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Ravens Place Centers on Injured Reserve, Elevate Offensive Lineman

Oct 03, 2026 at 04:16 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

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The Ravens have placed centers Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic on injured reserve and elevated guard Kyle Hergel from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Gwyn (ankle) and Pocic (knee) both suffered long-term injuries in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' win in Brazil, thrusting rookie first-round guard Vega Ioane into playing center. Ioane is slated to remain there against the Titans.

"Season ending, not 100% sure on that, but they're definitely long-term," Head Coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday. "We won't have either one of them for a while."

The Ravens have now placed three centers on injured reserve this season, including projected Week 1 starter Danny Pinter, who suffered a knee injury in training camp joint practices.

The Ravens signed Hergel and veteran center Andre James this week to provide much-needed depth. James is working his way back from a high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve with the Titans, who released him on Sept. 1.

Hergel spent last season on the Chicago Bears' practice squad, where he played for Ravens Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. Hergel started this season on their practice squad again but was released on Sept. 22.

The 6-foot-2 Canadian-born blocker started his career with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 as an undrafted rookie, bouncing between their practice squad and 53-man roster and seeing action in eight games. He has played 45 offensive snaps.

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