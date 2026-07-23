 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens Waive Diego Pavia Before Training Camp

Jul 23, 2026 at 04:01 PM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Diego Pavia
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Diego Pavia

The Ravens have waived undrafted rookie quarterback Diego Pavia days ahead of training camp to make room for veteran center Ethan Pocic on the 90-man roster.

The 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Pavia was part of the Ravens' competition for the No. 3 quarterback spot during spring practices.

Baltimore has narrowed that competition to veteran Skylar Thompson, who shined during minicamp, and undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano (Connecticut).

The Ravens had some familiarity with Pavia given Head Coach Jesse Minter's close relationship with Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea, who coached Pavia the past two seasons. Lea hired Minter as his defensive coordinator when he got the Vanderbilt job in 2021.

With Lamar Jackson leading the way and experienced backup Tyler Huntley re-signed this offseason, the Ravens may only carry two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Jesse Minter Texted Lamar Jackson About 'NFL Top 100' Snub

Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter wants to see Lamar Jackson, 'just be you.'

news

Jesse Minter Wants to Get Zay Flowers the Ball in 'As Many Ways As Possible'

Head Coach Jesse Minter sees a big season ahead for Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers.

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Center Ethan Pocic

Veteran center Ethan Pocic, who has started 97 NFL games, is healthy for training camp.

news

Training Camp Competition Preview: Safety

Kyle Hamilton leads a talented group of safeties who are eager to make plays in Head Coach Jesse Minter's defensive scheme.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Lamar Jackson Bears the Burden of a 'Revolutionary'

Questions facing the Ravens heading into training camp. Two breakout candidates not named Mike Green or Malaki Starks. Trey Hendrickson is named the Ravens' top non-quarterback MVP candidate. The Ravens land in the middle of the pack in under-25 talent rankings.

news

Training Camp Competition Preview: Inside Linebacker

Roquan Smith's play and leadership will be counted on to help lead a resurgence for Baltimore's defense.

news

Mailbag: Is the Ravens' Offensive Line Fixed?

How big of an impact will Vega Ioane make right away? What should we expect from the special teams unit? Will a couple undrafted rookies make a roster push?

news

Late for Work: Pundit Identifies Ravens' Strongest and Weakest Position Groups

Sports Illustrated sees a wide range of outcomes for the 2026 Ravens. Declan Doyle is included on a list of assistant coaches who could break out in 2026. Two under-the-radar players who could help shape the season. The Ravens' scouting department is ranked the NFL's best since 2000. Joe Flacco praises former teammate Ethan Pocic's work ethic.

news

Training Camp Competition Preview: Outside Linebacker

The Ravens bolstered their outside linebackers with Trey Hendrickson and rookie Zion Young, but there's a competition for depth.

news

Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says Roquan Smith Is Ravens Player With Most at Stake in 2026

A Hall of Famer says adding center Ethan Pocic is a 'huge win' for the Ravens. Baltimore is named the non-playoff team most likely to reach the postseason this year. The Bengals hype 'White Bengal Stripe' crowd participation event for New Year's Eve game versus the Ravens.

news

Training Camp Competition Preview: Defensive Line

Calais Campbell is back, the Ravens hope Nnamdi Madubuike returns, while Travis Jones will continue to play a key role.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising