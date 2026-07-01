Five Ravens in Line for Bigger Roles

The NFL changes every season, and some returning players assume larger roles.
We know the Ravens will rely heavily on Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith, and other top players on their roster.
However, here are five returning players who could see their roles expand in 2026:
WR Devontez Walker
Walker wants to be a much bigger part of the offense entering his third season, and the opportunity is there.
Two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers led the team by a wide margin with 86 catches in 2025, and no other Baltimore wide receiver caught more than 22 passes. Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle is the new play caller, and when he was with the Chicago Bears last season, four wide receivers caught at least 39 passes.
Many receivers are hungry for more targets, including No. 2 wide receiver Rashod Bateman, rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and second-year wideout LaJohntay Wester. But Walker was the most impressive of that group during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
He has already been productive while seeing limited action. Four of Walker's nine career receptions have gone for touchdowns, including a 38-yard hookup from Jackson to Walker in the regular-season finale at Pittsburgh.
Walker played just 16.1% of Baltimore's offense snaps in 2025. That number could rise dramatically if he continues to improve and the Ravens don't sign a veteran wide receiver.
ILB Trenton Simpson
Simpson stood out during OTA practices, running to the football with a muscular frame that was even more jacked than last year.
The fourth-year linebacker believes his versatility will play well in Minter's scheme, as a linebacker who can help the defense in multiple ways as a blitzer and potential quarterback spy. He had a career-high 2.5 sacks last season, along with 66 tackles, but lost his starting job early in the season and played sparingly on defense from Weeks 7 through 13.
Teddye Buchanan started 13 games at inside linebacker as a rookie in 2025, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 15 and did not participate in OTAs and minicamp. Entering a contract year, Simpson has an opportunity to be a regular part of the linebacker rotation.
OLB Mike Green
Green had a solid rookie season with 3.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 41 tackles while playing 62.7% of the defensive snaps.
With a year under his belt, Green's looking for double-digit sacks and expecting to capitalize on more of his opportunities. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver made a cut-up tape for Green that highlighted his "almost" sacks from 2025. Green was getting quarterback pressures, but in 2026, he plans to finish the play.
"When he made that cut-up of all these plays that I was literally just this close to making, it kind of made me realize I was playing a little bit better than I was, even though the stats didn't necessarily show that," Green said on "The Lounge Podcast."
"I think that cut-up showed me a lot about myself. Even though I felt like I didn't necessarily meet the standard that I wanted to meet last year, I came very close."
CB T.J. Tampa
Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie are the Ravens' top three corners, but Tampa is making a strong case to be next in line.
Entering his third season, Tampa has looked solid this spring and early summer. He continues to have a nose for the football. The Ravens haven't added another veteran corner as they did last June when they signed Jaire Alexander. That could be viewed as a vote of confidence for Tampa, who is already a regular on special teams.
There are often injuries at cornerback and it's a position where the Ravens have always valued depth. Tampa could be an important piece in the secondary as the season plays out.
S Keondre Jackson
Jackson became an impact player on special teams in 2025 as an undrafted rookie who played with physicality and energy. Special Teams Coach Anthony Levine believes Jackson will continue to flourish in that role.
"He's fast. He's smart and plays with great effort," Levine said.
Jackson will continue to grow into a leading role on special teams, but his next step could be a role on defense, especially if Hamilton, Malaki Starks or Jaylinn Hawkins is forced to miss time. Head Coach Jesse Minter deploys three safeties in a variety of ways in his defensive schemes. Jackson didn't play any defensive snaps as a rookie, but that could change in 2026.