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Ravens Sign Veteran Center, Guard to Their Practice Squad

Sep 30, 2026 at 01:14 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Kyle Hergel (left) and Andre James (right)
Nam Y. Huh (left) and Gary McCullough (right)/AP Photo
Kyle Hergel (left) and Andre James (right)

After losing three centers to long-term injures, including two in the same game in Brazil on Sunday, the Ravens have signed a pair of veteran interior offensive linemen to their practice squad: center Andre James and guard Kyle Hergel.

Baltimore is preparing first-round rookie guard Vega Ioane to start at center in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Ioane played well down the stretch in the Ravens' win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro.

However, now the Ravens have experienced backups who will try to also get up to speed as fast as possible.

James is in his eighth NFL season and has 61 career starts under his belt, mostly with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was their full-time starter from 2021-24.

The 6-foot-4 James made one start with the Los Angeles Chargers last season and was most recently with the Tennessee Titans, who the Ravens will face this Sunday. He was released on Sept. 1 after being placed on injured reserve.

Hergel spent last season on the Chicago Bears' practice squad, where he played for Ravens Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. He started this season on their practice squad again but was released on Sept. 22.

The 6-foot-2 Canadian-born blocker started his career with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie, bouncing between their practice squad and 53-man roster and seeing action in eight games. He has not started an NFL game.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Ravens center Jovaughn Gwyn suffered a fractured fibula against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro and is expected to miss two to three months. Ethan Pocic also exited with a long-term knee injury. Danny Pinter, who was expected to be the Ravens' Week 1 starter, suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp joint practices.

The Ravens have also moved safety K'Von Wallace from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Wallace adds more depth and experience to a secondary looking to rebound from a tough outing against the Cowboys.

In his seventh NFL season, Wallace spent part of the 2023 season with the Titans, where he made a career-high seven starts.

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