Ravens React to Another Fourth-Quarter Loss, This Time in a New Era

The Ravens' second-half stumbles had too many familiar elements: penalties, questionable play calls, not a lot of Derrick Henry, and a splash of officiating controversy.

The Ravens' offense and defense controlled the game for much of the first half and seemed to have it in their grasp late in the third quarter following sacks by Trey Hendrickson and Mike Green. Jackson and the offense took the field in Saints territory (on the 49-yard line) with an 8-point lead.

That's when things went sideways. First, they started backwards with a false start, tackle for loss, and sack.

The Saints' offense, led by second-year quarterback Tyler Shough (27-of-34 for 252 yards) marched 68 yards on nine plays the other way, capped by a wide-open 21-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave. New Orleans tied the game on a two-point conversion after a Ravens penalty (holding on safety Jaylinn Hawkins) gave them a second crack at it after inside linebacker Trenton Simpson tripped up Shough in the backfield.

Baltimore's offense responded with a three-and-out, highlighted by a third-and-1 decision to take a deep shot to veteran wide receiver Chris Moore, who began the season on the practice squad. The pass was perfect but broken up at the last second by Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Minter said the Ravens liked the play and though they had a shot for an explosive play, which they did. Henry didn't question the play-call, either. Had the Ravens had top receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) or big-bodied Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist), perhaps it would have gone differently. But either way, when it doesn't work, it's questioned.