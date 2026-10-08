Transcript: Press Conferences (10/8/26)

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR DECLAN DOYLE

For this week, with the uncertainty with QB Lamar Jackson, as a play-caller, do you have two different game plans? Do you go with one and try to fit with the other? How do you do that? (Jamison Hensley) "It is interesting how you have to view who is available. Especially at a critical position like the quarterback position where you might shape things a little differently, you kind of have to go down this avenue of like, OK, if 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] is going, this is kind of the way I want to call it. This is the direction I want to go. And yet if 'L' [Lamar Jackson] is going, a lot of those things translate, and yet there might be some things that he can do that are different. It also impacts if he is banged up, I might not want to do certain things with him versus [other things]. That goes into it. We went into the [Dallas] Cowboys game plan not knowing exactly if Zay [Flowers] was going to go. I went into that game plan with literally two different call sheets, like completely separate sheets: one with Zay rolling and one without him, which is a lot of work for the quality control coach. There is a lot of stuff behind the scenes that has to go on. But I think that is how you have to shape it. Guys that are worth game-planning around, you have to plan for with him, without him, and sometimes that goes all the way up until Sunday."

I know you are mostly focused on the offense, but what do you remember about the Chicago Bears-Baltimore Ravens game last year and how QB Tyler Huntley came in for the Ravens and really directed them to the win? (Josh Tolentino) "'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] did a great job in that game. Obviously, [when] we came in here, the Ravens had not had a ton of success early in the season and were kind of reeling a little bit. I felt like 'Snoop' played in that game and was kind of a rallying cry. He did a great job. Defensively, they played us really well, but during the game you do not get to spend a lot of time watching the other side. You are kind of thinking through what is going on. Every time I looked up, he was making a play and doing a good job of leading that group. I think that he has done that here, and our guys, obviously they have had experience with him playing quarterback here in years past, and they have a lot of confidence in him. I have a lot of confidence in him to be able to operate the system."

This is the first time we have been able to talk to you about Sunday's game and what it was like, as a first-time play caller stepping in. I do not think QB Tyler Huntley knew until they really went on the field that he was going to be in for the second half. When did you find out? What was it like trying to go on the fly and give Tyler a chance? (Kyle Goon) "Obviously we are up 24-7 at half, and so that gives you a little bit of wiggle room. 'L' [Lamar Jackson] got hurt right at the end of the half there. We went in the locker room. I knew he was being evaluated, and so really at that point of time, you just go right ahead and you are like, 'OK, Snoop [Tyler Huntley], you got it. Here we go.' We always meet as an offense at halftime and go through what my thoughts are on the second-half openers, what might be coming [and] trying to prepare those guys. The emphasis was really the same thing. Whoever steps in, there is no drop-off. Like [if] 'Snoop' is rolling, we are rolling with 'Snoop,' and here we go. But as the game goes on, you are kind of trying to make sure, no different than how the game starts, like, 'Can I get this guy in a rhythm? Can I get him playing within the system? Can I get him to feel good about being in the game, especially when he has been sitting on the sideline for a half?' I thought [Tyler Huntley] did a really good job of executing when he was in there. He took advantage of the things that were presented to him. We did not throw the ball quite as much because it started to rain there and we were trying to make sure that we were possessing the ball a little bit, but he was 8 of 9 in the game. I thought he did a good job of working through the operation itself. Now he is able to prepare a little bit more and work through the week and get ready to go."

We have asked so many times over the last however many months about surprises about working with QB Lamar Jackson, getting a chance to see him from afar and then being up close. Now this past week, it is your first chance to be around him through a bit of adversity. Have you noticed anything different about the way he acts? What has been surprising to you about seeing him in the first time you have kind of got that adversity up close? (Sam Cohn) "I would say the biggest thing about [Lamar Jackson] is he does not really change when adverse circumstances show up, whether we are in a game that is tight or what he is dealing with this week. I have not really noticed any difference in his demeanor of how positive he is when he is coming in, how he is attacking that process, how he is attacking learning the game plan, all the same things. That is the biggest thing. Like a lot of guys, they kind of ride that wave and up and down. He has enough pelts on the wall and he has enough of an understanding of who he is as a player, who he is as a person, what he means to our offense, that he can kind of operate and take care of his business, and yet he knows how he impacts everybody else. I would say it has not affected him a ton. He is just continuing to attack it in a little bit of a different way."

Since you got here, you have talked about chasing explosives. Is there any reason you cannot do that with QB Tyler Huntley, even though maybe the outside perception is that you lose some of that without QB Lamar Jackson? (Childs Walker) "I do not think the mentality of how you want to run the offense changes at all. I think regardless of who is in there, you are trying to hunt explosives. I want us to be physical outside, whether that is our first receiver or our seventh receiver that came up from the practice squad. I think that the standard is still the standard regardless of who is in there, and that cannot change. So, absolutely, when we put the game plan together, the mindset is still the same. We are still trying to stress and attack rules. We are still trying to go after a defense and see if we can pry out bigger plays and be able to move the ball down the field."

What are your thoughts on your new center? How much input did you have on that? How much tape did you watch on him beforehand? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I would say this, like everything that we have done thus far has been kind of a collaborative effort, led by [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and his staff. I thought they did a great job. They are working through this at all times trying to better the roster. There was a lot of communication between myself, 'Led' [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] and [head coach] Jesse [Minter] just in the direction they were going. We felt like when that became a possibility, it was something that we were all really excited about. 'Led' and 'Flats' [assistant offensive line coach Shawn Flaherty] spent a lot of time digging through different names, whether those are guys that were lower-end players or guys that are Pro Bowl-caliber players. I thought the communication through that whole process was really good. Certainly, we are really excited to get [Cam Jurgens] joined with the team and get him rolling."

The Atlanta Falcons have a very good, Top 10 run defense. Big picture, can you still have a play-action pass attack as effective if you do not have a good run game? (Jonas Shaffer) "I would say this: Yes, you can. When you are not running the ball well in general, it makes a lot of other things challenging. Especially when they are going to sit in a two-high shell — if they can defend you in two-high shell and defend the run game, they are taking away a lot of the play-action opportunities. Now if they are stopping you in the run game because they are playing one-high and they are playing down safety and they are fitting it fast, a lot of times that opens up some of those play-action opportunities. It certainly gets easier when you are able to run the ball because you get guys, second-level fitters, to fit faster. You get a lot of different reaction to those later shots off of the quarterback's action. But, sometimes they are stopping the run for a reason. Generally when a defense does something, something else opens up. That is kind of the mindset. You have to figure out, are they stopping it for a reason or do we need to be doing something different? Then you have to adjust as the game goes on."

RUN GAME COORDINATOR/OFFENSIVE LINE COACH DWAYNE LEDFORD

With the trade yesterday, what was your input in it, and what do you see out of C Cam Jurgens? (Jamison Hensley) "Everybody we bring in here, we are very excited about. Bringing in a player like Cam [Jurgens], in-season, it is hard. Typically you don't see those type of [moves]. Obviously, we had a lot of injuries, and my hat is off to everyone involved in getting this done and bringing a player like Cam, bringing him along here with the guys that we have, because I love the addition. I love everybody they brought in here, and I am just super excited to get him up to speed and get him going."

What specific traits does C Cam Jurgens bring that suit you guys particularly well? (Brian Wacker) "For one, with the center position, it is a position in which you are really the voice of the offense up there. So, that is a guy that has to have command, be able to take control [and] get everybody on the same page. You see that with Cam [Jurgens] over and over when you are watching film. So, you know he has that kind of command up front. And secondly, the thing that really stands out about him is his athleticism. I think for him coming into us, it is a really great fit for what we want to do offensively, and I think he has proven that. He has played at a really high level. He has done it all now. [He is] still young, and you are very excited to have somebody that you know that has the command, has the control up front, but also the athleticism and the experience to come in with this group. To add that piece with it, [we] are very excited about [him]."

