks, but with a quick turnaround, there's still life for us. We have to seize the opportunity."