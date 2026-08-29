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Ravens Rumor Mill: Reported Roster Cuts

Aug 29, 2026 at 06:01 PM
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by Clifton Brown & Quentin Corpuel
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Below are media reports on Baltimore's roster moves as Sunday's 6 p.m. cutdown deadline approaches.

Saturday, August 29

Ravens Waive CB Robert Longerbeam

The Ravens waived cornerback Robert Longerbeam, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Undrafted Center Part of First Roster Cuts

Baltimore has waived undrafted center Nick Dawkins, according to The Baltimore Sun's Brian Wacker.

The former Penn State starting center is the son of former NBA star Darryl Dawkins and was competing for a backup role.

Fullback Lucas Scott Has Been Waived

Scott, who was on Baltimore's practice squad in 2025, has been waived, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

The Ravens were not expected to carry a fullback on this year's roster with tight end Durham Smythe filling the role of a move blocker in Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system.

Ravens Waive Veteran Wide Receiver Chris Moore

Veteran wide receiver Chris Moore has been waived, per Zrebiec.

Moore made an acrobatic touchdown catch during Friday night's 41-3 Ravens victory over the Washington Commanders and finished with three catches for 54 yards. Entering his 11th NFL season, Moore has 149 career catches for 1,917 yards and nine touchdowns. He is also an experienced special teams player who could be a practice squad candidate.

Running Back Dontae McMillan to Be Released

The Ravens are releasing undrafted rookie running back Dontae McMillan, according to The Baltimore Sun's Josh Tolentino.

The Eastern Michigan product had a 63-yard scamper against the Commanders during the preseason finale.

Seventh-Round Pick to Be Released

The Ravens are releasing seventh-round offensive lineman Evan Beerntsen, per Tolentino.

Beerntsen was the final pick in Baltimore's 11-player draft class this year and was competing for a backup guard/center role.

Undrafted Defensive Lineman Has Been Released

Undrafted defensive lineman Aaron Graves from Iowa is among the Ravens' roster cuts, per Zrebiec.

Ravens Waive Former Maryland Wide Receiver

The Ravens have waived former Maryland wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr., per Zrebiec.

Smith had 107 career catches for the Terrapins, good for 1,210 yards and five touchdowns. He missed time this summer due to injury.

Lardarius Webb Jr. Is Waived

Undrafted rookie cornerback Lardarius Webb Jr., son of former Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb Sr., has been waived, per Zrebiec.

Webb had two tackles and a forced fumble against the Commanders and is a practice squad candidate.

Ravens to Waive Jamon Johnson

The Ravens are waiving inside linebacker Jamon Johnson, per Zrebiec.

Johnson, who signed with Baltimore on Aug. 7, missed several practices with a thumb injury.

Quarterback Austin Reed Waived

The Ravens have waived backup quarterback Austin Reed, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 26-year-old former starting quarterback in the United Football League threw a 20-yard pass in the fourth quarter against the Commanders. He also had a rushing touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Ravens' preseason opener.

Ravens Waive Wide Receiver Cornelius Johnson

Cornelius Johnson, the recipient of Reed's touchdown pass against the Commanders, has also been waived, per Wacker.

Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 and was on Baltimore's practice squad last season.

Kaimon Rucker, Jonathan Ward Could Join Practice Squad

The Ravens are releasing outside linebacker Kaimon Rucker and running back Jonathan Ward, but they are expected to join the practice squad should they clear waivers, per Wacker.

Both were on Baltimore's practice squad in 2025 and played well in the preseason finale against the Commanders.

Dion Wilson Jr. to Be Waived

Dion Wilson Jr, an undrafted defensive lineman from Syracuse, is being waived according to Zrebiec.

Wilson was a run stopper for the Orange with 30 tackles last season. Wilson had three tackles and a quarterback hit against the Commanders in the preseason finale.

Ravens Release Ty Pezza

Undrafted rookie tight end Ty Pezza was released by Baltimore, per Zrebiec.

Pezza, who played college ball at Brown, had a team-high five receptions in the Ravens' preseason finale against the Commanders.

Cortez Braham Jr. Waived

Undrafted rookie wideout Cortez Braham Jr. was released, according to Zrebiec.

Braham led Memphis in receptions (63), receiving yards (889), and receiving touchdowns (8) in 2025.

K'Von Wallace Cut, But Expected to Remain in Baltimore

Safety K'Von Wallace was waived, but Wacker expects the veteran safety to sign with the Ravens' practice squad.

The Ravens cutting Wallace could mean that they'll roster four safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Keondre Jackson.

Bilhal Kone to Short-Term Injured Reserve

Cornerback Bilhal Kone, who left practice with an injury earlier this week, will start the season on the short-term injured reserve, per Wacker.

Prior to his recent injury, the 2025 sixth-round pick had bounced back wonderfully from a season-ending injury suffered in last year's training camp.

Silas Walters Waived

Safety Silas Walters has been released, according to Zrebiec. An undrafted rookie out of Miami (Oh.), Walters had an interception in the Ravens' second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ravens Release Handful of Skill Players

Wide receivers Dayton Wade and Xavier Guillory, along with running back Elijah Tau-Toliver, have been cut, per Zrebiec.

Veteran Tackle David Sharpe Waived

Offensive tackle David Sharpe, who the Ravens signed on Aug. 18, was released, according to Zrebiec.

Sharpe, who has appeared in 46 games since entering the NFL in 2017, had a previous stint in Baltimore, playing three games with the Ravens in 2021.

Amani Oruwariye Released

The Ravens have waived cornerback Amani Oruwariye, according to Zrebiec.

A fifth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019, Oruwariye spent most of the 2025 season on the Ravens' practice squad.

Ravens Waive Michael Barrett Shortly After Signing Him

Inside linebacker Michael Barrett, who the Ravens signed earlier this week, has been waived, according to Zrebiec.

Barrett played under Head Coach Jesse Minter when both of them were at Michigan.

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