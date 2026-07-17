Reports: Ravens to Sign Veteran Center Ethan Pocic

Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock will also compete for the starting job, but Pocic is the most proven player among those in the competition.

Pocic has started at least 10 games in seven of his nine NFL seasons. Pinter appeared in 77 games during five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts but made just 10 starts, while Gwyn and Bullock have not started an NFL game.

Pocic joins Baltimore's interior offensive line, which has been retooled this offseason. Veteran John Simpson was signed during free agency to start at left guard and the Ravens selected Vega Ioane in the first round to be the starting right guard.