You just kind of touched on C Cam Jurgens' on-field traits. A couple years ago, he played through a pretty severe back injury in the NFC Championship on their way to winning the Super Bowl. What do you think that says about his character and willingness to put it all on the line for the team? (Josh Tolentino) "Yes, I think that speaks a lot to [Cam Jurgens]' character and just who he is as a person. I think that when you have that and you go through those things, your teammates, they kind of know [that] there are a lot of things that people are going through, and the teammates, they know. To see somebody kind of go through that, the respect that he not only gained from — he obviously has the respect — but it just kind of shows you how tough [he is], how resilient [he is], and his willingness to kind of do whatever it takes for the team. I think that kind of shows that as an example."

You were just talking about the injuries and how many you have had; it is like every game you are doing triage. How has this season felt for you, because it feels a bit like the football gods are like, 'Let's see if Dwayne Ledford can make his money'? (Kyle Goon) "It definitely has had its challenges. But the one good thing about it is — and I have told this to the guys in training camp — your number is going to get called. If you have a helmet, you don't know when it is going to happen, but you are going to get called up. So, to see those guys get those opportunities is really nice to see, so they truly get that game feeling [and] that game experience. Now we can go and learn from that. Now we can grow from that, for each one of them individually. But as far as when you go into a game — I think back to Rio and just the injuries that we had there, and everybody that had a helmet played in that game. To me, I think it is hats off to some of those older guys in that room, too, with Roger [Rosengarten] and Ronnie [Stanley] and those guys, because they know that when things like that happen, regardless of what is thrown your way, we have to step it up now. Maybe we have to do a little bit more. I think those guys never used it as an excuse. They looked at it as an opportunity to kind of just come together even more and try, for them, to do a little bit more and not let it be an excuse at all for what they want to try to get accomplished."

This past week, OL Vega Ioane seemed pretty hard on himself after this last start at center. He was talking about his cadence and how it affected penalties. That being said, just kind of stepping in and having basically a week to prepare, what is your assessment? And if you have to go with him again at center this week before C Cam Jurgens comes off concussion protocol, how do you feel about Vega? (Kyle Goon) "I think what Vega [Ioane] did last week was outstanding. For a rookie to be able to come in — the game from college to the NFL is so much faster, so much more involved. A rookie, period, a lot of times it takes a little bit of adjusting to. For him to be able to come in — you come in at guard and all of a sudden, at the end of the game, have to go finish a game out at center, and then go from there to now you are starting the next week, and to be able to handle it — I told him earlier today, I was like, 'What you did, that is nothing short of amazing.' That is a credit to him, and I know he is hard on himself, but it is just who he is. He knows what he wants to be, and he holds himself to a very high standard. He really works hard to try to make sure that he is going in that direction. But to me, I can't say enough [good things]. You always tell the guys, 'Hey, you are not a position guy. You are an offensive lineman.' So, you don't know where you may be, but be a lineman. You may be asked to play guard, to play center. A tackle may have to be asked to play guard. Just be a lineman, be a great teammate, and to me, Vega, to show that versatility, that was great for us as a team and for our group, for sure, to be able to step in and do that."

We are a couple weeks removed from it now, but obviously, T Carson Vinson had to step in against the Dallas Cowboys. Do you feel like he showed that he could be a good starting tackle at some point in the league? (Childs Walker) "Yes, to me, [with] Carson [Vinson], I think back to when he was coming out also, and I think it is a credit to the work that he has put in, because, to me, I think that he really attacked the weight room with [director of strength & conditioning] Scott [Elliott] and those guys in there throughout the whole offseason. He has really worked himself into a position where he showed us, to me, I thought, in that Dallas game, that he is able to go out there and to play at a very good level. So, I was very pleased with what I saw from him, and not only just from that game, but just him outside here every day — him in the classroom [and] out here on the practice field. Ronnie [Stanley] does a great job also trying to mentor him or bring him along as well. To me, I just think it is a lot of credit to him and just how he has worked to get to where he is at today. But definitely, to me, he showed me that he can play at this level, for sure."

