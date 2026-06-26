Projecting Roles for Ravens Rookies This Season

G Evan Beerntsen

The Ravens have more depth than last season on their offensive line, particularly at guard. Andrew Vorhees was a full-time starter last year but projects as a backup with John Simpson and Ioane in the mix. Elsewhere, Emery Jones Jr. could be a backup at right tackle and guard. Beerntsen would be next in line if he earns a roster spot. He comes into the NFL with more experience than your average rookie, as Beerntsen will turn 26 years old in September. He spent seven years in college, and was a two-time FCS national champion at South Dakota State.