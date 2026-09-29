Ravens Waive Linebacker Carl Jones Jr.

The Ravens have waived linebacker Carl Jones Jr. from the 53-man roster.

The Ravens could add at least one center/guard to the roster in the coming days after starter Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee) suffered long-term injuries in the win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil.

Jones saw action exclusively on special teams during the first two games of the season, making two tackles and playing 33 snaps. He was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad before Baltimore's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The 25-year-old Jones was originally signed by Baltimore in 2025 after being waived by the Chicago Bears. He appeared in four games last season and was credited with one tackle.

In another roster move, the Ravens released wide receiver Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad.