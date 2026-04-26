Late for Work: Ravens' Final Draft Grades 

Ravens Get High Marks for Draft Haul
A look at the Ravens' 2026 draft class shows the team did both the expected and the unexpected.
The Ravens made a whole lot of mock drafters look smart with their first-round selection of Penn State guard Vega Ioane. Other predictable moves included double-dipping at tight end and taking a punter on Day 3.
The biggest surprise was not drafting a center. Not taking an interior defensive lineman until the seventh round was also surprising (although they may have gotten a steal with the pick).
In the end, the Ravens used all 11 of their picks, and General Manager Eric DeCosta feels good about their haul.
"Honestly, looking at this list of [our drafted] players, I probably wouldn't do anything differently," DeCosta said.
The pundits agreed that it was a productive draft for Baltimore, which earned high grades across the board.
To review, here are the Ravens' picks:
- Round 1 (No. 14): G Vega Ioane, Penn State
- Round 2 (No. 45): EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
- Round 3 (No. 80): WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC
- Round 4 (No. 115): WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
- Round 5 (No. 133): TE Matt Hibner, SMU
- Round 5 (No. 162): CB Chandler Rivers, Duke
- Round 5 (No. 173): TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama
- Round 5 (No. 174): RB Adam Randall, Clemson
- Round 6 (No. 211): P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
- Round 7 (No. 250): DE Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
- Round 7 (No. 253): G Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern
Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: Grade: A. "The Ravens always do well with GM Eric DeCosta, and that was the same case with rookie coach Jesse Minter. Ioane was ideal for the offensive line, while Young can rev up the pass rush again. Then they were smart to reload with bigger targets who fit the offense of new coordinator Declan Doyle. Rivers can be a steal in the slot, too, while Benny was a good late get for run stopping."
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: "Grade: B+. Ioane is a 320-pound immovable object at guard and gave up just two sacks over 2,231 career snaps. But he also moves really well for his size and has the run-blocking chops to pave some fresh lanes for Derrick Henry. … Other offensive highlights include Ja'Kobi Lane, who should quickly become a major player in the red zone. I had him high on the board early in the 2025 season, and he ended up as my WR15. Elijah Sarratt caught 15 touchdowns last season, and Adam Randall is a power back at 232 pounds who picks up yards after contact.
"[Young] was No. 22 on my board, and the Ravens got him at No. 45. He might have had just 6.5 sacks, but he did have 46 pressures, and with his motor, quickness and power combination, he should start converting some of those into QB takedowns. And the run-stuffing ability can't be overstated. … One more to call out: Chandler Rivers is a tough slot corner at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, and he brings 4.4 speed. Rivers had seven interceptions and 23 pass breakups over his college career."
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: "Grade: B+. Sarratt, a possession pass-catcher, was a good value. Grabbing the athletic Hibner in the fourth and the sturdy Cuevas in the fifth made sense. The Ravens used the fifth-round pick they acquired from the Chargers in the Odafe Oweh trade on Rivers, who overcomes a smaller frame with pure competitiveness. Randall runs harder than you'd expect for a former receiver. … I expect Benny to develop into a playmaker for Baltimore."
USA Today’s Nate Davis: "Grade: B+. There may not be a better marriage of team and player this year than first-round G Vega Ioane, who projects as a prototypical Raven and one who more than stabilizes the middle of a line that lost C Tyler Linderbaum during free agency. Second-round OLB Zion Young also seemed to emanate from central casting Baltimore-style to help fortify a front that didn't get the job done last year for a variety of reasons. Mid-rounders Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt could push the WRs behind Zay Flowers or might even be de facto stand-ins for departed TE Isaiah Likely, though that's a loose presumption given the schematic overhaul that's about to happen here offensively."
CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns: "Grade: B+. The interior of the Ravens' offensive line is in flux after Tyler Linderbaum departed in free agency. Bolstering the guard and center spots is paramount as Baltimore enters the Jesse Minter era, and it kicked off that new phase with a home-run pick that addresses the need. Olaivavega Ioane might be the best pure lineman in the class and will immediately help open lanes for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in what should remain one of the NFL's premier rushing attacks."
theScore’s Dan Wilkins: "Grade: B+. Olaivavega Ioane always seemed like a perfect fit for the Ravens in the first round. He's an ideal addition to shore up the interior offensive line following the offseason departure of Tyler Linderbaum. Zion Young is a prototypical Ravens edge defender who is, first and foremost, a high-end contributor in the run game. … I also like Chandler Rivers as an undersized but competitive corner, and Adam Randall's background as a receiver could make him a fascinating third-down complement to Derrick Henry. All in all, another really strong draft for an organization that tends to crush it."
