 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tyler Loop: 'I Know the Expectation Is to Make Kicks'

Aug 28, 2026 at 11:58 PM
SH5_3226
SHAWN HUBBARD/COPYRIGHT SHAWN HUBBARD ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Ravens kicker Tyler Loop talked about his up-and-down performance following Friday's preseason finale.

Making two of four field goal attempts against the Washington Commanders during Baltimore's 41-3 victory, Loop finished the preseason making five of his eight attempts.

In the first quarter, Loop missed a 58-yard field goal to the left, then bounced back early in the second quarter by making a solid attempt from 51 yards. But to end the half, Loop missed a 51-yard field goal that was wide left the entire way. In the second half, Loop made both extra-point attempts and converted a 24-yard field goal.

Loop made a 74-yard field goal during warm-ups, but he knows the Ravens drafted him to be more consistent in games.

"I did not strike the ball the way I had been striking it in practice," Loop said. "I did not put it on the line it needed to be on.

"The expectation is to strike the ball clean and make kicks. I feel like in practice we've been striking the ball super well. I felt really confident coming into this game. I was really excited. Unfortunately, stuff doesn't go our way sometimes. I know the expectation is to make kicks. I have to carry over the ball striking from pregame, in practice, and it's got to happen every time. That's the goal. That's what we're working on."

Loop was asked how he would react to the possibility of the Ravens bringing in a kicker to compete with him.

"It doesn't change anything for me," Loop said. "I'm confident in my ball striking. When I'm striking the ball good, it's really good. That has to carry over and that's all we're focused on."

Loop said he looked forward to the start of the regular season when the Ravens open on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

"We've got two weeks until Indy," Loop said. "We're going to be hyper focused on that. We're headed into the season. The stat sheet's clear. It's time to go."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

The Breakdown: Ravens Look Ready for the Regular Season

The Ravens had another stellar defensive performance. The coaching staff will have tough 53-man roster decisions to make. Jesse Minter discussed a night of makes and misses for Tyler Loop.

news

Game Recap: Ravens Roll Over Commanders to Finish Preseason Undefeated

The Ravens capped off their eighth undefeated preseason in the past decade with a dominant win.

news

Stock Report: Offense and Defense Shine in Domination of Commanders

There weren't many weak spots in a 41-3 win.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Commanders

Unbeaten during the preseason, the Ravens will host the Washington Commanders in the final tune-up before the regular season.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Commanders vs. Ravens, Preseason Week 3

The Ravens look to finish the preseason undefeated.

news

Late for Work: ESPN Analysts in Agreement That Ravens' Ceiling Is the Super Bowl

A pundit says we haven't seen the best of Zay Flowers yet. Jesse Minter is named one of the most intriguing people of the 2026 season. Kyle Hamilton reveals what he learned about Minter from Derwin James Jr. Looking at how Ravens rookies have performed in the preseason.

news

Inside the Not-So-Young Mind of Declan Doyle

Declan Doyle had a fast rise to being the Ravens' offensive coordinator at 30 years old. But he's been learning and working at warp speed, too.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Says We Could See 'One of Most Explosive Versions of Lamar Jackson' in Declan Doyle's Offense

The Ravens fall out of the top 10 in ESPN's watchability rankings. Mike Macdonald pays tribute to O.J. Brigance on 'Hard Knocks.'

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says He's 'Absolutely' Ready for Regular Season

Jesse Minter gives health updates on several players. Lamar Jackson compares Ja'Kobi Lane's great hands to two former stars that he's played with. Trey Hendrickson looks ready for another stellar season.

news

Practice Report: Defense Dominates Again in Joint Practice With Commanders

Kyle Hamilton had an interception and was causing havoc for Jayden Daniels & Co. while Rashod Bateman led the way for the Ravens' offense.

news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Pound the Rock This Year?

Could Derrick Henry run for 2,000 yards this season? How many touchdowns will Mark Andrews catch? Could Joe Fagnano be the No. 2 quarterback?

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising