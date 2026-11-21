The Ravens have elevated defensive tackle David Olajiga and tight end Nick Vannett ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

It will be Olajiga's NFL debut in a regular-season game. A product of the NFL's International Player Pathway, the London native flashed in the Ravens' preseason in which he notched a half sack.

He'll help offset the absence of Nnamdi Madubuike, who has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury. Broderick Washington Jr. is Madubuike's top backup.

Vannett has played 26% of the Ravens' offensive snaps in six games this season, primarily as a blocker. It's his second straight game being elevated from the practice squad after being on the 53-man roster earlier this season.