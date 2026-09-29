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Ravens Waive Linebacker Carl Jones Jr.

Sep 29, 2026 at 04:14 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

LB Carl Jones Jr. (left)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Carl Jones Jr. (left)

The Ravens have waived linebacker Carl Jones Jr. from the 53-man roster.

The Ravens could add at least one center/guard to the roster in the coming days after starter Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee) suffered long-term injuries in the win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil.

Jones saw action exclusively on special teams during the first two games of the season, making two tackles and playing 33 snaps. He was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad before Baltimore's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The 25-year-old Jones was originally signed by Baltimore in 2025 after being waived by the Chicago Bears. He appeared in four games last season and was credited with one tackle.

In another roster move, the Ravens released wide receiver Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad.

Jackson signed on Sept. 22 but had not seen action. He has appeared in 10 NFL games during stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders. He made four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown last season with the Raiders, but he has played mostly on special teams during his career.

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