I know offensive line coaches are kind of a fraternity around the league, and I imagine you know each other. When you are doing homework on C Cam Jurgens, when executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta talked to you about the possibility, do you call former Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland? Do you know Stoutland? How much research do you do in talking to his old coach? (Jeff Zrebiec) "There is a lot of research that goes on with that. There are a lot of people that kind of play into that. When you hear about Cam [Jurgens], [from] anybody [who has] come around [him], they can't speak enough on just the character of the person. You see the player, but just all the off-the-field stuff as well with it. So, when we were hearing all that, there was obviously a lot of excitement about that in that addition with it."

I am sure you were watching the Monday night game with how the Atlanta Falcons ran the ball. Do you feel like you kind of raised these linemen from pups, and now they are sending the hounds after you this week? (Kyle Goon) "Those years that I had in Atlanta, and also [with] [assistant offensive line coach] Shawn Flaherty, who works with me as well, those were great years with those guys. But, my excitement [is for] these guys here and just the work that we are getting to put in. [With] this opportunity to go back down there, it is going to be fun with this group and the excitement every day. But to me, this business, and when you are a coach, it is really driven by relationships, and those relationships are always going to be there. So, it is something where those relationships with those guys are always going to be there with those guys. You are always happy for the success that they have, for every game except for one game, obviously."

We talked to executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta before the season, and he said his hope was that this offensive line would be a lot better in January than it is in September. When you think about the offensive line, obviously, you have lost some guys, but do you feel like this is a group that is going to solidify the more time on task it gets together? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, and I think that is the mark of any good group, is [that] you are learning so much. Obviously, you get together, you go through OTAs, you have training camp [and] you get to go through all of training camp, but the season provides so many wonderful lessons that you can't quite get taught in the OTAs and training camp. Those real-life reps now on Sundays — when we come back in here on Monday for film review, there is so much growth that we can take from that film session and just make sure that we, regardless of who we are playing that next week, there has got to be time and focus that is spent on making sure we are making corrections from the prior week, because if not, it is just going to come back and be a revolving thing that is going to happen to us all season. So, you try to make sure that that growth is happening throughout the season, and I think that that is what you want from the group. You want to show them, like, 'Hey, Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, look where we are at.' And now, 'Hey, Week 12, Week 13, look at how you guys have grown now.' To me, the more time on task that you have with them together, you start seeing that and the payoff of all the work that they have put into it."

Speaking of growth, what have you seen specifically from T Roger Rosengarten this year technique-wise and improvement-wise? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, the athleticism — I think Roger [Rosengarten] has done a great job, not only mentally, [but] when he goes into a game, just how he is approaching the game with the pass rusher that he is going against. He is able to see and recognize the defense. He is able to collect so much pre-snap, and I think, for young players, as they continue to grow, I think that is something that they gather, and I think that he does a good job of recognizing that. I have been very impressed with Roger, not only just how he prepares, but also the athlete and how he has been playing, and you get to see it out there. Not only that, he has been a good mentor in that room to some of these younger guys coming along also with it."

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ANTHONY LEVINE SR.

When K Tyler Loop is hitting those kickoffs where he is not in the end zone, but it seems like in a really good area, how much does that help as far as the coverage? (Jamison Hensley) "It helps a lot. When [Tyler Loop] is placing the ball the way he is placing his ball, I tell him [that] the kick goes along with coverage. So, the kick makes the coverage happen. Our coverage needs to be better, but he does a great job of placing the ball where we want [to] place [it] so the guys can go out there and set the tone. So, we need that."

What did you see from the missed 40-yard field goal? I think head coach Jesse Minter said each guy would probably like something back. When you watch tape on that, what did you see? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, well, our operation — we talk a lot about our operation. We work a lot, a lot on our operation. So, we just have to make sure that when we are in that moment, and we are in that time, we have to make sure that everything is still precise and efficient. So, we just have to make sure that our operation is still on point. So, that is what it was. Our operation was kind of off right there, and it threw everybody off."

