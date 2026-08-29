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Reports: Ravens Trade Defensive Lineman C.J. Okoye to Giants

Aug 29, 2026 at 11:22 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Reports CJ Okoye traded 082926

As the Ravens make decisions before trimming their roster to 53 players by Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline, they have reportedly traded defensive lineman C.J. Okoye.

The Ravens have reportedly agreed to trade defensive lineman C.J. Okoye to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round draft pick, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Baltimore has decisions to make before Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline to reach the 53-man roster limit. The team has depth along the defensive line, and Okoye has been competing for a roster spot this summer. Okoye recovered a fumble and had one tackle along with one quarterback hit in Friday night's 41-3 preseason victory over the Washington Commanders.

The reported trade would reunite Okoye with Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh and their Defensive Line Coach Dennis Johnson, who both worked with Okoye while with the Ravens.

Okoye was promoted from Baltimore's practice squad to the 53-man roster in October 2025. He appeared in 13 games and played 26% of the defensive snaps, finishing with 15 tackles and one quarterback hit while also contributing on special teams.

The 24-year-old native of Nigeria was part of the National Football League's International Pathway Program and was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. After being released by the Chargers in August 2024, Okoye signed with Baltimore in January 2025.

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