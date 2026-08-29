Reports: Ravens Trade Defensive Lineman C.J. Okoye to Giants

Baltimore has decisions to make before Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline to reach the 53-man roster limit. The team has depth along the defensive line, and Okoye has been competing for a roster spot this summer. Okoye recovered a fumble and had one tackle along with one quarterback hit in Friday night's 41-3 preseason victory over the Washington Commanders.

The reported trade would reunite Okoye with Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh and their Defensive Line Coach Dennis Johnson, who both worked with Okoye while with the Ravens.

Okoye was promoted from Baltimore's practice squad to the 53-man roster in October 2025. He appeared in 13 games and played 26% of the defensive snaps, finishing with 15 tackles and one quarterback hit while also contributing on special teams.