How much goes into positioning guys on an onside kick? We saw S Malaki Starks go up and get the ball and make a nice play on that. How much goes into where he is placed, and what do you like about him in particular to put him in that place where a ball often goes on those kicks? (Jeff Zrebiec) "What is crazy is [that] we work on onside [kick] a lot. We work on our hands team a lot. We probably work on it way more than we should, but that game showed why we work on it so much, and what we do is, every week we go through and we will move guys around. We see who is better where, because our job is to make sure that we put guys in the best position possible so they could play at their best. So, having Malaki [Starks] right there, Malaki is an exceptional player. He is a heck of an athlete, and he has really good ball skills. I did not know that he could jump that high. When the ball went up, he just kept going, going [and] going. Even when he got the ball, when you put it in slow-mo, you can see that he is still elevating. So, you want guys that [are] in that position, on that play, that want to go attack the football and want to end the game right there. So, all those guys that are on the hands team are guys that are able to go get the football and end the game when we need them to end the game."

When you see S Malaki Starks facing a pretty high ball trajectory, is there any part of you holding your breath, worried that he was not going to get there? (Kyle Goon) "No. No, sir. You want to know why? Because, again, we practice it so much, and you see it. So, even in practice, it does not look how it always looks in the game. So, you [are] looking in practice like, 'Oh, man, that looks crazy! Oh, my God!' Right? But, [when] we get in the meeting, we [are] talking about it and talking about it. So, on walkthrough on Saturday, we had the play, and we did it, and [Tyler] Loop kicked it just like how it went, and it kind of looked crazy, and that was [at] the end of the walkthrough. But [they] were like, 'No, you know what, Coach, let's run that one more time,' and we came back and we ran it again. And how it happened in the game is just how it happened in practice, and Malaki [Starks] went and got the football, and [I thought], 'Dang, good thing we didn't end on it the first time.' You see what I am saying? So, it is just as long as you keep practicing that [and put] those guys in those positions, it is like, 'No, I have full confidence in all those guys.'"

How do you feel like your guys have really embodied the 'young and turnt' mantra? (Sam Cohn) "They have really embodied that a lot because we are young. But when we are talking about being 'young and turnt,' it is really about energy. This is a young man's game. This is a kids' game that we play. So, when you go out there, again, it is a young man's game. So, we're young, but we're young [and] we have energy. But you do not want to say, 'We [are] young and energized.' [We're] like, 'Man, we're young and we're turnt,' you know? So, those guys really embody that, and you can tell by how they go out there. They play fast. They play physically. So, yes, they [are] really like that."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ANTHONY WEAVER

When you go against this Atlanta Falcons group, we heard a lot of the players yesterday talk about the willingness to block against Atlanta. When you watch the tape, what kind of stands out? Everyone knows RB Bijan Robinson, but just about the blocking of Atlanta? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, particularly from their perimeter players — Drake London [and] all their receivers. When receivers block like that, to me that is a sign of a well-coached offense. So, we know exactly what type of game it is going to be. [We] look forward to the challenge of being at their home turf. They are hot right now, and we know we have to be at our best."

It seems like the only run that you guys have had any kind of consistent trouble with is outside zone. That is obviously a strength of Atlanta. What have you kind of seen from the progression of your guys, and maybe what is integral for being a good zone defense? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, well, that is really like three-quarters of the league, kind of what they run. So, there is a high probability of potentially one of those runs hitting you during the course of a season. I think when you are playing against an outside-zone team, to me, it all comes down to setting firm edges on the front side, thinking [about] knocking back, and staying alive on the back side. I think they have a really, really good group of athletic offensive linemen who work in cohesion and work well together. You can tell — again, they are a connected group. Then obviously the back is special. No. 7 [Bijan Robinson] is outstanding. [I] faced him a year ago in Miami. [I] was scared all week, just of the potential, [because] anytime he touches the ball it can be a big play. I love the addition they have made with Brian Robinson too. [He's] just [a] different change-of-pace back, more of a thumper, but both have [a] tremendous skill set. So, we have talked about it all week. This is not just a front game. We cannot rely on just the D-line, the outside backers, the LBs. Particularly with how their perimeter blocks, everybody on every play has to be ready to kind of tackle this back. This is truly a swarm pack and pack-hunting game, and we know we have to do that."

