Ravens Unveil New Uniforms. Here's What Changed.

The Ravens have long had one of the best uniform sets in the NFL. But after 30 seasons, it was time for an evolution.
The Ravens rolled out their most extensive changes in decades Thursday night at a special PSL holder event at Merriweather Post Pavilion. It's "The Next Flight" uniform collection, and the beauty is in the details.
Evoking a raven primed to attack, the uniforms carry the Baltimore name, hints of the flag, and signature phrases, weaving in the team's history while building a look for the future. The Ravens threaded the needle between maintaining their signature look while introducing new, eye-catching elements.
Here's what changed with the Ravens' uniforms:
Two New Helmets
The Ravens' new matte black helmet, the "Darkness Helmet," is perhaps the splashiest change. It features black talon stripes and a two-toned front-facing Ravens logo with piercing red eyes, also seen above the player tunnel at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens also changed their "Purple Rising" helmet, which was first introduced in 2024 with the alternate purple uniform. Instead of the front-facing Ravens logo, it now has the primary Ravens logo, which will allow it to be worn with additional uniform combinations. The helmet still features a metallic purple painted shell with gold talon stripes down the middle and a gold facemask.
As part of 'The Next Flight' uniform collection, the Ravens have introduced a new 'Darkness' helmet and updated their 'Purple Rising' helmet.
New "Midnight Purple" Color
Designed to emulate the iridescence of a raven's feathers, this color-shifting material radiates purple in the light, revealing darkness when it fades. Each jersey number now includes a midnight purple stroke, while the iridescent color also appears in the shield patches on the sleeves, the back collar of three jerseys, and along the talon stripes across all pant varieties.
The Ravens have launched their 'Next Flight' uniform collection, inspired by past success and built for the future.
Raven Wings on Collar
The pattern featured on the collar depicts a raven's wings spread wide in a threat display, harkening back to feather features included in the team's original logo set.
Diagonal Cut Talon Strips on Pants
Instead of a straight line down the pants, the new pant design imitates the claws of a raven, comparable to the stripes on the top of the helmets. They also have a diagonal cut to represent the Calvert crest seen in both the Baltimore and Maryland flags.
Altered Jersey Numbers
The drop shadow on the number has been removed from all jerseys. The gold trim has been replaced by the midnight purple stroke in all three primary jersey colors. Additionally, the typography has been evolved to create a more consistent look amongst each numeral. These changes can be seen in the numbers on the front, back, and shoulders.
Evolved Sleeve Shields
Each of the three shield patches now features midnight purple. The Darkness shield features black and midnight purple, while the Purple Rising jersey shield is composed of midnight purple and metallic gold. On the primary purple and white jerseys, the full color shield patch is outlined in midnight purple.
Repping Baltimore
The team's jersey has always had "Ravens" on the front of the jersey under the collar and above the number. Now the team's white jerseys, which are commonly worn on the road, will say "Baltimore" instead.
The back collars of the purple, black, and Purple Rising jerseys also include "Baltimore," meaning every jersey the team wears will now showcase the name of the city. The text on the purple, white, and black jerseys sits atop a midnight purple iridescent material.
Phrases on Inside Collars
Each jersey now includes a key phrase from the Ravens' lexicon stitched inside the back collars.
- Play Like a Raven (purple/white) – Originally coined by longtime Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome to describe ideal player characteristics and standards, Play Like a Raven is now woven into the purple and white jerseys.
- Purple Rising (Purple Rising) – The Purple Rising brand will now be included inside the collar of the alternate purple jersey.
- Darkness There and Nothing More (black) – The ominous quote from Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven" will now be emblazoned inside the black jersey. It will add to the "Darkness" theme games at M&T Bank Stadium when the team wears all black, and nothing more.