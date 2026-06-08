Late for Work: Ravens Fall in Defensive Triplets Rankings But Remain in Top 10

Jeff Zrebiec Analyzes Top Position Battles Heading Into Mandatory Minicamp

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec assessed the top position battles entering the start of the Ravens' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

With Tyler Linderbaum departing in free agency and the Ravens not drafting a potential replacement, the starting center competition is obviously a focal point. Here's a look at Zrebiec's comments about two other notable position battles:

No. 3 wide receiver

The competitors: Devontez Walker, Ja'Kobi Lane, Elijah Sarratt, LaJohntay Wester. The favorite: Walker.

"There's still a possibility that the Ravens' No. 3 wide receiver behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman hasn't yet joined the team. Several free-agent pass catchers, including Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel and DeAndre Hopkins, are still available, and General Manager Eric DeCosta is always looking to bolster the roster. The Ravens have been focused on evaluating the young receivers through offseason workouts and practices. If they aren't confident that Walker, Lane and Sarratt are ready, they'll look elsewhere.

"For now, Walker, the 2024 fourth-round pick who has gotten limited opportunities, has the experience advantage over the two rookie mid-round picks (Lane and Sarratt). Walker has flashed big-play ability, with touchdowns on four of his seven NFL receptions. However, players and coaches have spoken enthusiastically about the progress they've seen from Lane and Sarratt. Wester's clearest path to the 53-man roster is by winning the punt return job."

No. 3 running back

The competitors: Rasheen Ali, Adam Randall. The favorite: Ali.

"Randall, a rookie fifth-round pick and owner Steve Bisciotti's personal selection, is almost certainly going to make the 53-man roster. The question is whether he shows enough this summer to win the No. 3 running back job, which would all but guarantee him a roster spot on game days. To do that, he needs to carve out a role on special teams while proving he can be effective in blitz pickup and in spot duty.