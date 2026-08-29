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Reports: Ravens Trade Offensive Lineman Diego Pounds to Chiefs

Aug 29, 2026 at 07:21 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

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Joey Pulone/Joey Pulone

Undrafted free agent Diego Pounds, who was competing for a roster spot on the Ravens' offensive line, has been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

According to ESPN's Nate Taylor, the Ravens will receive a conditional 2028 sixth-round pick in exchange for Pounds.

Ravens second-year offensive lineman Carson Vinson has been competing to be the swing backup tackle behind Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten. Pounds, who started 24 games at left tackle for Ole Miss over the past two seasons, had a strong Week 2 preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

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