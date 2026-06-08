Late for Work: Ravens Fall in Defensive Triplets Rankings But Remain in Top 10

Ravens Fall in Defensive Triplets Rankings But Remain in Top 10
The Ravens have a player on each level of their defense who has been a recent All-Pro, yet Baltimore nearly fell out of the top 10 in Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano’s yearly defensive triplets rankings.
The trio of outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, and safety Kyle Hamilton came in at No. 10.
Last year, the Ravens' contingent of defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, Smith, and Hamilton were No. 2 in the rankings, and the same trio was No. 1 in 2024.
The drop this year is attributed to Smith making fewer splash plays than usual in 2025.
"[Hendrickson] might not be as well-rounded as Maxx Crosby, but he is still one of the league's best sack artists. (He had 39 total sacks in his final three seasons in Cincinnati.)," Manzano wrote. "While Hamilton remains an elite playmaker and a top-three player at his position, it's tough to say the same for Smith after a concerning down season. Smith lacked impact plays with zero sacks and no interceptions.
"If Smith can bounce back and Hendrickson doesn't show any signs of decline, perhaps the Ravens do have a top-five trio."
Smith made an immediate impact after being traded to the Ravens during the 2022 season, and he was named to the All-Pro first team in 2023 and 2024.
Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said last week at OTAs that he has no doubt the 29-year-old Smith, a Pro Bowler last year, will return to All-Pro form this season.
"The simple answer is, 'yes.' I see it every day," Weaver said. "He communicates, he captains our defense, gets guys aligned and is playing at an elite level [and] speed. There's some guys, when they operate, it almost looks like the game is in slow motion. When he's out there right now, I feel that way. So, I look forward to him shutting up some doubters."
Jeff Zrebiec Analyzes Top Position Battles Heading Into Mandatory Minicamp
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec assessed the top position battles entering the start of the Ravens' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.
With Tyler Linderbaum departing in free agency and the Ravens not drafting a potential replacement, the starting center competition is obviously a focal point. Here's a look at Zrebiec's comments about two other notable position battles:
No. 3 wide receiver
The competitors: Devontez Walker, Ja'Kobi Lane, Elijah Sarratt, LaJohntay Wester. The favorite: Walker.
"There's still a possibility that the Ravens' No. 3 wide receiver behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman hasn't yet joined the team. Several free-agent pass catchers, including Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel and DeAndre Hopkins, are still available, and General Manager Eric DeCosta is always looking to bolster the roster. The Ravens have been focused on evaluating the young receivers through offseason workouts and practices. If they aren't confident that Walker, Lane and Sarratt are ready, they'll look elsewhere.
"For now, Walker, the 2024 fourth-round pick who has gotten limited opportunities, has the experience advantage over the two rookie mid-round picks (Lane and Sarratt). Walker has flashed big-play ability, with touchdowns on four of his seven NFL receptions. However, players and coaches have spoken enthusiastically about the progress they've seen from Lane and Sarratt. Wester's clearest path to the 53-man roster is by winning the punt return job."
No. 3 running back
The competitors: Rasheen Ali, Adam Randall. The favorite: Ali.
"Randall, a rookie fifth-round pick and owner Steve Bisciotti's personal selection, is almost certainly going to make the 53-man roster. The question is whether he shows enough this summer to win the No. 3 running back job, which would all but guarantee him a roster spot on game days. To do that, he needs to carve out a role on special teams while proving he can be effective in blitz pickup and in spot duty.
"There is probably room for two other backs to make the team behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, but it's less clear if the Ravens will have enough space for four active running backs on game days. When Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle was in Chicago last year, the Bears almost exclusively used two running backs. If that's Doyle's plan in Baltimore, the Ravens' No. 3 back will be tasked with providing more on special teams. Ali logged 55 percent of Baltimore's special teams snaps last year and was one of the team's kick returners."
Two Questions That Could Be Answered at Mandatory Minicamp
In addition to position battles, there are other developments to follow at mandatory minicamp.
The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer offered his thoughts on five questions that could be answered this week. Here's a look at two:
When will sidelined Ravens return?
"A clearer picture on training camp availabilities could emerge this week. Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, who's still recovering from a 2025 elbow injury, was sidelined at the Ravens' three open practices during OTAs and enters a crucial summer. Cornerback Bilhal Kone, who's been limited in practice as he works back from the season-ending knee injury he suffered last preseason, could also have to wait to return to action."
What are the Ravens' practice plans?
"Under John Harbaugh, the team moved away from morning practices — not only in July and August but also during the season. Most sessions last summer started at 1:30 p.m., meaning players often didn't finish practice under the blazing Maryland sun until 4 p.m. Harbaugh also required players to pass a position-specific conditioning test before they were cleared to practice in camp.
"Will Minter's approach be different? The team's three open practices in OTAs started around 12:30 p.m., but the intensity and scale of camp practices are far greater."
Pundit's Super Bowl Prediction Is Good News/Bad News Scenario for Ravens
USA Today’s Tyler Dragon made his way-too-early predictions for the conference championship games and Super Bowl.
Dragon has the Ravens beating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game, and the Los Angeles Rams taking the NFC crown over the Philadelphia Eagles.
"In the face of past playoff misfortune, Lamar Jackson has an MVP-like performance as he throws two touchdowns and runs for another," Dragon wrote. "However, Jesse Minter and Baltimore's revamped defense is what gets the team over the hump.
"Josh Allen shoulders much of the Bills' offensive load, but new Ravens edge rusher Trey Hendrickson produces a key strip sack and cornerback Nate Wiggins registers a game-altering interception. The two turnovers prove to be the difference as the Ravens win an AFC championship in Minter's first year as head coach."
Ravens fans would love to see that scenario play out, but they won't care for Dragon's prediction for the Super Bowl, which will be played at SoFi Stadium, the Rams' home field.
"Matthew Stafford throws for 255 yards and three touchdowns, while Puka Nacua and Davante Adams combined for 14 catches, 170 yards and three scores as the Rams ride the California love to a Super Bowl 61 title," Dragon wrote. "Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' season ends in disappointment, but it's hard to fault the two-time MVP. Jackson was superb in his first ever Super Bowl, passing for two touchdowns and running for another.
"However, the Ravens' inability to consistently convert on third downs (6 for 16 on third downs) and a missed 46-yard field goal by Tyler Loop prevent Baltimore from lifting the Lombardi Trophy."
Ravens Select Henry's Eventual Successor in Early Mock Draft
The Ravens have only drafted one running back in the first round (Jamal Lewis in 2000), but Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski has them taking Florida running back Jadan Baugh at No. 29 overall in his latest 2027 mock draft.
"No one knows exactly when Henry will slow down. He's not built like any other back," Sobleski wrote. "However, he is 32 now and Father Time catches up with everyone eventually. Baugh can initially serve in a complementary role, spelling Hendry to extend his shelf life, then eventually taking over as the Ravens' offensive workhorse."
Sobleski noted that the 6-foot-1, 231-pound Baugh bulldozes defenders in the same style as Henry.