The Associated Press’ Rob Maadi: "Grade: B+. Guard Olaivavega Ioane (14) is a Day 1 starter. Edge Zion Young (45) was often mocked in the first round. They got two receivers with size in Ja'Kobi Lane (80) and Elijah Sarratt (115), and TE Matthew Hibner (133) fills a void."
Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald: "Grade: B. The Ravens did a good job collecting value this weekend and plugging holes in the trenches. Vega Ioane will immediately slide in as a starting guard, a move Baltimore desperately needed to make. Beyond losing Tyler Linderbaum, the Ravens just had some personnel problems to improve at guard. They also got a necessary butt-kicker on the defensive line with the selection of Missouri's Zion Young and added a couple of big, athletic pass catchers in USC's Ja'Kobi Lane and Indiana's Elijah Sarratt. This is a class that can stabilize the Ravens immediately while providing a lot of value in the future."
Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame: "Grade: B-. After losing Tyler Linderbaum and Daniel Faalele in free agency, the Ravens bolstered their interior offensive line with Ioane, who should start at guard. In Young, Baltimore got a rotational piece in coach Jesse Minter's 3-4 scheme, and then added a pair of mid-round receivers in Lane and Sarratt to bolster the position behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Sarratt was a key member on Indiana's title team, catching 65 passes for 830 yards and a nation-high 15 touchdowns."
The Athletic’s Mike Jones didn't give letter grades, but he included the Ravens on his list of draft winners.
"After missing the playoffs and replacing John Harbaugh with rookie head coach Jesse Minter, the Ravens hope to quickly get back on track. A bountiful 2026 draft class (11 picks in all) could help them do just that," Jones wrote. "The Ravens checked off a lot of boxes. Lamar Jackson now has plenty of weapons at his disposal and has an improved line. Baltimore's defense received reinforcements both in the trenches and in the secondary. If this draft class can develop quickly, Baltimore has a real chance to rebound in 2026."
ESPN’s Jordan Reid said the Ravens were the team that checked off the most needs.
"They had huge needs at guard, pass rusher and wide receiver. They filled all three in consecutive rounds, adding Olaivavega Ioane, Zion Young and Ja'Kobi Lane," Reid wrote. "I also love the additions of CB Chandler Rivers and RB Adam Randall as depth players to round out their roster."
Pundits' Reactions to Ravens' Day 3 Selections
Here's a look at what pundits said about the Ravens' Day 3 picks:
Sarratt
USA Today’s Jacob Camenker and Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Grade: A. A second receiver for Baltimore? The Ravens added Ja'Kobe Lane in Round 3, but are now adding Sarratt to the fold, giving them two sizable receivers who can be red-zone weapons. That will make Lamar Jackson happy. Sarratt isn't a top-tier athlete but has the size (6-2, 210 pounds), he has excellent hands, is a good route runner and showed well as a run blocker. He racked up 65 catches for 830 yards and 15 touchdowns during his final season at Indiana and should become a quality possession receiver."
CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards: "Grade: B-. Baltimore has chased size at the position to complement Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, but they have done it with veterans to this point. Sarratt would be a power forward on the basketball court playing above the rim and that's the skill set he brings to the Ravens offense."
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "The Ravens clearly wanted to get Lamar Jackson a few bigger targets. A round after selecting Ja'Kobi Lane, the Ravens drafted another receiver in Sarratt. It's a bit of a surprise given the Ravens' other needs, but Baltimore clearly needed to diversify its receiving corps."
The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: "The Ravens seem to be focusing on going big this draft, no matter the position. Sarratt has plenty of size, but it'll be interesting to see how he performs at the NFL level if he struggles to get open. Still, he was a reliable back-shoulder target for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza at Indiana and gives quarterback Lamar Jackson another option in the red zone and in crowded areas of the field, something Baltimore can use after losing tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency. He also offers a different profile than receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman."
