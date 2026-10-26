Late for Work: Pundits React to Lopsided Loss to Bengals

NFL.com’s Nick Shook: "Perhaps, like 'Chargering,' we should start calling it 'Ravening.' I know it's maddening to Baltimore fans who have now watched their team produce consecutive strong starts, then go silent offensively for the remainder of the afternoon. This time around, Baltimore's defense followed suit, falling apart in an embarrassing, toothless second half showing that should force every member of the Ravens operation to take a long, hard look in the mirror in the next 48 hours. Tyler Huntley's early connection with Zay Flowers dried up in the second half, Derrick Henry never got going, the Ravens tallied just five first downs in the second half and collectively failed to deliver even a hint of an answer for what Cincinnati threw at the Ravens on both sides of the ball."

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "Even by the Ravens' standards — and this is a team that, since 2018, has now lost 18 games in which it held a double-digit lead, including two straight against division foes — Sunday was a debacle. … While the Ravens melted down Sunday, John Harbaugh's New York Giants found a way to beat the favored Houston Texans in overtime. Todd Monken's Browns summoned more late-game magic to defeat the Tennessee Titans and improve to 5-2. It was Harbaugh and former Ravens coordinators like Monken who frequently shouldered the blame for late-game collapses. There was hope a new coaching staff would fix the issues. It hasn't, which probably says more about the team's current group of players than it does about the coaches. That won't protect Head Coach Jesse Minter from wearing much of the blame. That's what he signed up for. It also felt reasonable to expect Minter to coax notable defensive improvement, and he hasn't done that."

The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: "A banner along the field in the northeast corner of the end zone reads 'Fight! Fight! Fight!' Baltimore showed little of it over the final 30 minutes. The Ravens' problems looked as familiar as the outcome. Missed tackles. Penalties. Missed opportunities. A leaky secondary. A pass rush that vanished. Not to mention a struggling and battered offensive line that lost another player, rookie guard Vega Ioane, to a knee injury in the second quarter, and a running game stuck in the mud."

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer: "Inside the 2026 Ravens, there are two teams. One is a Super Bowl contender. The other is a fiasco. The trouble for coach Jesse Minter is that they get equal billing on game days. The First-Half Ravens are one of the NFL's best teams. They've led all but one game at halftime this season, outscoring opponents by a combined 65 points, most in the league. By net expected points added per play, no team has been better, according to Sumer Sports. The Second-Half Ravens, as they showed again inside M&T Bank Stadium, are one of the NFL's worst teams. They've been outscored after halftime in every game but one, their gross differential running to minus-70 points, also most in the league, after 35 unanswered Sunday from the Cincinnati Bengals. By net EPA per play, only the Eagles have been a worse second-half team — and Philadelphia hasn't faced a schedule as soft as the Ravens'."