'I Know I Can Play at a Higher Level': Malaki Starks on Potentially Having a Breakout Season

Winning motivates Starks, and he displays it every day. Starks puts more expectations on himself than anyone else does.

He's the guy who organized walkthroughs for the rookies at the team's hotel during training camp last season. He asked hotel staff if he could use an empty ballroom to rehearse plays, and the group of players that Starks led got larger every day. He's often one of the last players to leave the field during OTAs, putting in extra work with teammates. He loves studying film, looking for any edge he can get as a player.

Starks is a natural leader, but he's still only 22 years old. He's a work in progress and determined to maximize his talents. Few, if any, teammates outwork him, and he arrived at OTAs with added muscle since the end of last season.

"I'm around 214 pounds, and I think I ended last season around 202," Starks said. "I'm not sure I'm going to play at this weight when the season starts. I want to be able to move quickly. But right now, I feel good, definitely stronger."

Starks had 84 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended last season. He played with poise and consistency, rarely giving up big plays as a backend defender.

However, Starks wasn't the impact player he was at Georgia when he had six interceptions in three seasons, including an acrobatic pick in his first college game against Oregon in 2022.

Starks helped his team to a national championship as a freshman, stepping into the Bulldogs' starting lineup immediately and playing like a veteran. He wanted a similar transition into the NFL, but it was more challenging at the next level for many reasons.