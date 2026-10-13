Ravens Release Veteran Wide Receiver Chris Moore

Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane is eligible to come off the injured reserve list after missing the last four games with a reportedly broken wrist, and Guillory's departure would leave room for Moore to rejoin the practice squad.

Head Coach Jesse Minter said Monday that he was pleased with the progress of Lane and did not rule out his availability to play Week 6 when the Ravens face the Cleveland Browns. Lane was the star of training camp and preseason before suffering his wrist injury in Week 1.

"Ja'Kobi's done a really good job," Minter said. "When you're on IR, how much can you do physically to be ready to play that first week back? He's in a real good place from a conditioning standpoint. We'll see how that shakes out on Wednesday."