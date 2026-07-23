Ravens Waive Diego Pavia Before Training Camp

The Ravens have waived undrafted rookie quarterback Diego Pavia days ahead of training camp to make room for veteran center Ethan Pocic on the 90-man roster.

The 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Pavia was part of the Ravens' competition for the No. 3 quarterback spot during spring practices.

Baltimore has narrowed that competition to veteran Skylar Thompson, who shined during minicamp, and undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano (Connecticut).

The Ravens had some familiarity with Pavia given Head Coach Jesse Minter's close relationship with Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea, who coached Pavia the past two seasons. Lea hired Minter as his defensive coordinator when he got the Vanderbilt job in 2021.