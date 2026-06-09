Late for Work: Don't Call it a Comeback: Mark Andrews Named Breakout Candidate for 2026

Mark Andrews Named Breakout Candidate for 2026
Breakout candidates are typically young players who have shown flashes of how good they can be, rather than veteran players with franchise records on their resumes.
That's why tight end Mark Andrews seems like an odd choice to be tabbed as the Ravens' breakout candidate for the coming season by CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan. Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowler, is the Ravens' all-time leader in touchdowns, receiving touchdowns, receptions, and receiving yards.
However, Andrews is coming off a season in which he posted a career-low 422 receiving yards. Sullivan believes Andrews, who turns 31 one week before the Ravens' season opener, will look more like himself this year.
"Remember, the Ravens saw fellow tight end Isaiah Likely leave in free agency to sign a deal with the Giants. That leaves 36 targets from 2025 up for grabs, and the Ravens didn't bring in much competition to take over Likely's role," Sullivan wrote. "Durham Smythe was the veteran addition, and he has just 13 catches over his previous two seasons, while Baltimore spent Day 3 picks on Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas.
"It's a long way of saying that Andrews should have the eye of Lamar Jackson even more than he has over the past few seasons, setting the stage for a bounce-back campaign in 2026."
New Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said he's "been really impressed" by what he's seen from Andrews this offseason.
"If he's not our hardest worker on offense, he's one of the hardest workers on offense," Doyle said. "You can see him all the time [during] special teams [practice], kind of honing in on his craft. He's really bought into trying to develop in the run game and continuing ... He's a guy that's been in the league for quite some time, and he's still looking to refine his game. So, that's something that you appreciate."
Mike Green Predicted to Make Year 2 Leap
Outside linebacker Mike Green fits the traditional definition of a breakout candidate. The 33rd Team’s Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo both chose the 2025 second-round pick as the Ravens player most likely to make a leap this season.
Monson said Green's modest production (3.5 sacks as a rookie) belies his talent and potential.
"You go back and watch the tape, he still looks like Mike Green the college player. He still looks like somebody that can play at this level," Monson said. "He's more than powerful enough to get it done. The speed is there, the moves are there. It just didn't translate Year 1."
New Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said last week that he showed Green a film cut-up of just how close he was to recording double-digit sacks last season.
"We need the corresponding coverage to help out, but he is milliseconds away from having double-digit sacks, and we are going to do everything we can to try to make that happen this year," Weaver said.
Palazzolo said Green should benefit from the additions of All-Pro Trey Hendrickson and second-round pick Zion Young.
"He was probably thrown in on early downs more than they would've liked," Palazzolo said. "I think there's a really good combination of maybe Zion Young playing the run on early downs, and then Mike Green being more of a pass-rush specialist having all three of those guys out there, or even just Mike Green and Trey Hendrickson as your pass rushers on third down on the edge. I think he's got the burst and the bend and everything."
Green believes the pass rush philosophy of the new coaching staff is also a plus.
"It's a little bit more attacking rather than containing," Green said on “The Lounge” podcast. "I feel like a lot last year was a little bit more containing, a little bit more conservative. But I think now, it's like, 'Go attack the quarterback, do your best moves.' So I feel like that can bring a lot of more things to the table, especially when you've got these great pass rushers in the room."
Derrick Henry and Justice Hill Snubbed in Top 10 Running Back Duo Rankings
The Ravens have consistently been among the NFL's elite rushing teams in recent years, which makes it surprising that the tandem of Derrick Henry and Justice Hill failed to make Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton’s top 10 running back duos.
Henry and Hill received an honorable mention.
"At 32, Derrick Henry has yet to show signs of decline," Moton wrote. "He's either logged more than 302 carries or led the league in rush attempts in six of the last seven seasons. Still one of the league's few workhorse running backs, he elevates whoever serves as his primary backup to make this list.
"For now, the Ravens' No. 2 running back is Justice Hill, who carved out a consistent pass-catching role under his former offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. He missed seven games because of injuries last season, but he had over 500 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in 2023 and 2024."
There's no need for the "for now" qualifier. Hill is the unquestioned No. 2 running back for the Ravens and his contributions shouldn't be overlooked.
In addition to his pass-catching skills, Hill is also an excellent pass protector, and he averaged 5.2 yards per carry last season.
What Would Ravens Have to Give Up in Trade for Starting Center?
General Manager Eric DeCosta has said the Ravens could look at trade options for a starting center. It's unknown which players might be available, but what the Ravens would have to give up to acquire a starting center is clear, according to A to Z Sports’ Kyle Crabbs.
"Look back through recent history and you'll find the going rate for a center trade is fairly consistent," Crabbs wrote. "Veteran Garrett Bradbury was traded from New England to Chicago this offseason for a future fifth-round draft selection. In 2024, the Buffalo Bills traded a fifth-round draft selection to Chicago for Ryan Bates. We've seen Mason Cole and Dan Feeney traded for sixth round draft choices in recent years, as well.
"So unless the Baltimore Ravens want to really upset the establishment, finding a sufficient level starter at center will likely run the Ravens the cost of a fifth-round draft selection, most likely one in 2027. If they wanted to go with a lower ceiling guard/center flex player, perhaps they could sneak a deal out for a sixth-round pick."
The centers currently on the roster are Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, Corey Bullock, and undrafted rookie Nick Dawkins. Pinter, who has 10 career starts, is the only one with starting experience). He and Gwyn rotated on the first team during OTAs.
Quick Hits
- Safety Kyle Hamilton was named to the best team money can buy under the 2026 salary cap by NFL.com's Tom Blair.