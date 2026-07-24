Reports: Ravens Reunite With Veteran Receiver Chris Moore

The Ravens are reportedly bringing back a veteran wide receiver Chris Moore, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

The Ravens drafted Moore a decade ago in the fourth round and he spent his first five seasons (2016-2020) in Baltimore as a reliable backup receiver and standout special teams player.

Moore, 33, spent last season with the Washington Commanders and caught 11 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown. He played 49% of the Commanders' offensive snaps. His best season was in 2022 with the Houston Texans, when he reeled in 48 passes for 548 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens reportedly tried out several wide receivers Friday, also including veteran Sterling Shepard, Dante Pettis, and Casey Washington.

Behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, the Ravens are relying on at least one of their young receivers to emerge as the No. 3 target. That group includes Devontez Walker, who is entering his third season with seven catches (including four touchdowns), rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and LaJohntay Wester.