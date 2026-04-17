The Story Behind the Ravens' New Uniforms

The "Purple Rising" helmets that debuted in 2024 were the result of discussions trying to decide on a new uniform collection. Downs said they looked at 13 different helmets before setting on that one, featuring a forward-facing birdie head and gold stripes.

"The Purple Rising helmet did stand out," Downs said. " [We decided] we're going to table the uniform, but let's move forward with the helmet."

One of the last accessories to be settled on was the new matte black helmet, which might be the boldest change in the new collection.

"To be honest, the matte black helmet was a final year exploration," Downs said. "There was another helmet we were really working on, really trying to get to the finish line, and it just wasn't working. It was a really tough decision to table that one."

Asked why the Ravens waited decades to make extensive uniform changes, Downs said the reputation that the organization has built for its stability was considered.