Transcript: Press Conferences (10/7/26)

* HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER*

Opening Statement: "All right, [I am] glad you guys are here. [You all] probably saw during practice [that we] made a move. Shout out to [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and the front office for acquiring Cam Jurgens from the Eagles. [We are] really excited about that. I think he will make our team better. [It's] obviously a position where we have had a rash of injuries. So, excited about adding him. He is obviously a very high-caliber player; [he's] been in the Pro Bowl the last couple years. [He is] excited to be here, excited to join our team, and so we look forward to that. And with that, I will open up for questions."

We didn't see QB Lamar Jackson out there today. How much hope do you guys have for him being able to play this weekend? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, it is Wednesday. There is a lot of time between now and Sunday. To Lamar [Jackson]'s credit, he is getting a lot of treatment and doing things. There will be a point later in the week where we will figure out kind of where it is at. But, to his credit, he is putting in work and working with the trainers and things like that. When he is ready to play, he will be ready to play."

When would QB Lamar Jackson not be available to play, like, say, Friday, or …? (Mike Preston) "Yes, I think there are guys that can really go all the way up until that time limit before the game. [There are] calibers of players with enough experience to be able to play without a week of practice. I think [Lamar Jackson] is in that category, based on everything that he has accomplished. And so, we will see how the week shakes out and see where that leads us towards the end of the week."

I think it has been reported by ESPN that OL Cam Jurgens probably isn't going to be ready to play this Sunday. Are you anticipating going with the same offensive line that you finished the game with this last week? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, I think Cam [Jurgens] will get in here. He is going through a little bit with the concussion protocol. I anticipate him really being ready next week, probably. So, again, we will see who is available, what that looks like and what the best five are for this particular game. It is a great opportunity for our team to play on Sunday night. And so, we will see what that looks like and feel great about that lineup."

What makes OL Cam Jurgens a good fit from the perspective of what run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford likes with the offensive line and his rotation? (Luke Jones) "Well, [Cam Jurgens] has played in multiple offenses. [The Eagles] have had different coordinators there. They have run about every different type of run scheme [and] every different type of protection scheme. He has been really well-trained, I would say. [Jeff] Stoutland is, I think, the guy that really kind of trained him, [who was] a highly, highly regarded offensive line coach. He has played with a lot of really good players; [he] kind of caught the tail end of [Jason] Kelce helping him develop. So, I think he has just been really well-developed and well-trained. He is a good athlete. Mentally, he is at a really high level, I would say. So, I think it is a great opportunity for him to step in here. We will have to catch him up. Obviously, the terminology will be different for him. But with a guy like that — with the experience of having gone through a few different offenses — that will probably end up benefiting him now, rather than a guy coming from maybe one system."

Looking to the other side of the ball for this coming week, Atlanta really puts on a show in their running game, and obviously RB Bijan Robinson is very talented. What does Atlanta do that puts pressure on run defenses the way they are able to just kind of stuff the ball down their throats? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, they have a versatile run game schematically. It is a lot of [Falcons head] Coach [Kevin] Stefanski and [Falcons offensive coordinator] Tommy Rees and what they ran in Cleveland. Then, I think they have also done a good job really implementing some of the things that maybe that offensive line has been really good at the last couple years and Bijan [Robinson] is really good at. So, they have a wide range of schemes. They get them running downhill and especially like the stretch play, where you are running towards the numbers, and then you give them a lot of different ways to cut that play. [They can] take it all the way outside; he has the speed to break it once he gets out. He is an elite, elite player with a good offensive line and a bunch of other good players around him. Then the quarterback has really — you can just sense like a confidence in that offense with [Michael Penix Jr.] out there these last couple games. [And with] what they have been able to do, it is a challenge that I think we are really excited about. We kind of see it as a great challenge and a great opportunity more than anything, for us to play, to continue to chase improvement and play the way that we need to play on defense."

With OL Cam Jurgens being in concussion protocol — and it's probably a better question for executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta — does he automatically go on the 53-man roster? Do you have some decisions to make? I know you have a couple open spots there and some other guys coming back. Is there some roster juggling you have to do? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, there will be everything under consideration to make the best [decision] for this week. Then also, we do not anticipate that being a real long [-term] thing at all. So, we will figure out what works best, obviously, for this week and then moving forward with Cam [Jurgens]."

Is there anything different with WR Zay Flowers? We didn't see him out there today. (Cordell Woodland) "Zay [Flowers] was able to come out a little bit after you guys were gone and get a little bit of work in. A couple guys in that same category that were dealing with stuff that we wanted to get a little bit of extra work on before they got out here, which I think will show up on the injury report. But, I feel pretty good overall. We are dealing with a few things, but I feel like a lot of those guys have a real opportunity to be themselves this game."

With your defense, what are the things you have liked about it so far, and some of the things you might be a little bit disappointed with? (Pete Gilbert) "It has been a process. It is a process of chasing improvement. I think looking back at it, especially up front where we missed a lot of guys throughout [training] camp and throughout the offseason, those guys are playing themselves into rhythm. I think there has been real improvement there the last couple weeks over those times, as obviously we have gotten Nnamdi [Madubuike] back and as Travis [Jones] and Calais [Campbell] and those guys that missed time have played their way [back]. We have gotten a little bit more resilient. We have had some really nice goal line opportunities and been able to bounce back from bad drives and a couple of really nice red zone stops in the Dallas [Cowboys] game and in the last game. I feel like our mentality is getting closer and closer to what we are capable of being. But I also see that there are just so many levels that we can improve in. That is exciting — to be where we are at and know that we can improve a lot and still do things better and still, really kind of finding what it is on a down-in and a down-out basis that we are best at and trying to figure that out. Again, I feel like we have the right type of guys. I felt like we had our better, better week of practice last week, which led to some improved play in some areas. [We had] another really good day today. I think we are just starting to really understand each other and what that process looks like of how you get ready for a game and how you prepare. A major credit to 'Ro' [Roquan Smith] and Kyle [Hamilton] and the leaders that have really taken ownership of that, and [I'm] excited to see where this thing heads."

Obviously, nobody is QB Lamar Jackson, but if it is QB Tyler Huntley, how much can you stick to what you like to do on offense? How much does the offense have to change based on Tyler coming in? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think the system of our offense and what we do does not have to change a whole lot. A lot of the plays, especially whether it's when we are under center and running a lot of those types of things, [Tyler Huntley] can do all that. He can make a lot of those same plays. Obviously, Lamar [Jackson]'s magic is what it is. He is the best quarterback in the league for a reason. But we have a lot of confidence in 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] if that is the way it goes to be able to really run our offense, to get the ball to our playmakers, move those guys around, find ways to get them the ball, find ways to create angles and space in the run game, and I think our offense has proven that we will be able to do that. [I'm] excited about that if that is the way it goes for him to go out there and play really well."

You have talked about the idea of traveling cornerbacks in the past, kind of in passing, but when you go up against an offense like this and the target share is as lopsided as it is for a guy like WR Drake London, is that something that is on the table for CB Nate Wiggins? (Cordell Woodland) "There are potentially some situational things like that. But they shift, motion and fast motion, so much. I think that is on their normal down stuff. That is why they do it, to create space for that guy, to get him away from people. I mean, he is in the slot a lot as well. I would say, though, [Drake London] is a dynamic, elite player who also plays without the football at a real elite level. I think he is one of the best blocking wide receivers in the league. He is a major part of their run game. He is a high-caliber player. We know that they are going to get him the ball, and obviously we have to do things to negate that."

We know about TE Durham Smythe, but are G Andrew Vorhees or any of these other guys potential IR situations? (Jeff Zrebiec) "[Durham] Smythe [is] really the main one right there. Everybody else I feel pretty good about. They are dealing with some small things and it may limit them for a day or two or whatever, but we feel pretty good about the rest of the guys."

There was a lot of reaction yesterday from the Ravens players at the Trump visit. Did you have anything to comment on whether this could become a distraction or anything like that? (Jonas Shaffer) "I do not really see it as a distraction. I think the guys have the right and the freedom to do ... they are representing themselves. They are not necessarily representing the Ravens organization when they do stuff like that, or the thoughts and beliefs of the organization. So, guys doing that, having an opportunity to do that — that is on their own, their own choice."

