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Ravens Productions Wins 12 Emmys

Jun 26, 2026 at 12:11 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Emmys Ravens

Ravens Productions continued to rake in the hardware, as it won 12 Capital Emmy Awards Thursday night.

The team was nominated for 14 Emmys this year.

"Winning 12 Emmys is an incredible honor for our entire Baltimore Ravens Productions team, and a testament to the passion and pride we bring to telling the stories of this organization," said Ravens Vice President of Broadcasting & Gameday Productions Jay O'Brien.

"We approach our work with the same competitive spirit that defines our players on the field—always pushing to raise the bar and deliver the very best for Ravens fans. As we enter a new era of Ravens football, we're energized and excited to capture every moment and continue producing top-quality content that connects our fans to the team in meaningful and unforgettable ways."

Ravens Productions also recently took home three Telly Awards, a national award which recognizes excellence in video and television across all screens.

Sports Story Long Form

- Lagos to Baltimore

- Wired Playoff Win

Sports Program Live

- Ravens Kickoff

Sports Program Post Produced

- Wired Home Opener

Sports One Time Special

- Inside Ravens Draft

Sports Open/Tease

- Warriors

Promotion Non-News

- Severance Schedule Release

Chapters

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