Late for Work: Mel Kiper Jr. Includes Ravens Among Day 2's Biggest Winners

Ravens Get High Marks for Young Pick

Here's a look at pundits' grades and reactions to the Young selection:

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner: "Grade: A. The Ravens addressed their porous pass rush (30 sacks last year) by signing Trey Hendrickson, and now they can pair him with one of college football's top pass rushers. Not to get too hyperbolic, but there are some physical commonalities between Young and Ravens legend Terrell Suggs."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Nikhil Mehta: "I did not think it was possible that Zion Young, a ferocious run defender with inside-outside versatility as a power rusher, would be available when the Ravens were on the clock in the second round. And yet, there he was, and after passing on Rueben Bain, Baltimore did not hesitate to add the best edge rusher remaining. Young's specific skillset really rounds out the Ravens' current stable of edge defenders, and his high floor against the run will allow Trey Hendrickson and Mike Green to prioritize pass rushing. This is an A+++ pick with absolutely no alternate in mind."

Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald: "Grade: A. Your prototypical Ravens pick. Young is heavy-handed and will wear on the opposition. Baltimore's signing of Trey Hendrickson made getting someone who can stop the run critical for this defense. Young will also complement Mike Green."

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: "Grade: A. The run on intriguing situational pass rushers (at first) continues with the Ravens addressing a key weakness for Jesse Minter's defense. Young is a high-effort producer who needs to become more consistent with his technique to see regular downs."

SB Nation’s James Dator: "Grade: A-. You KNOW the Ravens were sweating when the Lions traded up ahead of them, but in the end they got the much better pass rusher. When it comes to athleticism, he's a little below the archetype, but I think in a better strength and conditioning program he can improve, and certainly has the frame to allow for it. This pick was a steal, and I like him so much on the Ravens."

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski: "Grade: B+. The Baltimore Ravens understand how to draft at a high level, and they continue to show that their approach leads to landing excellent talent for their culture, even with a new coaching staff this season. … Zion Young will provide added power and explosiveness as an edge-rusher who can play opposite this year's big free-agent signing, Trey Hendrickson. Typically, nine sacks over an edge-rusher's final two seasons doesn't generate much excitement. With that said, pressures are far more indicative of a consistent presence. In Young's case, he generated the second-most pressures in the SEC last season, according to Pro Football Focus. To take that one step further, Young produced a higher pressure rate than four of the B/R Scouting Department's top five edge prospects, including Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. The 6'6", 262-pound defensive end has an ideal frame and the ability to disrupt opposing offenses. He just needs to finish more often."

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Young is never afraid to get physical with his opponents. He likely will never be a double-digit sack guy, but he contrasts 2025 second-rounder Mike Green in that he can stop the run and set a firm edge."

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm: "The Ravens just let the draft come to them, eh? It's uncanny how value players of need seem to fall in their laps. Young might never burn up the edges as a pass rusher, but he has a knack for timely sacks and sets a consistently hard edge. He also talks a big game and backs it up."

CBS Sports’ Mike Renner: "Grade: C+. Young is somewhat reminiscent of former Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson in that he's a bit of a tweener. He's a jumbo defensive end, but his athletic testing numbers are closer to those of a defensive tackle. The problem is, we never really saw him play on the interior in college. He'll, at minimum, be a hard edge-setter who can spell Trey Hendrickson on early downs."