TE MARK ANDREWS

If QB Lamar Jackson is unable to go, or in the past when he has been unable to go and you have to go with QB Tyler Huntley, how much of an adjustment is it for the offense when he goes in there? (Jamison Hensley) "You cannot take anything away from Lamar [Jackson], obviously, but we have a lot of trust in working with 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley], and so for us, it's just going to be [about] going in there, having his back because he's such a great player as well, and just go fly around. He's such a great player. We are going to have a good time if he does."

What can you take away from last week? Even head coach Jesse Minter said you guys got a little conservative and that wasn't really the full offensive repertoire that we were seeing. So, will it look a lot different? (Jerry Coleman) "I think just every game poses a different element, and for us, just being able to win games is the most important thing. But, just depending on the situations, I think we are going to be able to do different things. We are still learning, still growing as a group and just trying to get better each and every week. That's what we are focused on this week."

500 receptions is a huge milestone. What does that number mean to you, beyond the statistics? (David Andrade) "I am just grateful to be here, man. I'm grateful to just be able to play for this organization, this city and [to] get to compete. I am just blessed and thankful to God, and I just want to continue to make plays [and] help this team win. I am really just focused on this week."

When you lose TE Durham Smythe for the season, how much of a bummer was that for your room? How do you make up for that skill set? (Childs Walker) "It's tough, man. [Durham Smythe] is such an incredible player, an incredible person and teammate, and he's going to be sorely missed. But, we are going to do the best that we can in the tight end room to be ready. [Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas] have been playing outstanding and [are] just growing each and every game, so we have a lot of trust in them, and it's just going to be all hands on deck from us."

You said you have a lot of trust and belief in QB Tyler Huntley. What are some things he does well that stand out that are maybe different than QB Lamar Jackson? (Brian Wacker) "I don't know about different. I think I would not compare them per se, but [Tyler Huntley] is a commander. He goes in the huddle, and everybody is able to really just follow him, and I think that's a really great quality. He's a gamer. He's a guy that goes in there and is going to be electric, and I cannot say enough about 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley]. He's been in these types of situations so often, and he's always come through."

How much does that mean when you have a backup quarterback who has won big games for you and that the team believes in? How much does that really mean out there on the field? (Ryan Mink) "It [means] a ton. It [means] a ton. I feel like most places do not have that, and especially [because] [Tyler Huntley] has been here for a few years now. So, it's not like it's anything new to us. We have been playing ball for a long time."

What's impressed you about TE Matt Hibner early on, and why do you feel like he's been so effective for this team early on in the season? (Sam Cohn) "Yes, [Matt Hibner] is a smart dude, but he's continued just to work and learn and get better in blocking, [and] with anything he's asked to do, he does it, and he does it at a high level. So, [there's] just a lot of upside with him, and he's going to continue to make big plays and help this team win games."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

You have had almost twice as many slot routes as opposed to being on the outside. How has that unlocked you? Do you feel like it has? "It is just giving me opportunities to show what I could do more. It is just opening up my route tree [and] opening up everything that I can do."

How much more fun is it when you know you are going to end up with a linebacker on you, or you get a nickel, get a safety, instead of an outside corner? "It is more fun when you know you can get the ball from anywhere. It does not matter who, whether it is a nickel, linebacker or whichever corner is over me, it is just fun being able to play inside, outside and never know where you are going to line up at."

Do you think about what you have on tap this week? The Atlanta Falcons can put up tons of points. They control the clock, and the defense has been better than I think a lot of people thought they might be at this point. Can you talk to us a little bit about Sunday night? "We are going to play our game. We are going to come in and do what we do best and try to get our offense rolling, get the defense rolling and just play our football."

You have had such a strong start through two-and-a-half games. Is there something you can hang your hat on that you did this offseason that has really allowed you to take this big step this year? "I think I kind of did the same thing every offseason. I am just being utilized in a different way, I would say, where I am able to do more."

With QB Lamar Jackson's status up in the air, with QB Tyler Huntley, do you expect the offense to change in any way? "I do not think it will change in any way. He is our backup quarterback for a reason. We all believe in him. We trust him. He came in and ran a couple [of] games that we needed last year. I think everybody knows what 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] can do, so we are prepared for either one."

