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Ravens Release Veteran Wide Receiver Chris Moore

Oct 13, 2026 at 04:09 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

WR Chris Moore
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Chris Moore

The Ravens have waived veteran wide receiver Chris Moore and have released wide receiver Xavier Guillory from the practice squad.

Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane is eligible to come off the injured reserve list after missing the last four games with a reportedly broken wrist, and Guillory's departure would leave room for Moore to rejoin the practice squad.

Head Coach Jesse Minter said Monday that he was pleased with the progress of Lane and did not rule out his availability to play Week 6 when the Ravens face the Cleveland Browns. Lane was the star of training camp and preseason before suffering his wrist injury in Week 1.

"Ja'Kobi's done a really good job," Minter said. "When you're on IR, how much can you do physically to be ready to play that first week back? He's in a real good place from a conditioning standpoint. We'll see how that shakes out on Wednesday."

Moore made three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in four games this season, while also contributing on special teams. Moore's 4-yard touchdown reception from Lamar Jackson in Week 3 extended the Ravens' lead to 11 points in the third quarter, in route to their 34-31 victory in Rio de Janeiro.

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