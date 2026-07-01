Five Ravens in Line for Bigger Roles

ILB Trenton Simpson

Simpson stood out during OTA practices, running to the football with a muscular frame that was even more jacked than last year.

The fourth-year linebacker believes his versatility will play well in Minter's scheme, as a linebacker who can help the defense in multiple ways as a blitzer and potential quarterback spy. He had a career-high 2.5 sacks last season, along with 66 tackles, but lost his starting job early in the season and played sparingly on defense from Weeks 7 through 13.

Teddye Buchanan started 13 games at inside linebacker as a rookie in 2025, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 15 and did not participate in OTAs and minicamp. Entering a contract year, Simpson has an opportunity to be a regular part of the linebacker rotation.

OLB Mike Green

Green had a solid rookie season with 3.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 41 tackles while playing 62.7% of the defensive snaps.

With a year under his belt, Green's looking for double-digit sacks and expecting to capitalize on more of his opportunities. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver made a cut-up tape for Green that highlighted his "almost" sacks from 2025. Green was getting quarterback pressures, but in 2026, he plans to finish the play.

"When he made that cut-up of all these plays that I was literally just this close to making, it kind of made me realize I was playing a little bit better than I was, even though the stats didn't necessarily show that," Green said on "The Lounge Podcast."