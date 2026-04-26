Late for Work: Ravens' Final Draft Grades 

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: Grade: A. "The Ravens always do well with GM Eric DeCosta, and that was the same case with rookie coach Jesse Minter. Ioane was ideal for the offensive line, while Young can rev up the pass rush again. Then they were smart to reload with bigger targets who fit the offense of new coordinator Declan Doyle. Rivers can be a steal in the slot, too, while Benny was a good late get for run stopping."

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: "Grade: B+. Ioane is a 320-pound immovable object at guard and gave up just two sacks over 2,231 career snaps. But he also moves really well for his size and has the run-blocking chops to pave some fresh lanes for Derrick Henry. … Other offensive highlights include Ja'Kobi Lane, who should quickly become a major player in the red zone. I had him high on the board early in the 2025 season, and he ended up as my WR15. Elijah Sarratt caught 15 touchdowns last season, and Adam Randall is a power back at 232 pounds who picks up yards after contact.

"[Young] was No. 22 on my board, and the Ravens got him at No. 45. He might have had just 6.5 sacks, but he did have 46 pressures, and with his motor, quickness and power combination, he should start converting some of those into QB takedowns. And the run-stuffing ability can't be overstated. … One more to call out: Chandler Rivers is a tough slot corner at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, and he brings 4.4 speed. Rivers had seven interceptions and 23 pass breakups over his college career."

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: "Grade: B+. Sarratt, a possession pass-catcher, was a good value. Grabbing the athletic Hibner in the fourth and the sturdy Cuevas in the fifth made sense. The Ravens used the fifth-round pick they acquired from the Chargers in the Odafe Oweh trade on Rivers, who overcomes a smaller frame with pure competitiveness. Randall runs harder than you'd expect for a former receiver. … I expect Benny to develop into a playmaker for Baltimore."

USA Today’s Nate Davis: "Grade: B+. There may not be a better marriage of team and player this year than first-round G Vega Ioane, who projects as a prototypical Raven and one who more than stabilizes the middle of a line that lost C Tyler Linderbaum during free agency. Second-round OLB Zion Young also seemed to emanate from central casting Baltimore-style to help fortify a front that didn't get the job done last year for a variety of reasons. Mid-rounders Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt could push the WRs behind Zay Flowers or might even be de facto stand-ins for departed TE Isaiah Likely, though that's a loose presumption given the schematic overhaul that's about to happen here offensively."