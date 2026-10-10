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Ravens Elevate Two Offensive Linemen for Atlanta

Oct 10, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

T Chuma Edoga (left) and G Kyle Hergel (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Chuma Edoga (left) and G Kyle Hergel (right)

The Ravens have added depth to their offensive line for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Baltimore elevated offensive tackle Chuma Edoga and guard Kyle Hergel from the practice squad.

The Ravens also elevated Hergel before last week's game but he didn't play. Guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) is questionable to play after having two limited practices this week. The Ravens also have Emery Jones Jr. as a backup.

In his eighth season, Edoga has played in 62 games and made 25 career starts. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe/ankle) is expected to play, as he does not have a designation for Sunday's game, and Baltimore also has Carson Vinson waiting in the wings.

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