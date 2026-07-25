Ravens Signing Offensive Lineman Hakeem Adeniji

The Ravens have beefed up their depth along the offensive line.

Along with signing veteran wideout Chris Moore, the Ravens also inked tackle Hakeem Adeniji. Baltimore brought Adeniji in for a tryout on Friday.

Adeniji most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys, where he was on the field for 77 snaps last season as a reserve offensive lineman. He started one game at left guard against the New York Giants in Week 5.

A sixth-round pick out of Kansas by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, Adeniji played three seasons with the Bengals and made 14 starts. Nine of them came at right guard during Cincinnati's AFC Championship-winning season in 2021. The following year, Adeniji became Cincinnati's starting right tackle after La'el Collins went down with an injury late in the season and stayed there through the Bengals' run to the AFC title game.

Adeniji spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, respectively, although he spent the entire 2024 season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury during the preseason.