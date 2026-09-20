NFL Explains Controversial Fourth-Down Touchdown Call in Ravens' Loss to Saints

After the game, NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth explained the ruling to ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley.

"The key here is the ruling on the field is a touchdown," Butterworth said. "So, we need clear and obvious video evidence that he didn't score in order to reverse the on-field ruling. We stopped the game, it's a high-leverage play, we wanted to make sure to either find clear and obvious video evidence that he didn't score or to confirm the call on the field. We exhausted all available angles and could not prove clear and obvious that he did not break the plane of the goal line."

Hensley also asked whether any of the replays showed that Shough lost control of the ball while trying to score.

"No. If he did lose control of the ball, we would need to find, after he regained possession, if the ball broke the plane of the goal line," Butterworth said. "In that mass of players, we weren't able to find clear and obvious video evidence that the ball did not break the plane of the goal line. Therefore, the ruling on the field stands."

It was a tough loss for a Ravens team that tried to change the narrative after too many of their losses in recent years came after they'd held second-half leads, as they did on Sunday. After leading 14-6 at halftime, the Ravens were outscored 18-3 in the second half and 15-0 in the fourth quarter.

"That is such a — you know — interesting play," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "I give our guys a lot of credit. I felt like [on] back-to-back plays, our front did a really nice job. You know, those are so subjective; it is so hard to tell. It is what it is, honestly."

While Smith believed the Ravens stopped Shough, he understood the decision was out of his hands.