NFL.com’s Eric Edholm: "Sarratt also boasts good length like Lane, but he's a different type of pass catcher: a steady chain-mover and contested-catch stud. Sarratt should be a red-zone weapon."
PFF.com: "Sarratt may profile as a below-average athlete for an NFL 'X' receiver, but there is still plenty to like in his game. His strong hands, coordination and determination at the catch point — combined with his constant competitiveness — give him starter potential as an outside WR2 in offenses that value jump-ball opportunities."
Hibner
Camenker and Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Grade: C+. Eric DeCosta said there was a 'strong chance' the Ravens could add two tight ends in the draft. He addresses the position on Day 3 with Hibner, who can serve in a number of roles but might top out as a complementary piece."
Edwards: "Grade: C. Hibner spent the early part of his collegiate career buried behind some really talented Michigan tight ends before transferring to SMU. He is built like an NFL tight end and has a really well-rounded skill set. Baltimore is likely envisioning him as a Charlie Kolar replacement for Isaiah Likely."
Zrebiec: "DeCosta made clear that he'd be drafting at least one, if not, two tight ends this week. DeCosta traded the first of his four fifth-round picks and a 2027 sixth-rounder to the San Francisco 49ers for this pick. He then selected Hibner, who is 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds. Hibner started his college career at Michigan, where Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter was the defensive coordinator. He caught eight touchdown passes in two seasons at SMU."
Edholm: "Baltimore moved way up to snag Hibner, who emerged as a versatile receiving threat at SMU after years of little action at Michigan. He's not an in-line guy really, but Hibner could help replace what the Ravens lost with Isaiah Likely."
PFF.com: "Hibner is a 6-foot-5, 252-pound tight end who ranks No. 392 on PFF's Big Board after a productive 2025 season at SMU, where he caught 31 of 43 targets for 436 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 61.3 receiving grade. His usage leaned heavily toward the slot, where he aligned on 50.2% of his snaps compared to 25.1% as an in-line tight end, while running a route on 73.5% of passing plays. He averaged 6.8 yards after the catch per reception on an 8.8-yard average depth of target and went 6-for-11 in contested situations."
Rivers
Camenker and Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Grade: A-. Rivers started 45 games across four seasons at Duke, showing good anticipation in coverage and a willingness to be a hard hitter against the run. He played well on the outside but figures to move to the slot at the professional level, as it better suits his 5-10, 185-pound frame. The Ravens needed some young depth at cornerback, and Rivers was a good value here."
Edwards: "Grade: A-. Rivers is going to be knocked for his size but his football IQ is high. John Harbaugh may be gone, but Baltimore continues to just take good football players."
Zrebiec: "The Ravens are content with their cornerback depth chart, which includes Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie and T.J. Tampa. However, they have a saying that you can never have enough corners, and the selection of Rivers is a nod to that. Rivers provides much-needed depth and adds to what's a really young cornerback room behind Humphrey and Awuzie."
Wacker: "Despite his lack of size, Rivers is a feisty player who should fit in well in the slot for a defense that will use a lot of defensive backs. His football IQ also rates highly and adds depth to a unit that needs some behind the top four cornerbacks of Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, Marlon Humphrey and T.J. Tampa."
Edholm: "His size will be a limiting factor, but Rivers made his mark as a plucky, instinctive corner at USC and should have an NFL home as a nickel defender. He's got a nose for the ball and can move well for the position."
PFF.com: "Rivers logged 3,186 defensive snaps across four seasons at Duke and allowed just one touchdown in coverage in 2025, with a sub-85.0 passer rating when targeted for the third straight year. He earned a 90.7 PFF grade in 2024 before taking a step back in 2025. Over the past three seasons, he has been flagged just four times while playing more than 70% of his snaps on the outside."
Cuevas
Camenker and Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Grade: B+. Cuevas was a steady, productive tight end who figures to be a quality No. 2 option at the NFL level. The Ravens needed to find a replacement for Isaiah Likely behind Mark Andrews, and Cuevas was a good value in the fifth round, considering the rate at which tight ends were selected during the 2026 NFL Draft."
Edwards: "Grade: B. It feels as though everyone has taken a tight end in this class and Baltimore has used the strong class to double up after losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar."
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: "Cuevas doesn't offer the upside of an impact NFL starter, but he is a well-rounded player and commits to whatever is asked of him, which could have value in the right situation. He projects as an F tight end or fullback."
