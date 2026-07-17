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Reports: Ravens to Sign Veteran Center Ethan Pocic

Jul 17, 2026 at 05:57 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Former Browns C Ethan Pocic
Winslow Townson/AP Photo
Former Browns C Ethan Pocic

The Ravens have reportedly targeted a veteran center to compete for the starting job.

Former Browns center Ethan Pocic, who started 97 games in nine NFL seasons before tearing his Achilles last year, is signing a one-year deal with the Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pocic is perhaps the frontrunner to replace Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who the Ravens lost during free agency. The deal is worth $3 million with another $1.5 million in incentives, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

The center competition is the most important position battle heading into Ravens training camp, and Pocic is said to be healthy. Pocic reportedly visited the Ravens in early May, shortly after Baltimore didn't draft a center.

Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock will also compete for the starting job, but Pocic is the most proven player among those in the competition.

Pocic has started at least 10 games in seven of his nine NFL seasons. Pinter appeared in 77 games during five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts but made just 10 starts, while Gwyn and Bullock have not started an NFL game.

Pocic joins Baltimore's interior offensive line, which has been retooled this offseason. Veteran John Simpson was signed during free agency to start at left guard and the Ravens selected Vega Ioane in the first round to be the starting right guard.

The 30-year-old Pocic was the Browns' starting center for four seasons (2022-2025) after playing his first five years with the Seattle Seahawks (2017-2021).

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