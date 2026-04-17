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The Story Behind the Ravens' New Uniforms

Apr 16, 2026 at 08:08 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens took their time creating new uniforms during a process that began more than three years ago.

They didn't want to rush it. They wanted to nail it.

"We actually put the notification to enter the exploration into the league in December of 2022," Brad Downs, Senior Vice President of Marketing, said on "The Lounge" podcast.

"There were definitely some thoughts and ideas that we had as we approached 30 seasons. [So] let's enter the process, and we'll only move forward if we get to the point where we've made them better, improved on what was a great foundation."

That goal was accomplished, judging by the reaction from players and coaches after they saw the new uniforms for the first time. Their eyes lit up.

The new uniform collection features a new midnight purple iridescent color, two new helmets, raven wings on the collar, diagonal cut talon strips down the legs, altered jersey numbers, and more details.

"Oh yeah, that's sick," Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith said, grinning after seeing the collection.

"Oh my God, that's clean," Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers said.

"Incredible," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.

Downs said that for a long time, only three others in the organization were included in the discussion regarding new uniforms – President Sashi Brown, Head Equipment Manager Kenico Hines, and Vice President of Brand Strategy & Advertising Josh Lukin. They wanted to keep plans and designs under wraps, so no details were leaked before Thursday's unveiling.

Over the months that followed, the Ravens held conversations with Nike, and many possibilities that were considered were ultimately eliminated. However, Downs felt that the Ravens' group was on the same page from the beginning.

"They (Nike) give you a scale, on a scale of one to 10, with one being minimal changes to the classic uniform, all the way to 10, where you think [Seattle] Seahawks neon green," Downs said. "Where do you want to be on that scale?

"All four of us answered that question individually. We were all right around the same line, around a 4 or 5. We want to push forward a little bit, but we want to stay true to who we were."

The "Purple Rising" helmets that debuted in 2024 were the result of discussions trying to decide on a new uniform collection. Downs said they looked at 13 different helmets before setting on that one, featuring a forward-facing birdie head and gold stripes.

"The Purple Rising helmet did stand out," Downs said. " [We decided] we're going to table the uniform, but let's move forward with the helmet."

One of the last accessories to be settled on was the new matte black helmet, which might be the boldest change in the new collection.

"To be honest, the matte black helmet was a final year exploration," Downs said. "There was another helmet we were really working on, really trying to get to the finish line, and it just wasn't working. It was a really tough decision to table that one."

Asked why the Ravens waited decades to make extensive uniform changes, Downs said the reputation that the organization has built for its stability was considered.

"I don't think we want to be the team that changes uniforms every five years," Downs said. "We want to be kind of modern classic, which I think is what our uniforms have become. I think they've looked good over the years, and I still think they look good. That's why we're excited to do this and perhaps push them a little bit forward."

Photos: Ravens Unveil New Jersey Collection

The Ravens have launched their 'Next Flight' uniform collection, inspired by past success and built for the future.

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Downs is eager to hear feedback from fans, but the positive reaction from players and coaches has been rewarding. After years of hard work and planning, the Ravens will finally play the 2026 season wearing new threads.

"There was no level of detail in these uniforms that wasn't debated ad nauseam," Downs said. "That's the amount of work we wanted to put into these things. All four of us in that working group loved going through the process. It was challenging at times, it was frustrating, but we were all happy with where we landed."

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