S KYLE HAMILTON

Going against Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson and the Falcons this week — how do you guys slow down Bijan? (Jamison Hensley) "That is a loaded question. I think [Bijan Robinson] is super talented in everything that he does. He is very sudden, very strong, explosive. Obviously, he has the stats to back it up and, you know, there is not a lot like him. So, it is up to us to be where we are supposed to be. I think that is the big thing first and foremost, especially in the run game. Do not get out of your gap, trust guys to come and do their job and I think we will be fine."

What have you noticed about the changes in their offense with Penix at quarterback these last couple of weeks? (Alex Glaze) "Yes, [Michael Penix Jr.] is very accurate. Seems like he is a younger but older guy. I know he was in college for a while, so you can tell when he is out there. He is cool, calm, collected — knows where to go with the ball, knows when to take shots, knows when to just dump it down. I think they have gotten a bit more methodical and Bijan [Robinson] will hit big runs for them, Drake [London] will make a big catch, but other than that, I think he does a great job of getting them down the field and scoring points, which they have done the past couple of weeks. In this league, that is something that sounds easy at the quarterback position, but it is easier said than done. But, yes, he has done a great job running the offense."

We did not get a chance to talk to you after the game Sunday. How do you think things ended up? I mean, obviously gave up the late touchdown, but how would you evaluate the defense? (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, I think it was a step in the right direction. I think [giving up]10 [points] looked a lot better than 18, but at the end of the day, if we get a win, that is all that matters. We have won two [in a row], and I told the team after, 'Let us not be afraid to stack these games and go on a streak. It is OK to go on a win streak, and we do not have to regress every few weeks.' So, [I am] excited for us to carry what we did right and correct what we did wrong into the Falcons game."

The penalty you got whistled for with Titans QB Cam Ward, were you able to hear the whistle at all? Was it too loud in that situation? (Jerry Coleman) "I did not hear the whistle, and I was confused a little bit. I thought the flag was for delay of game, and I helped Cam [Ward] up. That is out of my control, honestly. I did not hear the whistle, but I would not really try to take a shot at him if I did, so."

Is there any special meaning for this game for you going back to Atlanta? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, it is really cool. It is a full circle moment. I [have] never played in the 'Benz' [Mercedes-Benz Stadium]. I had a high school state championship game that got snowed out, and they moved it to my home stadium my junior year of high school. We actually lost that game. It still bugs me. But, yes, it will be cool to play in front of a ton of people that I know, grew up with and have people from Mobile, Alabama — where my dad's side is from — coming up. So, it will be really cool to just see everybody. My family does not have to travel, so that will be easy for them, and hopefully [we will] leave with a win."

How many ticket requests do you think you are going to have? (Ryan Mink) "A good bit. A good bit."

We have heard you talk a lot about just wanting the 11 guys sprinting to the ball. I feel like that is obviously something that is preached around the league, but going against a guy like Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, is that something that has to really be emphasized where maybe one-or-two guys is not enough to bring him down? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, it is a necessity against guys like Bijan [Robinson]. 11 is needed, because he can make 10 miss. So, that 11th guy might be the touchdown-saving tackle, game-saving tackle — whatever it may be — but you have to go in there confident. I think if we run and hit well, we will do what we need to do. And at the end of the day, that is what this game comes down to — a very fundamental approach to this game. I am excited to see what we do."

I know you guys as a defense are always trying to limit plays and points and all those things, of course. But when the offense is banged up and you may be without QB Lamar Jackson and so forth, does that resonate with you guys as a defense in terms of conversations and needing to dial it up to even greater levels? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, I think that kind of goes both ways. Because if you're like, 'We need to dial it up because X, Y and Z,' then, like, why was it not dialed up prior to X, Y and Z happening? So, I do not really think that is a message that resonates with me personally, because every time you go out there, no matter the circumstance, the standard should be the standard. Obviously, stuff happens and you might need the defense to play better in a certain situation, but from a defensive perspective, we should not be like, 'All right, let's turn it up a notch just because something happened.' We should come out the gate like that."