The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn: "Eric DeCosta promised to draft two tight ends, and he kept his word. … Once we get to July and August, it will be interesting to track and compare Cuevas with Hibner. If Cuevas makes the team, it's more likely in a special teams role."
Edholm: "The Ravens have drafted tons of 'Bama players, and they're dipping back into the TE pool again for Cuevas, who has a do-it-all skill set that could make him a valuable piece. He blocks and will play on special teams but has limited upside as a receiver."
PFF.com: "Cuevas lacks prototypical size for the position but brings a smart, tenacious play style. He competes as a blocker and can contribute as an intermediate receiving option, projecting as a TE2-type."
Randall
Camenker and Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Grade: B. The receiver-turned-running-back can be a fun weapon for Lamar Jackson and Baltimore, which knows something about how to deploy supersized ball carriers. He's probably more of a change of pace and third-down option, but new coordinator Declan Doyle could have fun putting his unique skill set to use, particularly in the passing game."
Edwards: "Grade: B-. Derrick Henry and Randall are pushing about 290 pounds between them. Opposing teams don't want to find themselves trailing against the Ravens late."
Brugler: "Randall plays like more of an athlete than a natural running back, but he has the versatility that can be useful at the next level. If he develops in pass protection, he can earn a role as a third-down NFL back with special teams potential."
Edholm: "The fascinating Randall is almost built like a tight end and is a possible replacement for Derrick Henry one day. Randall is still learning the details of playing running back after converting from receiver, but he offers intriguing third-down potential in a big frame."
PFF.com: "Randall is an intriguing conversion prospect with rare size-speed traits for the position. … To carve out a consistent role at the next level, he must improve his vision, patience and overall feel as a runner."
Eckley
Camenker and Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Grade: B+. Punters deserve love, too! Eckley was arguably the best in this year's draft, as he led the nation by averaging 48.5 yards per punt last season. He'll be a strong replacement for Jordan Stout, who joined the Giants in free agency."
Edwards: "Grade: B. Eckley has a big leg and can flip the field. At this stage of the draft, I do not mind a team using a pick on a punter or kicker because they fill a role like any other potential addition."
Zrebiec: "He has a tough act to follow as Jordan Stout was an All-Pro last year. Eckley will also need to perfect his holding. Brown is a stickler for holding a certain way and he expects a lot out of his punters in that regard. He considered Stout one of the best holders in the NFL."
Cohn: "On Thursday, Eric DeCosta said that he prefers to use the first-round pick on a player considered the best at their position. In the sixth, Eckley fits that description. He was the first punter to come off the board, and the Ravens didn't want to waste any more time before filling the position. One concern: At Michigan State, Eckley specialized in low line drive punts that are tough for gunners to cover. He'll need to develop NFL-caliber hang time this summer."
Edholm: "The first punter is off the board, ladies and gents. The Ravens struck gold a year ago with kicker Tyler Loop, and they hope the strong-legged Eckley (FBS-best 48.5-yard average) and soft hands as a holder work just as well."
PFF.com: "Eckley punted 50 times in 2025 for 2,387 yards, averaging 47.7 yards per punt with a 40.3 net average. He placed 20 punts inside the 20-yard line, though 26 were returned for 351 yards, and he had one kick blocked. He averaged 4.07 seconds of hang time."
Benny
Camenker and Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Grade: A-. Benny is an excellent run defender and overlapped with Ravens coach Jesse Minter during his two seasons at Michigan. It's hard not to like this pick, even if Benny doesn't have a lot of juice as a pass rusher."
Edwards: "Grade: A-. The expectation was that Benny would be gone by this point. He steps in at a position of need for the Ravens. Good value."
Zrebiec: "The Ravens used the first of their two seventh-round picks on Benny, who will have to win a rotational job this summer, but who will have a familiar face in his corner. Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter, a former Michigan defensive coordinator, hired ex-Michigan Defensive Line Coach Lou Esposito to coach the Baltimore defensive line."
Wacker: "Benny has length and obvious good size and athleticism to be a solid run stuffer right away. He's also not so big and powerful that he can simply overwhelm his way into the backfield, particularly in the pass rush. Still, he did flash in college at times and has long familiarity with both Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter and Defensive Line Coach Lou Esposito, who was his position coach at Michigan."
