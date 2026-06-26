Projecting Roles for Ravens Rookies This Season

The Ravens' 11-man rookie class made a strong first impression through spring workouts, setting the foundation for training camp.
Training camp and the preseason will help Ravens coaches determine where they can plug in their rookies, but here's an early look at what could be ahead:
OG Vega Ioane
Ioane has seamlessly stepped into the starting right guard spot. Coaches and team veterans said it seems like he's played there for years, even though Ioane was mostly a left guard at Penn State. The first-round pick is expected to instantly elevate the Ravens' interior offensive line play, helping to give Lamar Jackson more comfort in the pocket and pave more holes for Derrick Henry.
OLB Zion Young
Young's physicality jumped out even before he put on pads and built more excitement for what he could show during training camp. In a rotation with Trey Hendrickson, Tavius Robinson and Mike Green, Young could carve out a role as an edge-setting run stopper and power rusher (potentially even inside) who can collapse the pocket.
WR Ja'Kobi Lane
Lane flashed his ability this spring to make catches that make you go "wow." The big-bodied third-round pick with a huge catch radius will primarily be an outside receiver, but he ran a diverse route tree during practices, showing he's more than a red-zone and perimeter threat. Head Coach Jesse Minter said he thinks there will be "major opportunities for at least one of [the rookie wide receivers] when you look at the number of guys that we have."
WR Elijah Sarratt
Sarratt made arguably the best catch of minicamp with an over-the-shoulder sideline grab despite tight coverage. Catches like that build trust with Jackson and signify that Sarratt's contested catch abilities (which helped him put up big-time college production) can translate to the NFL. Though the Ravens often use tight end Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers in the slot, Sarratt could carve out a role as a big, sure-handed slot receiver that can create mismatch problems and find soft spots in zone coverage.
TE Matthew Hibner
The Ravens were looking for an athletic pass-catching tight end following Isaiah Likely's departure in free agency, and they found one in Hibner. Likely posted 36 catches for 373 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie in 2022. Could Hibner put up similar production this season? The Ravens signed veteran tight end Durham Smythe, but he's primarily known for his blocking, just as Josh Oliver was as a veteran player in 2022.
CB Chandler Rivers
Keyon Martin won a 53-man roster spot as a nickel cornerback last offseason. The Ravens drafted Rivers to play that role in the NFL, although he also can step outside as he did primarily at Duke. The Ravens use an array of different players at nickel, led by Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey. But when it comes to a "true" nickel, Rivers and Martin are the closest match.
TE Josh Cuevas
Cuevas was one of the most impressive rookies and a frequent target during Organized Team Activities. Cuevas and Hibner could end up competing for snaps, and Cuevas' versatility and strengths as a blocker works in his favor, especially after the departure of fullback Patrick Ricard in free agency.
RB Adam Randall
If spring practices are an indication of the offense's direction, Ravens running backs will be more featured as pass catchers. That benefits Randall, who converted from wide receiver to running back at Clemson. However, Ravens No. 2 running back Justice Hill has already proven himself as a reliable third-down receiving threat in the NFL. Randall's biggest immediate contributions could be on special teams, including as a kickoff returner.
P Ryan Eckley
Eckley had a strong minicamp, showing off elite power and punt placement. The sixth-round rookie is expected to take the job and run with it this season after Pro Bowler Jordan Stout left for the New York Giants. Eckley should be a consistent weapon that puts opposing returners on the defensive trying to field his barrage of different punts.
DT Rayshaun Benny
Benny is more game-ready than most seventh-round picks after having a strong career at Michigan, where he played under both Minter, then the Wolverines' defensive coordinator, and Lou Esposito, who is now also Benny's defensive line coach in the NFL. Benny's versatility gives him a chance to see snaps early on, but it's a crowded room in which he could compete with rising sophomores Aeneas Peebles and C.J. Okoye, along with veterans John Jenkins and Broderick Washington Jr.
G Evan Beerntsen
The Ravens have more depth than last season on their offensive line, particularly at guard. Andrew Vorhees was a full-time starter last year but projects as a backup with John Simpson and Ioane in the mix. Elsewhere, Emery Jones Jr. could be a backup at right tackle and guard. Beerntsen would be next in line if he earns a roster spot. He comes into the NFL with more experience than your average rookie, as Beerntsen will turn 26 years old in September. He spent seven years in college, and was a two-time FCS national champion at South Dakota State.