Watch Mike Green Sumo Wrestle in Japan

Ravens outside linebacker Mike Green traveled to Japan during summer break, but he's still grappling with some burly opponents.
Green tried out sumo wrestling while abroad and won. He was able to lift the sumo wrestler and force him out of the ring (aka a dohyo).
Green is in a key position to make a second-year leap after a rookie season in which he notched 3.5 sacks. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said he believes Green is capable of notching double-digit sacks.
If Green keeps manhandling blockers like he did to that sumo, he'll have a good chance to accomplish that goal.