We have seen obviously ILB Trenton Simpson having a good start to the year, and we also saw some flashes from ILB Teddye Buchanan in the last game. How tricky is it to kind of find the right instances and game situations where you want one of those two guys in? Is this week with Atlanta's big running game and the turf perhaps an opportunity where we could see more three linebackers on the field? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, potentially. When you have those good players, you just want to make sure you have the best combination [and] your best 11 on the field whenever you can. To me, when you have three really good ones, that gives you opportunities to do some different things potentially against bigger people. [With] their 12 and 13 personnels, maybe we are out there in traditional base, maybe we have three linebackers on the field [or] maybe we have four. Who knows, right? Let them guess. Let them see it when they see it on Sunday. But [it's] always a good problem to have when you have good players who you know want to get on the field, who you know when they get on the field, they will be impactful, and I think all those guys are capable of that."

Do you think the tackling improved this most recent game to you? (Josh Tolentino) "Yes, it is a get-better league, right? It is a get-better league. So, it is one of those things where, again, you are preaching it constantly. You know, occasionally — they have good players too, and you are going to miss. To me, you are always trying to make sure you miss less than eight. On the whole, if you can go through a game, knowing they are going to make some plays and you can make less than eight [missed] tackles, usually you have had a good game."

Head coach Jesse Minter talked about being pretty happy with the way you guys affected QB Cam Ward on Sunday, but less happy with the way you finished once he got close. How do you even work on that? Like, how do you coach that? (Childs Walker) "I think it just comes back to what we are always talking about. When we talk about angles and tackling, oftentimes I think people think we are referring to second-level and third-level players in terms of how they are approaching guys who have caught the ball. It is the same thing for defensive linemen. When you are approaching quarterbacks, particularly now where they are all so athletic, we felt like, yes, we left with one sack. We felt like we left some on the board, but you also have to give credit to Cam [Ward]. I thought he did a tremendous job of just eluding our guys. So, [it is] something we are always chasing. We are happy with the pressures that we are getting, but at the end of the day, we want to turn those into sacks and negative plays."

Do you feel like OLB Mike Green can build off that, how he performed on Sunday and how disruptive he was? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I hope so. I hope so. I have all the confidence in the world in Mike Green. He is one of those guys that the more he plays, the more productive he is going to be because his engine never stops. So, he kind of wears on opponents throughout the game, and then his quickness and suddenness is God-given. If you are a tackle, like God bless you, I could not even imagine trying to block that guy."

There is obviously a lot of talk about the run game, but what stood out about Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. as he is making his return this week? (Luke Jones) "Yes, I think it is just confidence, and credit to their coaching staff. I think they have done a good job of building it around [Michael Penix Jr.], letting him know the pieces that he has, where he does not have to try to make the splash play. If he just delivers the ball to these guys, they will make the splash play for him. But when his number has been called to deliver and deliver downfield throws, he has a cannon. So, obviously he was a confident — I do not want to call him a kid. He is not a kid by any means. He was confident coming in, but you see that now in his play. And again, I know we play them, but I am happy for him. Just some of the adversity he has gone through, for him to be out there and playing the way he is playing right now, [I am] proud of the kid. I wish him the best, except for this Sunday."

Have you talked to run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford at all this week about, you know, RB Bijan Robinson and Atlanta's personnel, or since you guys have played against Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski so much, is there anything really he could even tell you that you guys have not seen in the film? (Jeff Zrebiec) "[There's been] a little bit of conversation from [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledforfd] and from our assistant offensive line coach 'Flats' [Shawn Flaherty] too, more about just the personality and some of the traits of their offensive linemen because they are so familiar with those guys. [They know] some of the things that they are good at and some of the things they struggle with. If you are not taking advantage of the wisdom that we have on staff, then I think that is foolish, and we certainly are."