If you were asked to pinpoint the couple of things that you guys as a group need to do to get from where you are now to where you want to be, what are they right now? (Childs Walker) "I think we are close. I do not know if there are two things I could specifically pinpoint. I thought we responded to a lot of different challenges throughout the past few games. We had a couple of goal-line stands the past couple of weeks, and I think that is a big point of emphasis when it comes to defending every blade of grass. I think we have the mentality to do that, and we have shown that we can do that. I think there is some leaky hidden-yardage stuff that has happened where we put ourselves in positions [and] penalties for sure. I was the culprit last game; I had two personal fouls or whatever [of] 15-plus-yard penalties. So, those are free first downs and giving teams yards when we do not have to. I do not think we are really far off, and I do not think there are two things that we have to fix. I just think we need to keep going along the path that we are on, and we will win games and play good defense."

There has been a record number of penalty flags thrown around the NFL this year — the penalties are way up. Can you not afford to change the way you play the game, or do you have to kind of adjust because of how tightly they are calling it? (Ryan Mink) "I mean, it is such a subjective thing, I feel like, at this point. It is an objective rule, but it is subjective to the ref. I kind of equate it to the home plate [umpire] calling balls and strikes. Like, some guys give you this, some guys give you that. Some guys have a bigger zone, smaller zone, and it is what it is. I think everybody in the building prepares us for what the ref team calls and what is high on their list [and] what is low on their list. But at the end of the day, we have to go out there and just play our game, play football, and if stuff gets called as a good call – sweet. A bad call is what it is — you can't really go back and change it. They are doing their job, and we are doing our job."

OL VEGA IOANE

With OL Cam Jurgens added this week, reinforcements are on the way for the offensive line to be as strong as it can be. "I love it, man. Like [head coach] Jesse [Minter] just said, we just got better as a team. [Cam Jurgens is] a great player. I watch his game a lot, too. It is a good thing for us. Unfortunately for me, I was just starting to like center, but hey, anything is better than me. So, I love that for us. I love that for him."

You had said last week that you will play wherever, but how nice is it to maybe slide back over to where you may or may not feel is your true position, but they do and that's really where you'll be? "Yes, it is going to feel good going back to guard, playing where I have been training at for a while. I played it throughout the entirety of college. It is going to feel good to get back into it, having a center like [Cam Jurgens] to be next to me."

To get one of the starts out of the way and knowing how this week is going to look for you as well, how great did you feel after your first attempt at playing center in the NFL? "Oh, it felt good, but it also felt bad. There were a lot of things that I have to fix as a player and things like that. The worst feeling is going out there and being the weakest link of the offensive line. There were a couple times where I did not snap the ball at the right time. Like I said before, it is a big shout-out to the guys who do play the spot. It is not an easy thing to do, but they make it look easy."

If it is not QB Lamar Jackson, just from your perspective, what is it like working with QB Tyler Huntley? What kind of quarterback is he? "I love 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley], man. He is a great player [and a] great quarterback. He gets back there and communicates really well. I hardly notice a difference between his voice and Lamar [Jackson]'s voice, so that makes it easier for me. Going out there, it is next man up [mentality], but we just have to play ball."

Do you expect the Atlanta Falcons to be another increased challenge because of the crowd noise, and are you working on a silent count this week? "Absolutely, yes. [The Falcons] have some great players as well. All of those things factor in, so we have the entire week to prepare for it. We will see how it goes, but silent [count] as you saw in the [previous] game, I had to do that a couple times. [It's] a little difficult, but we have a lot of time to prepare for it."

You mentioned that you really respect OL Cam Jurgens. When you watch him on tape, what is it about his game that you really like? "Absolutely. [Cam Jurgens] is athletic. He is an athletic guy, [who gets] out of space. Even in tight zone situations and things like that, he comes off the ball, and he is a mauler, too. He is a smart player. That is why we picked him up. He would not be here for [any] other reason."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

The challenge this week with RB Bijan Robinson, how big of a challenge is that for you guys? (Jamison Hensley) "I think it is an exciting challenge for us, when you pride yourself on stopping the run. [I have] a lot of respect for [Bijan Robinson] as a runner, their offensive line, their receivers, with their willingness to block. I think it is a great challenge for us. I look at this as a front-seven game. It is about showing up, and obviously the whole world's watching, so showing up and showing out."

