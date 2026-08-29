Tyler Loop: 'I Know the Expectation Is to Make Kicks'

Ravens kicker Tyler Loop talked about his up-and-down performance following Friday's preseason finale.

Making two of four field goal attempts against the Washington Commanders during Baltimore's 41-3 victory, Loop finished the preseason making five of his eight attempts.

In the first quarter, Loop missed a 58-yard field goal to the left, then bounced back early in the second quarter by making a solid attempt from 51 yards. But to end the half, Loop missed a 51-yard field goal that was wide left the entire way. In the second half, Loop made both extra-point attempts and converted a 24-yard field goal.

Loop made a 74-yard field goal during warm-ups, but he knows the Ravens drafted him to be more consistent in games.

"I did not strike the ball the way I had been striking it in practice," Loop said. "I did not put it on the line it needed to be on.

"The expectation is to strike the ball clean and make kicks. I feel like in practice we've been striking the ball super well. I felt really confident coming into this game. I was really excited. Unfortunately, stuff doesn't go our way sometimes. I know the expectation is to make kicks. I have to carry over the ball striking from pregame, in practice, and it's got to happen every time. That's the goal. That's what we're working on."

Loop was asked how he would react to the possibility of the Ravens bringing in a kicker to compete with him.

"It doesn't change anything for me," Loop said. "I'm confident in my ball striking. When I'm striking the ball good, it's really good. That has to carry over and that's all we're focused on."

Loop said he looked forward to the start of the regular season when the Ravens open on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.