It could be an emotional game for DL Calais Campbell. Is there anything you can say about that? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, [it's] difficult, right? I believe this week may be [Calais Campbell]'s mom's birthday too, so I know he is going to have those emotions out there. I know he is going to want to put on a show for everybody in this stadium and watching from above. And ultimately, it is one of those things where you do not really get over it, you just learn to live with it. I know how much the guys in that locker room care about him, and I expect everybody to try to pick him up and lift him up during this trying time."

DL Calais Campbell just seems like, now that he knows this is his last season and he has limited opportunities to be on the field, I sense a real gratitude for this opportunity. Are you seeing moments or things he is doing that kind of reflect him sort of taking in the last bit of his football career? (Kyle Goon) "Truthfully, not really. Who [Calais Campbell] has been thus far is who he has always been when I have been around him. It is why he has had the success he has had. It is why he has achieved all the accolades, right? From those on the outside, he is a man's man. He is one of those guys where I tell my kids, 'He is one of the guys you should look up to. You should model who you want to be, if not after me, if you want to pick an athlete, Calais Campbell is the guy.' So, I love him to death. I think most importantly we just want to win. We want to win for him. I think his rookie year, he went to the Super Bowl, and he has been chasing it since. How beautiful would that be to complete the circle and find a way to get that done this year?"

RB DERRICK HENRY

The Atlanta Falcons are first in the league in stopping the run. What do you see when you watch this defense? "[The Atlanta Falcons are] disruptive, [they] get to the ball, [they are] willing tacklers, [and they] blitz. For you to be No. 1 in the run game, you have to have guys that are willing to go tackle by any means, and it means something to them, from what we see on tape."

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, these days he is near the top... "[Bijan Robinson] is the best in the game right now. He is doing it all. I am not going to shy away from it. He is doing a great job. [He is a] hell of a back. [He] does a great job in their system, then does a great job when the play is not exactly how they want it. He knows how to make guys miss and be able to get vertical and get the most out of a play, for sure."

I know running backs can be close. Do you have any kind of relationship with Falcons RB Bijan Robinson at all? "We talk here and there on Instagram, but I have not seen [Bijan Robinson] much, like throughout the offseason. I am sure I will talk to him after the game."

I know we still do not know with QB Lamar Jackson, obviously, but what does QB Tyler Huntley do that is maybe different at that position than Lamar that stands out to you? "[Did] you watch [the] Green Bay [Packers] game last year? Put the tape on. That will tell you."

How much confidence does that give you guys? I mean, it is a year ago, but obviously you know what QB Tyler Huntley can do. "Turn Green Bay on. I feel like all last year 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] did a great job. [I have] all the confidence in him. He has been here for a while, so he has done it for a long time, so y'all have seen it too."

You were a big part of that Green Bay film and turning it on. If it comes to that point, do you carry a larger workload? Not so much as far as scheme, but do you feel like, as a leader of this offense with what you are capable of doing, if you do not have QB Lamar Jackson, you step up as well? "I think we all feel like we have to step up. You know, Lamar [Jackson] is our leader, and when he is down, we just all have to step up a little bit more, try to do a little bit more, but not try to get too overwhelmed. We have all been in this spot before, so everybody [will] just do their jobs, do their 1-of-11 and just focus on executing."

How much does it get the players' attention in the locker room when the front office goes out and makes an addition? As a team that usually does not like to trade draft picks, to trade a premium draft pick to get a guy and bring in help immediately? Does that kind of send a message to the rest of you guys in the locker room? "Yes, we were all excited to acquire a player at [Cam Jurgens]'s caliber. We feel like he is definitely going to help us, and the upstairs is locked in as much as [the] players are locked in. We all want the same thing. We [are] all trying to achieve the same goal, and we know what it takes. So, [I am] happy to have him, excited to get him on the field and cannot wait to go to battle with him."