Edholm: "A typical Ravens pick -- rescuing a prospect I thought could go in the fifth round -- Benny appeared to help his stock at the Senior Bowl, but that didn't translate to a higher selection. This is a possible steal if Benny can develop."
PFF.com: "Benny earned a 79.3 PFF grade in 2025, ranking 62nd among 887 qualifying interior defenders. He posted a 68.5 pass-rush grade (161st) and an 83.5 run-defense grade (35th). His production leaned toward run defense, with a clear disparity between phases."
Beerntsen
Camenker and Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Grade: B. Beerntsen spent seven seasons in college at South Dakota State and Northwestern. He was a steady blocker for the Wildcats last season but lacks the desired length and athletic upside needed to be a starter. He could still emerge as a fine backup and spot starter."
Edwards: "Grade: B. Baltimore's draft began with an offensive guard (Vega Ioane) and ended with an offensive guard. He is a smart player with positional versatility."
Zrebiec: "The Ravens didn't draft a center, but could they ultimately see if Beerntsen can help them in that area? The Northwestern guard was Baltimore's 11th and final draft pick. Beerntsen is 25 years old and was in college for seven years. He'll have an uphill battle to making Baltimore's 53-man roster, so his experience should come in handy."
Cohn: "The last of 11 picks could be a gem who works his way into a starting role, like safety Geno Stone in 2020 or guard Andrew Vorhees in 2023. More likely, Beerntsen is destined for the practice squad — if he sticks around at all. Beerntsen appears to be a late Saturday flyer on an offensive lineman who can maybe compete for reps at center. Baltimore drafted 11 players, and none of them were true centers. Unless Vega Ioane slides over, which is unlikely, Beerntsen is as close as DeCosta got to drafting a replacement for Tyler Linderbaum.
Edholm: "The South Dakota State transfer held his own in the Big Ten as a gnarly interior blocker with enough quickness to survive."
PFF.com: "Beerntsen, No. 364 on PFF's Big Board, is a 25-year-old interior lineman at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds who transferred from South Dakota State to Northwestern in 2025 and maintained a high level of play. He earned a career-best 79.3 PFF grade last season, including a 74.4 pass-blocking grade and an 81.3 run-blocking grade, starting at right guard and logging 832 snaps after posting 800-plus snaps in both 2023 and 2024."
Ravens' Draft Superlatives
Zrebiec and The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer handed out superlatives for the Ravens' draft. Here are some excerpts:
Best value pick: Young
Zrebiec: "Young was comfortably ranked well within their top 32 players. The Ravens were surprised when they were on the clock at No. 45 in the second round and Young was still available. The Ravens believe he fits them perfectly with his physicality, edge-setting capabilities and pass-rushing upside. There were other players whom they really liked at No. 45, including Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell and Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers. They couldn't resist Young, however. He was the 10th edge rusher selected."
Safest pick: Ioane
Shaffer: "Is it possible for a pick to be even more predictable than Malaki Starks to the Ravens? Well, there's a reason the majority of mock drafts had Ioane going to the Ravens. The need for a guard was glaringly obvious, and Ioane fit the mold. But when the time came it wasn't as clear-cut as one might think. Surprisingly, pass rusher Rueben Bain was available. And the Ravens solely needed a pass rusher. But the front office sorely needed a win, as well, with owner Steve Bisciotti upping the stakes after firing John Harbaugh. Bain has upside, but he also has a chance to struggle at the NFL level due to his measurables."
Most surprising pick: Lane
Zrebiec: "It wasn't a surprise that the Ravens selected a receiver. It was slightly surprising, however, whom the Ravens drafted and when they selected him. The Ravens used their third-round pick at No. 80 on USC receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. The Ravens view the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Lane as the type of weapon they've lacked in recent years. Lane, however, was drafted earlier than most draft pundits expected. He was not widely considered a top-100 guy. Brugler had him as the draft's 24th-best receiver. He was the 13th taken."
Most surprising drop: Rivers
Shaffer: "Rivers entered the draft as a potential Day 2 target, ranked the No. 84 overall prospect on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board and No. 91 on The Athletic analyst Dane Brugler's. Yet the 2024 All-American, who finished No. 86 overall on Wide Left's consensus big board, fell to the middle of the fifth round Saturday."