What did you see on the film, if anything, from Sunday that maybe needs to be corrected? (Jerry Coleman) "[I have] moved on from Sunday [and on] to the Falcons, so [I'm] trying to think back. But yes, there are definitely things. The focus this week is Atlanta, so I am focused on Atlanta — stopping this running attack, getting all 11 hats to the ball and being our best selves when our best is needed throughout the game. That is the main focus. Last week is last week. This is a week-to-week league."

How vital is it to be gap-sound against a back like RB Bijan Robinson that changes direction the way that he does? (Cordell Woodland) "I think the whole scheme — the outside zone scheme, the stretch and things of that nature — that is what it truly forces you to [be], just be gap-sound. That is what it is about, striking guys and being gap-sound and doing your 1-of-11 when your 1-of-11 is needed, and knowing that [Bijan Robinson] puts stress on the entire field at all times, whether that is crack replace by the corners or whether that is linebackers just getting downhill. It is exciting. I am very excited for the matchup. The whole world will be watching, and we will be doing what it takes to get the job done. We know that it will be a challenge, but we are all excited for it."

Four games in, what is your assessment of where this defense is at, overall? (Brian Wacker) "I think when you look at it, [we are] a quarter-way through the season [and] 3-1. Obviously, one 'L,' so you never want to lose in the game of ball. But I look at it as a group of resilient guys, despite [facing] adversity throughout each and every game. I see it as a group of guys that respond to adversity in the right way. I look at it also as — we are still — like, that first quarter, I felt like was where — no one played in the preseason, so it was, you are still learning what each and every player does best in those situations, because those are your truly first live moments in a game. I think we are in a good spot, mentally, physically and we are just excited to continue to showcase who we are and just keep building off our positives week in and week out, and building off the negatives as well and not having self-inflicted things. We know that can definitely harm us and keep things looking a certain way when you do a lot of self-inflicted things."

You are often the guy who gives the last words when you guys go in the locker room before the game. Does the psychology change at all in games when QB Lamar Jackson doesn't play? Does the message change? Does anything change for you guys? (Childs Walker) "No. At the end of the day, there are 53 players on the team, and however many there are on the practice squad — 13, 14, if I am not mistaken. Each and every player, regardless of who is in the game, has a job. Whatever your job entails on that play, it is your job to do that to the best of your ability, regardless of who is on the field. At the end of the day, I look at it as an opportunity for me to go do what I have to do. Each and every player who is going to be out there, whatever the case may be, has an opportunity to go do that. I said, 'Opportunity — all it does is breed more opportunities.' You can look at it in a positive way. I am just excited for whoever is out there. I know the defense, we are very excited to go out and just showcase who we are, knowing that it is a really good rushing attack. I pride myself on stopping the run, so we will be downhill."

Are you excited to go back into familiar territory, back in Georgia? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, that is pretty sweet. It is kind of crazy, man, thinking back to it, because [the] one year I played down there, it was COVID, so obviously not many people in the stands. Then one other time we played them up here, and then when I was in Chicago I got traded prior to actually being able to go down there and play. It is pretty sweet, man. I have my high school football team coming up. I have the rec department coming up. I have like countless family members, countless friends and stuff showing up. It will be pretty sweet, man. [It's] obviously a quick little drive, about two hours, two hours and 20 minutes, and guys [are] coming from the country. There will be a heavy 'Macon County Roquan Tribe' out there. I am excited about that, but obviously the mission stays the same. With all the people coming to support, [I] definitely have to show up in a big-time way. That is just going to take me just doing my job, play in and play out, and playing violent."

How many tickets is that costing you? (Jerry Coleman) "It is like a one-time thing. It is like a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing. I look at it as, 'OK, if this is that one time, I will get as many tickets as I can.' That is what it is about. But just the high school and the rec department, that is over a hundred alone. But it is all worth it. Being from a small town, it is worth it. Those kids never really get a chance to really get out and see a lot. Just being exposed to that at such an early age, it is like a life-changing moment, and [it] can inspire those guys in a variety of ways, whether that is on the football field, maybe that is seeing them officiate — maybe wanting to be an official — or just being in Atlanta and seeing how much more there is outside of life, as opposed to such small towns and things of that nature. I am just grateful to be in the position to be able to have so many kids from the situations that they are from, being able to come out and see a game of football, and I can support them in any manner."